Moody's assigns (P)A1/(P)P-1 ratings to senior unsecured MTN program of Industrial & Commercial Bank of China, London Branch and Luxembourg Branch

Hong Kong, October 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned
long-term (P)A1 (local and foreign currency) and short-term
(P)P-1 (foreign and local currency) senior unsecured medium-term
note (MTN) program ratings to London Branch and Luxembourg Branch of Industrial
& Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC).
The MTN program was originally established by ICBC, Hong Kong Branch
on 1 February 2016 with a size of US$4 billion. On 19 June
2020, the program was upsized to US$20 billion and allows
ICBC and its branches, as specified in applicable Pricing Supplements
to issue notes.
The entity-level outlooks of London Branch and Luxembourg Branch
and ICBC are stable.
While the MTN program allows ICBC to issue out of more branches than those
in Hong Kong, Singapore, Macau, London and Luxembourg,
the current ratings only apply to the issuances to be issued out of ICBC
headquarters and the aforementioned branches. Ratings on additional
branches under this program and ratings on individual notes issued will
be subject to Moody's review of the terms and conditions set forth in
the final base and supplementary offering circular and the pricing supplements
of the notes to be issued.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The (P)A1 ratings on the MTN program are in line with ICBC's long-term
deposit rating. This is because the notes to be issued under the
MTN program will constitute senior, direct, general,
unsubordinated, unsecured and unconditional obligations of ICBC
and will at all times rank pari passu among themselves and at least pari
passu with all other present and future unsubordinated and unsecured obligations
of ICBC.
ICBC's standalone Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) is baa1. ICBC's
Adjusted BCA, which incorporates no affiliate support, is
the same as its BCA. China does not have an Operational Resolution
Regime. Therefore, Moody's applies its basic Loss Given Failure
approach in rating ICBC's debt securities and assumes a very high level
of support from the Chinese government in times of need. As a result,
ratings of deposits and senior unsecured debts are uplifted by three notches.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings of MTN Program are in line with ICBC's long-term deposit
rating. Any changes in ICBC's long-term deposit rating will
lead to a similar rating action on the MTN program.
ICBC's long-term deposit rating is already at the same level as
China's sovereign rating and factors in a very high level of government
support. As such, Moody's could upgrade ICBC's rating if
the Government of China's senior unsecured debt rating is upgraded.
Moody's could upgrade ICBC's BCA if China's credit conditions improve
with strong economic recovery supported by a less intensive credit growth,
and the bank's capitalization strengthens, with an improvement in
its CET1 ratio consistently above 14% while its profitability maintained
at around the current level.
Conversely, Moody's could downgrade the long-term deposit
rating if the government's willingness or capability to support the bank
weaken, or if the bank's BCA is downgraded.
Moody's could downgrade ICBC's BCA if the operating environment weakens
significantly, for example, if China's economic growth moderates
further or corporate financial leverage continues to increase.
Moody's could also downgrade ICBC's BCA if the bank's (1) profitability,
as measured by net income/tangible banking assets, reduced,
which could be a result of much weaker asset quality, and is consistently
below 0.8%; and (2) capitalization weakens, with
a deterioration in its CET1 ratio to consistently below 12%.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd, headquartered in
Beijing, reported total assets of RMB35.1 trillion as of
30 June 2021. ICBC is a global systemically important bank as designated
by the G-20's Financial Stability Board.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
