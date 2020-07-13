Moody's assigns (P)A2 and (P)A3 ratings to State Power Investment's MTN program

Hong Kong, July 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned the following ratings to State Power Investment Corporation Limited's (SPIC, A2 stable) medium term note (MTN) program. The MTN program can be drawn down by either one of SPIC's wholly-owned subsidiaries: SPIC MTN Company Ltd. (SPIC BVI, issuing notes or perpetual securities under guarantee from SPIC), or (2) SPIC Luxembourg Latin America Renewable Energy Investment Company S.à r.l (SPIC Lux Issuer, issuing notes under guarantee or keepwell from SPIC):

• (P)A2 senior unsecured program rating for the notes drawdowns by SPIC BVI or SPIC Lux Issuer and guaranteed by SPIC

• (P)A2 senior unsecured program rating for the perpetual securities drawdowns by SPIC BVI and guaranteed by SPIC

Moody's has also assigned a (P)A3 senior unsecured program rating for the notes drawdowns by SPIC Lux Issuer, unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by SPIC Luxembourg Energy Investment Company S.à r.l -- another wholly-owned subsidiary of SPIC. The notes will be supported by a keepwell and liquidity support deed, and a deed of equity interest purchase undertaking (EIPU) between SPIC, the issuer, the guarantor and the bond trustee.

SPIC will use the net proceeds from the MTN program for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The outlook on the ratings is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The provisional ratings on the MTN program reflect SPIC's A2 issuer rating and the structural features of the drawdowns guaranteed by, or under a keepwell from SPIC," says Ada Li, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"SPIC's overall credit profile will not be materially affected by the issuance because we expect the proceeds will be mainly used for refinancing its existing debt, and that the scale of the drawdowns will be manageable for SPIC," adds Li.

Ratings on individual drawdowns issued under the program will be subject to Moody's review of the terms and conditions set forth in the final base and supplementary offering and the pricing supplements of the drawdowns.

MTN program -- drawdowns under SPIC's guarantee

The (P)A2 rating of the note or perpetual security drawdowns considers the fact that SPIC's unconditional and irrevocable guarantee will represent an unsecured and unsubordinated obligation for the group. Obligations under the guarantee will rank pari passu with SPIC's existing and future unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. Therefore, the (P)A2 rating is at the same level as SPIC's A2 issuer rating.

Moody's considers the proposed perpetual securities as 100% debt-like despite certain hybrid-like features, such as the option of deferred coupon on a cumulative basis, because of their unsubordinated and unsecured nature, and the likely step-up distribution after each drawdown's first call date, creating an incentive for SPIC to repay.

The rating on the perpetual securities could be downgraded if Moody's assesses that: (1) SPIC will likely defer a large number of coupon payments in advance of default; or (2) the group's debt obligations with deferral features have become a substantial part of its capital structure.

MTN program -- drawdowns under keepwell from SPIC

The (P)A3 rating of the note drawdowns under a keepwell from SPIC reflects SPIC's willingness to support SPIC Lux Issuer. But a keepwell is different from an explicit guarantee in terms of the protection it provides and the way it is enforced.

SPIC's A2 issuer rating combines its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of ba2 and a six-notch uplift based on the very high likelihood of support from, and the very high dependence on the Government of China (A1 stable), under Moody's Joint Default Analysis approach for government-related issuers.

The six-notch uplift is based on Moody's expectation of a very high likelihood of central government support, based on SPIC's high systemic importance as one of the nation's major electricity suppliers, and its full ownership and direct supervision by the central government, with a strong track record of government support. The company's strategic importance is further strengthened by its expertise in nuclear technology.

SPIC's ba2 BCA reflects its leading position as one of the largest state-owned power generation companies in China, with a diversified fuel mix that benefits from favorable renewable energy policies. However, the company's BCA is constrained by its high level of financial leverage, an evolving regulatory regime that is transitioning to a predominantly market-based tariff regime, its exposure to volatile coal mining and aluminum smelting operations, and the execution risks stemming from its overseas expansion projects.

SPIC's stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectations that over the next 12-18 months, (1) the company will maintain its current credit profile and financial metrics; and (2) the central government support is unlikely to change materially, given the company's systemic importance, technological strengths and status as one of the core central state-owned enterprises.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of SPIC's issuer rating is unlikely, given that the very high likelihood of government support is already reflected in the rating assessment. However, the company's BCA could be upgraded if (1) it successfully deleverages, such that its funds from operations (FFO)/debt exceeds 7.5% or its debt/capitalization falls below 65% on a sustained basis; or (2) Moody's sees a more supportive regulatory regime over time.

SPIC's issuer rating could be downgraded if (1) Moody's believes that central government support will weaken; or (2) the company's standalone credit profile deteriorates as a result of material adverse changes due to market liberalization, changes in the regulatory environment, and further aggressive debt-funded expansions or mergers, or (3) there's a significant rise in business risks stemming from its development of nuclear technology or overseas operations.

Financial metrics indicative of a downgrade include SPIC's FFO/debt staying below 5% or debt/capitalization staying above 85% for a prolonged period.

The ratings also consider the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

SPIC faces elevated carbon transition risk in its coal-fired generation and coal mining businesses. This risk is partially mitigated by SPIC's increasing focus on clean energy expansion.

SPIC faces moderate social risk in terms of worker health and safety in relation to its construction and operation of power projects. Its US-originated nuclear technology faces execution challenges with regards to construction, public acceptance of nuclear power facilities, and uncertainties related to the US-China conflict.

In terms of governance risk, Moody's has considered SPIC's financial policy, which is characterized by high capital spending and financial leverage. But this risk is mitigated by Chinese government's targets around maintaining low SOE financial leverage.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1066389, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

State Power Investment Corporation Limited (SPIC) is 90% owned by the State-owned Assets Administration and Supervision Commission (SASAC) of the China central government, and 10% owned by Social Security Funds. Its chairman is directly appointed by the State Council.

SPIC is one of the five largest power generation companies in China, accounting for 7.5% of the national installed capacity. As of the end 2019, the company had a total installed capacity of 151 gigawatts (GW), of which 54% was thermal, 16% hydro and 30% other clean energy or renewables.

SPIC is the sub-licensing rights owner of the AP1000 and CAP1400 nuclear technology and is one of the three central SOEs that has control of and ownership in nuclear power plants.

In addition to power generation, SPIC engages in coal mining and aluminum smelting, which accounted for 65%, 2% and 21% of its revenue and 81%, 3% and 6% of its gross profit as of the end 2019, respectively.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Ada Li

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Project & Infrastructure Finance

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Terry Fanous

MD-Public Proj & Infstr Fin

Project & Infrastructure Finance

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077


