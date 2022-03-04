Moody's assigns (P)A3 to Honda's senior unsecured shelf and A3 to its USD notes

Tokyo, March 04, 2022 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has assigned a (P)A3 rating to the USD senior unsecured shelf registration of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Honda).

At the same time, Moody's has assigned a rating of A3 to Honda's USD senior unsecured notes.

The outlook is stable.

The specific rated shelf is as follows:

- USD senior unsecured shelf registration

The specific rated notes are as follows:

- USD 1 billion fixed rate senior unsecured notes due 2025

- USD 1 billion fixed rate senior unsecured notes due 2027

- USD 750 million fixed rate senior unsecured notes due 2032

Honda intends to use the proceeds for eligible green projects, including those related to carbon neutrality.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Honda's A3 ratings reflect the company's well-established brand and position in its core auto markets; leading position in the motorcycle business, which has high margins and provides diversification; and strong balance sheet and liquidity.

The ratings also take into consideration Honda's relatively weak profitability, reflecting the cost increase from past investments in production expansion, and additional vehicle features to meet fuel efficiency and safety standards. Profitability of the company's auto segment is particularly low, and initiatives to improve the segment's operational efficiency will likely take time to materialize.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable rating outlook incorporates Moody's expectation that unit sales will grow as the effects of the pandemic and the supply chain disruptions ease. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation of EBITA margin in the 5%-6% range.

An upgrade is unlikely in the next 12-18 months because of supply shortages, high input costs, and the ongoing cost pressure from environmental requirements and technological changes. Nevertheless, the ratings could be upgraded if Honda maintains its EBITA margin above 7% and significantly improves the auto segment's operational efficiency while maintaining the strength of its balance sheet.

The rating could be downgraded if the company's EBITA margin sustains below 5% or if its free cash flow/debt remains below 20%. A deterioration in liquidity and balance sheet could also result in a rating downgrade. Failure to improve the profitability of its auto business would also lead to a rating downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automobile Manufacturers (Japanese) published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276109. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Honda Motor Co., Ltd. is a major Japanese automobile manufacturer as well as the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles.

