Moody's assigns (P)A3 senior unsecured ratings to Aareal Bank's debt issuance program

Frankfurt am Main, July 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned long-term senior unsecured ratings of (P)A3 to Aareal Bank AG's (Aareal) €20 billion multi-currency debt issuance program. The ratings reflect Moody's view that the terms and conditions of the final documents will not differ materially from the draft documents it has already reviewed.

All other ratings of Aareal were unaffected by today's rating action.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- ASSIGMENT OF (P)A3 SENIOR UNSECURED PROGRAM RATINGS

The assigned (P)A3 senior unsecured ratings reflect Aareal's baa3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA, and the application of Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis to its liabilities, which indicates an extremely low loss given failure and results in three notches of rating uplift.

Aareal's ratings do not benefit from government support uplift because of its small size in the context of the German banking sector.

Aareal's baa3 BCA reflects the resilience in the bank's fundamental credit profile, despite the more challenging economic outlook amid geopolitical tensions and considering the bank's results during the pandemic. Being an internationally active commercial real estate (CRE) lending specialist Aareal is exposed to severe concentration risks in highly cyclical CRE lending; absent meaningful earnings diversification Moody's considers Aareal to operate a monoline business model.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of Aareal's senior unsecured program ratings could result from an upgrade of its BCA, though unlikely at the current stage as reflected in the negative issuer outlook.

An upgrade of the bank's BCA would require a more diversified business model, such that it provides a sustainable and visible buffer relative to the existing strong concentration risks in CRE lending.

A downgrade of Aareal's senior unsecured program ratings could be prompted by a downgrade of its BCA or if its loss-absorbing liabilities decline significantly and beyond the rating agency's expectations, thereby resulting in fewer notches of rating uplift from Moody's Advanced LGF analysis.

Downward pressure on Aareal's BCA could develop in case the bank fails to sustainably restore its profitability to levels more in line with the performance observed ahead of the pandemic, or if a deterioration in its asset quality negatively affects its current good capitalisation levels. Further, a stronger recourse to market funding, or an overall lower level of liquid reserves, both in relation to its balance sheet, could exert downward rating pressure.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Aareal Bank AG

..Assignments:

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local and Foreign Currency), assigned (P)A3

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

