Moody's assigns (P)A3/A3 rating to JT International Financial Services B.V.'s subordinated tranche and securities; outlook negative

Up to EUR1 billion of New Debt Securities Rated

Tokyo, September 30, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has assigned a (P)A3 rating to the new subordinated tranches of JT International Financial Services B.V.'s (JTIFS) USD7 billion Euro medium-term note (EMTN) program.

At the same time, Moody's has assigned an A3 rating to the subordinated securities totaling up to EUR1 billion issued off this EMTN program.

The outlook on the ratings is negative.

JTIFS is an indirectly wholly owned subsidiary of Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT, A1 negative). JT provides the guarantee on JTIFS' debt.

The specific securities rated are:

- USD7 billion Euro medium-term note program subordinated tranche, assigned (P)A3

- Up to EUR500 million, deeply subordinated guaranteed fixed rate resettable capital securities, due 2081, assigned A3

- Up to EUR500 million, deeply subordinated guaranteed fixed rate resettable capital securities, due 2083, assigned A3

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating on the subordinated securities is positioned two notches below JT's A1 senior unsecured rating, primarily because the obligation is deeply subordinated to other debt, such that they would rank equal to preferred securities should JTIFS decide to include the latter in its capital structure.

These securities qualify for 50% equity credit under Moody's criteria.

Key terms of the securities include: (1) a maturity of 60 years; (2) not more than a 100-basis-point step-up in interest with no step-up prior to 10 years; (3) voluntary suspension of interest payment with cumulative interest; and (4) ranking at par with preferred shares in the event of bankruptcy. JT provides a subordinated guarantee on these securities, such that the securities constitute the subordinated obligations of JT within its capital structure. The subordinated guarantee ranks pari passu to JT's preferred shares.

Moody's expects JTIFS will use the proceeds from this issuance for general corporate purposes, including the refinancing of its existing debt. Moody's also expects the issuance of these securities will restrain JT's total debt on a consolidated basis to some extent. As of June 2020, JT had reported total debt of about JPY1 trillion on a consolidated basis.

JT's A1 issuer rating is based on its baseline credit assessment (BCA) of a1, which considers its status as a government-related issuer. The A1 issuer rating reflects (1) JT's dominant position in Japan's domestic cigarette market with strong brand equity; and (2) its growing international presence and geographically diversified cash flow source.

At the same time, JT's ratings also reflect (1) a secular decline in tobacco consumption in Japan and other developed economies; (2) a continued decline in operating profit, along with increasing contribution from emerging markets which generally contribute less to profits than developed markets; and (3) the company's declining free cash flow (FCF) after dividends, along with a rise in dividends in recent years, which restrain financial flexibility.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook on JTIFS considers the negative outlook on JT's issuer rating, given that the latter will provide the guarantee on the new securities. The negative outlook on JT's rating reflects (1) the continued weakening in the company's profitability and high debt level; and (2) Moody's expectation that it is unlikely JT's margins will improve significantly as it expands its presence overseas to achieve long-term business growth.

Given the negative outlook on JTIFS, an upgrade of the ratings is unlikely over the next 12-18 months. Moody's could upgrade JTIFS' ratings if JT's ratings are upgraded, or downgrade JTIFS' ratings if JT's ratings are downgraded.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology (Japanese) published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202242, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology (Japanese) published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186222. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

JT International Financial Services B.V. (JTIFS), headquartered in Amstelveen, Netherlands, is an indirectly wholly owned subsidiary of Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) and a financing arm of JT's international operations.

JT, headquartered in Tokyo, is Japan's sole domestic tobacco manufacturer and one of the largest tobacco companies in the world.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Motoki Yanase

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Japan K.K.

Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl

2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku

Tokyo 105-6220

Japan

JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110

Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100



Mihoko Manabe

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110

Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100



Releasing Office:

Moody's Japan K.K.

Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl

2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku

Tokyo 105-6220

Japan

JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110

Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100

