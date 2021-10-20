Moody's assigns (P)A1/(P)P-1 ratings to senior unsecured MTN program of Industrial & Commercial Bank of China, London Branch and Luxembourg Branch

Hong Kong, October 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned long-term (P)A1 (local and foreign currency) and short-term (P)P-1 (foreign and local currency) senior unsecured medium-term note (MTN) program ratings to London Branch and Luxembourg Branch of Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC).

The MTN program was originally established by ICBC, Hong Kong Branch on 1 February 2016 with a size of US$4 billion. On 19 June 2020, the program was upsized to US$20 billion and allows ICBC and its branches, as specified in applicable Pricing Supplements to issue notes.

The entity-level outlooks of London Branch and Luxembourg Branch and ICBC are stable.

While the MTN program allows ICBC to issue out of more branches than those in Hong Kong, Singapore, Macau, London and Luxembourg, the current ratings only apply to the issuances to be issued out of ICBC headquarters and the aforementioned branches. Ratings on additional branches under this program and ratings on individual notes issued will be subject to Moody's review of the terms and conditions set forth in the final base and supplementary offering circular and the pricing supplements of the notes to be issued.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The (P)A1 ratings on the MTN program are in line with ICBC's long-term deposit rating. This is because the notes to be issued under the MTN program will constitute senior, direct, general, unsubordinated, unsecured and unconditional obligations of ICBC and will at all times rank pari passu among themselves and at least pari passu with all other present and future unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of ICBC.

ICBC's standalone Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) is baa1. ICBC's Adjusted BCA, which incorporates no affiliate support, is the same as its BCA. China does not have an Operational Resolution Regime. Therefore, Moody's applies its basic Loss Given Failure approach in rating ICBC's debt securities and assumes a very high level of support from the Chinese government in times of need. As a result, ratings of deposits and senior unsecured debts are uplifted by three notches.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings of MTN Program are in line with ICBC's long-term deposit rating. Any changes in ICBC's long-term deposit rating will lead to a similar rating action on the MTN program.

ICBC's long-term deposit rating is already at the same level as China's sovereign rating and factors in a very high level of government support. As such, Moody's could upgrade ICBC's rating if the Government of China's senior unsecured debt rating is upgraded.

Moody's could upgrade ICBC's BCA if China's credit conditions improve with strong economic recovery supported by a less intensive credit growth, and the bank's capitalization strengthens, with an improvement in its CET1 ratio consistently above 14% while its profitability maintained at around the current level.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade the long-term deposit rating if the government's willingness or capability to support the bank weaken, or if the bank's BCA is downgraded.

Moody's could downgrade ICBC's BCA if the operating environment weakens significantly, for example, if China's economic growth moderates further or corporate financial leverage continues to increase. Moody's could also downgrade ICBC's BCA if the bank's (1) profitability, as measured by net income/tangible banking assets, reduced, which could be a result of much weaker asset quality, and is consistently below 0.8%; and (2) capitalization weakens, with a deterioration in its CET1 ratio to consistently below 12%.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd, headquartered in Beijing, reported total assets of RMB35.1 trillion as of 30 June 2021. ICBC is a global systemically important bank as designated by the G-20's Financial Stability Board.

