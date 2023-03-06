Frankfurt am Main, March 06, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a (P)A3 rating to Neste Oyj's (Neste) €2.5 billion senior unsecured EMTN programme.

Neste's A3 long term issuer rating, its Baseline Credit Assessment (bca) of baa1, and the stable outlook remain unchanged.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment of the (P)A3 rating to Neste's €2.5 billion senior unsecured EMTN programme, in line with its A3 long term issuer rating, reflects that all notes under the programme will be issued directly by Neste at the holding and rank pari passu to all other senior unsecured debt obligations within the group.

Moody's expects Neste's performance to remain relatively strong in Q1 2023 amid continued high renewable fuel prices due to strong market demand. Traditional oil product refining margins are likely to remain resilient considering the impact of EU sanctions on Russian oil product imports in combination with relatively resilient demand. Neste reported an all-time high EBITDA of EUR 3,537 million for 2022 compared to EUR 1,920 million in the previous year.

The company's Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA ratio stands at a low 0.8x by end of 2022. Over the next 12-18 months debt /EBITDA is likely to increase towards 1.5x a result of a normalization of crack spreads for renewable and oil products and incremental debt to support growth. The rating agency expects the company to issue about €1 billion of debt to refinance upcoming maturities and to partially finance about €1.8 billion cash outflows due to the large investment program and potentially some bolt-on acquisitions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of the Finish government's rating or an increase in the likelihood of extraordinary support could result in an upgrade of Neste's rating. The bca could be upgraded if the company: (1) executes on its investment strategy and continues to grow its renewable asset base successfully, while maintaining industry leading margins amid growing competition, (2) maintains leverage at around 1.0x debt/EBITDA or lower and RCF/debt above 40% through cycles, and (3) maintains a conservative financial policy and strong backstop liquidity at all times.

A downgrade of the Finish government's rating or a decrease in the likelihood of extraordinary support could result in a downgrade of Neste's rating. The bca could be downgraded if the company: (1) experiences a structural decline of its refining margins, due to increased competition for renewable products or a quicker than anticipated decline of oil products, (2) its leverage increases to above 2.5x and its RCF/debt drops below 30% on a sustained basis, and (3) financial policy weakens.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGIES

The principal methodologies used in these ratings were Refining and Marketing published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74331, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

COMPANY PROFILE

Neste is a Finish refining company with about €25.7 billion sales in 2022 that operates three renewable refineries in Porvoo, Rotterdam and Singapore with a combined capacity of 3.3Mt annually (about 65k boe/d), making it the globally largest renewable refiner. Neste has been the frontrunner for renewable refining after starting the production of renewable diesel in 2007 in Porvoo, Finland. Furthermore, Neste operates in Porvoo, Finland a very complex 206k boe/d oil refinery and a retail network with 947 gas stations in Finland and the Baltics.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Janko Lukac

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

Karen Berckmann, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

