Moody's assigns (P)A3 to Honda's senior unsecured shelf and A3 to its USD notes

Tokyo, March 04, 2022 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has assigned a (P)A3 rating to
the USD senior unsecured shelf registration of Honda Motor Co.,
Ltd. (Honda).
At the same time, Moody's has assigned a rating of A3 to Honda's
USD senior unsecured notes.
The outlook is stable.
The specific rated shelf is as follows:
- USD senior unsecured shelf registration
The specific rated notes are as follows:
- USD 1 billion fixed rate senior unsecured notes due 2025
- USD 1 billion fixed rate senior unsecured notes due 2027
- USD 750 million fixed rate senior unsecured notes due 2032
Honda intends to use the proceeds for eligible green projects, including
those related to carbon neutrality.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Honda's A3 ratings reflect the company's well-established
brand and position in its core auto markets; leading position in
the motorcycle business, which has high margins and provides diversification;
and strong balance sheet and liquidity.
The ratings also take into consideration Honda's relatively weak profitability,
reflecting the cost increase from past investments in production expansion,
and additional vehicle features to meet fuel efficiency and safety standards.
Profitability of the company's auto segment is particularly low,
and initiatives to improve the segment's operational efficiency will likely
take time to materialize.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable rating outlook incorporates Moody's expectation that
unit sales will grow as the effects of the pandemic and the supply chain
disruptions ease. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's
expectation of EBITA margin in the 5%-6% range.
An upgrade is unlikely in the next 12-18 months because of supply
shortages, high input costs, and the ongoing cost pressure
from environmental requirements and technological changes. Nevertheless,
the ratings could be upgraded if Honda maintains its EBITA margin above
7% and significantly improves the auto segment's operational
efficiency while maintaining the strength of its balance sheet.
The rating could be downgraded if the company's EBITA margin sustains
below 5% or if its free cash flow/debt remains below 20%.
A deterioration in liquidity and balance sheet could also result in a
rating downgrade. Failure to improve the profitability of its auto
business would also lead to a rating downgrade.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automobile Manufacturers
(Japanese) published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276109.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Tokyo, Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
is a major Japanese automobile manufacturer as well as the world's largest
manufacturer of motorcycles.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Mariko Semetko
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Japan K.K.
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100
Mihoko Manabe
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Japan K.K.
