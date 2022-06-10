Moody's assigns (P)A2 rating to Banque Saudi Fransi's backed MTN programme

Limassol, June 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned provisional senior unsecured foreign-currency rating of (P)A2 to the USD4 billion guaranteed Medium-Term Note (EMTN) programme of BSF Finance, a special-purpose vehicle established by Banque Saudi Fransi (BSF, A2 stable), in line with BSF's long-term deposit rating.

Securities issued under the programme will constitute direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of BSF.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The (P)A2 foreign currency rating assigned to the backed senior unsecured notes of the new MTN programme are aligned with BSF's A2 long-term deposit ratings, reflecting that the instruments issued under the programme will be (under the deed of guarantee) direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of BSF and rank equally with all other unsecured and unsubordinated from time to time outstanding obligations of BSF. Under the programme, BSF (through BSF Finance) may issue notes up to a maximum aggregate principal amount of USD4 billion.

BSF's A2 long-term deposit ratings capture the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of baa1 and a two notch uplift based on our view of a very high likelihood of government support from Saudi Arabia (rated A1 stable), in case of need. BSF's baa1 BCA captures the bank's sound profitability derived from a well-established corporate banking franchise, strong asset quality, sound capital adequacy and deposit-funded profile. These strengths are moderated by BSF's high credit and funding concentrations and continued downside risks on asset risk as some borrowers remain impacted by the pandemic induced disruption.

As Moody's issues provisional ratings in advance of issuance under the programme, these ratings only represent Moody's preliminary credit opinion. Moody's will endeavour to assign definitive ratings to actual issuances from the MTN programme. A definitive rating may differ from a provisional rating if the terms and conditions of the issuance are materially different from those of the programme reviewed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Given the alignment described above, the provisional senior unsecured ratings assigned to the MTN programme will reflect any rating actions taken on BSF's deposit ratings.

BSF's ratings could be upgraded if the solvency profile and liquidity buffers of BSF improve significantly and/or the operating environment of Saudi improved materially. The long-term deposit and issuer ratings incorporate an uplift from government support and could be affected by changes in the sovereign rating or our views on the government's willingness or capacity to provide support.

The ratings of the bank could be downgraded if the sovereign rating is downgraded, indicating a lower government capacity to provide support and/or if we see or expect to see a deterioration in the operating environment that would lead it to lower Saudi Arabia's macro profile. The ratings would be also downgraded if we see sustained pressure on asset quality and profitability.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The local market analyst for this rating is Ashraf Madani, +971 (423) 795-42.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

