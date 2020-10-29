Moody's assigns (P)A1/(P)P-1 to Woori Bank, Sydney Branch's certificates of deposit programme

Hong Kong, October 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a domestic currency (P)A1 long-term rating and a (P)P-1 short-term rating to the Woori Bank, Sydney Branch's proposed certificates of deposit (CD) programme, which will be issued under the AUD3 billion Australian Domestic Debt Issuance Programme established by Woori Bank.

The Australian Domestic Debt Issuance Programme facilitates issuance through its head office in Korea and Sydney branch. Also, Woori Bank and its Sydney branch may issue senior unsecured debt and CDs up to a maximum aggregate amount of AUD3 billion, or its equivalent in alternative currencies.

Moody's has also assigned long-term and short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment of Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr); foreign currency and local currency long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) of Aa3 and short-term counterparty risk ratings of P-1 to the Sydney branch.

The outlook on the Woori Bank, Sydney Branch is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's has aligned the (P)A1 and (P)P-1 ratings of the CD programme with the foreign currency long-term and short-term bank deposit ratings of Woori Bank.

The rating alignment reflects these considerations: (1) the CDs issued under the programme will be direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of Woori Bank; (2) the CDs will rank at least pari passu with all other present and future unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of Woori Bank; and (3) the CDs issued by the branch will be obligations of Woori Bank as a whole.

In assigning the (P)P-1 rating, Moody's has also considered the liquidity sources available to Woori Bank as well as the liquidity buffers that Korean banks are required to maintain under prudential measures, such as a minimum foreign currency liquidity coverage ratio.

The Woori Bank, Sydney Branch's CR Assessments and CRRs are also aligned with the CR Assessments and CRRs of Woori Bank. The ratings alignment also reflects the fact that the Woori Bank, Sydney Branch is the same legal entity as Woori Bank.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade or downgrade the Woori Bank, Sydney Branch's ratings if the ratings of Woori Bank are upgraded or downgraded.

Woori Bank's ratings could be upgraded if its financial fundamentals improve significantly, leading to upward pressure on its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA). Upward pressure could stem from (1) a significant improvement in the bank's capitalization, with its tangible common equity (TCE) / risk-weighted assets (RWA) rising above 14% on a sustained basis, without significant leverage taken on by the Woori Financial Group (Woori FG); (2) a demonstrated reduction in the bank's asset risk, with reduced volatility in its problem loans/gross loans; and (3) a significant improvement in its liquidity, with liquid banking assets/tangible banking assets rising above 20% on a sustained basis.

Woori Bank's ratings could be downgraded if its BCA is downgraded, which could result from (1) a significant increase in risk-taking, with its problem loan ratio and provisioning charges rising significantly on a sustained basis; (2) a significant weakening in its capitalization, with its TCE/RWA decreasing below 11% on a sustained basis; or (3) a significant deterioration in its funding and liquidity.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Seoul, Woori Bank held assets of KRW361.6 trillion ($300.6 billion) at the end of June 2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

