Moody's assigns (P)A3/A3 rating to JT International Financial Services B.V.'s subordinated tranche and securities; outlook negative

Up to EUR1 billion of New Debt Securities Rated
Tokyo, September 30, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has assigned a (P)A3 rating to the new
subordinated tranches of JT International Financial Services B.V.'s
(JTIFS) USD7 billion Euro medium-term note (EMTN) program.
At the same time, Moody's has assigned an A3 rating to the
subordinated securities totaling up to EUR1 billion issued off this EMTN
program.
The outlook on the ratings is negative.
JTIFS is an indirectly wholly owned subsidiary of Japan Tobacco Inc.
(JT, A1 negative). JT provides the guarantee on JTIFS'
debt.
The specific securities rated are:
- USD7 billion Euro medium-term note program subordinated
tranche, assigned (P)A3
- Up to EUR500 million, deeply subordinated guaranteed fixed
rate resettable capital securities, due 2081, assigned A3
- Up to EUR500 million, deeply subordinated guaranteed fixed
rate resettable capital securities, due 2083, assigned A3
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating on the subordinated securities is positioned two notches below
JT's A1 senior unsecured rating, primarily because the obligation
is deeply subordinated to other debt, such that they would rank
equal to preferred securities should JTIFS decide to include the latter
in its capital structure.
These securities qualify for 50% equity credit under Moody's criteria.
Key terms of the securities include: (1) a maturity of 60 years;
(2) not more than a 100-basis-point step-up in interest
with no step-up prior to 10 years; (3) voluntary suspension
of interest payment with cumulative interest; and (4) ranking at
par with preferred shares in the event of bankruptcy. JT provides
a subordinated guarantee on these securities, such that the securities
constitute the subordinated obligations of JT within its capital structure.
The subordinated guarantee ranks pari passu to JT's preferred shares.
Moody's expects JTIFS will use the proceeds from this issuance for general
corporate purposes, including the refinancing of its existing debt.
Moody's also expects the issuance of these securities will restrain
JT's total debt on a consolidated basis to some extent. As
of June 2020, JT had reported total debt of about JPY1 trillion
on a consolidated basis.
JT's A1 issuer rating is based on its baseline credit assessment
(BCA) of a1, which considers its status as a government-related
issuer. The A1 issuer rating reflects (1) JT's dominant position
in Japan's domestic cigarette market with strong brand equity; and
(2) its growing international presence and geographically diversified
cash flow source.
At the same time, JT's ratings also reflect (1) a secular
decline in tobacco consumption in Japan and other developed economies;
(2) a continued decline in operating profit, along with increasing
contribution from emerging markets which generally contribute less to
profits than developed markets; and (3) the company's declining
free cash flow (FCF) after dividends, along with a rise in dividends
in recent years, which restrain financial flexibility.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The negative outlook on JTIFS considers the negative outlook on JT's
issuer rating, given that the latter will provide the guarantee
on the new securities. The negative outlook on JT's rating reflects
(1) the continued weakening in the company's profitability and high
debt level; and (2) Moody's expectation that it is unlikely
JT's margins will improve significantly as it expands its presence
overseas to achieve long-term business growth.
Given the negative outlook on JTIFS, an upgrade of the ratings is
unlikely over the next 12-18 months. Moody's could
upgrade JTIFS' ratings if JT's ratings are upgraded,
or downgrade JTIFS' ratings if JT's ratings are downgraded.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology
(Japanese) published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202242,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology (Japanese) published
in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186222.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
JT International Financial Services B.V. (JTIFS),
headquartered in Amstelveen, Netherlands, is an indirectly
wholly owned subsidiary of Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) and a financing
arm of JT's international operations.
JT, headquartered in Tokyo, is Japan's sole domestic tobacco
manufacturer and one of the largest tobacco companies in the world.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited.
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Motoki Yanase
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Japan K.K.
Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl
2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku
Tokyo 105-6220
Japan
Mihoko Manabe
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
