Moody's assigns (P)A3/(P)P-2 senior unsecured MTN program ratings to China Merchants Bank, Sydney Branch

Hong Kong, February 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned long-term (P)A3 (foreign and local currency) and short-term (P)P-2 (foreign and local currency) senior unsecured medium-term note (MTN) program ratings to the China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (CMB, A3 positive), Sydney Branch.

The MTN program was originally established by the Hong Kong Branch of CMB in May 2014 with a size of USD5 billion. In April 2015, the program was expanded to allow CMB or its branches, as specified in applicable Pricing Supplements, to issue notes.

Moody's has also assigned a rating of A3 to the proposed senior unsecured USD-denominated notes to be issued by the CMB, Sydney Branch. The notes will be issued under CMB's USD5 billion MTN program.

The outlook on the Sydney Branch's proposed senior unsecured notes is positive, in line with the outlook on CMB's senior unsecured notes.

While the MTN program allows CMB to issue out of more branches, the current ratings apply only to the Sydney Branch's issuances. Ratings on additional branches under this program and ratings on individual notes issued will be subject to Moody's review of the terms and conditions set forth in the final base and supplementary offering circular and the pricing supplements of the notes to be issued.

The rating outlook is positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assigned MTN program ratings are in line with CMB's senior unsecured MTN program ratings, reflecting the structure of the issuance.

The notes to be issued under the MTN program will constitute direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of CMB, and will rank pari passu among themselves as well as with all other present and future unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of CMB.

CMB's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) is baa3, and its Adjusted BCA, which incorporates no affiliate support, is the same as its BCA. China does not have an operational resolution regime. Therefore, Moody's applies a basic Loss Given Failure approach in rating CMB's debt securities. The bank's A3 long-term deposit rating incorporates a three-notch uplift from the Adjusted BCA, based on Moody's assumption of a very high level of support from the Chinese government in times of need.

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that (1) CMB can maintain good asset quality in the next 12-18 months, due to its high proportion of retail lending and effective risk control, (2) it can comply with regulatory requirements on wealth management products (WMPs) and will bear lower risks from its off-balance sheet WMPs, (3) its profitability, which has been consistently higher than those of other Moody's-rated Chinese banks, will continue to outperform its peers on resilient pre-provisioning profitability and lower credit costs, and (4) the bank's capital position will continue to be stronger than those of other joint-stock commercial banks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings of the MTN program and the senior unsecured notes are in line with CMB's senior unsecured MTN program ratings. Therefore, any changes in CMB's senior unsecured MTN program ratings will lead to a similar rating action on the MTN program and its senior unsecured notes.

CMB's senior unsecured MTN program rating is at the same level as the deposit rating of CMB. Moody's could upgrade CMB's deposit ratings if its BCA is upgraded, or if Moody's assesses that the Chinese government's capacity to support the bank has strengthened, as reflected by an upgrade of China's sovereign rating.

Moody's could upgrade CMB's BCA if the bank (1) maintains stable asset quality metrics despite the uneven economic recovery and increasing pressure on China's property market; (2) ensures a steady transition of WMPs into new products that comply with regulatory requirements; (3) maintains its tangible common equity (TCE)/risk-weighted assets (RWA) ratio consistently above 11%; (4) improves its profitability, with its net income/tangible assets consistently above 1%; and (5) maintains its market funds/tangible banking assets below 25% and liquid banking assets/tangible banking assets above 35%.

Moody's could change CMB's outlook to stable if (1) its asset quality deteriorates with a material increase in the problem loan ratio or large impairment losses in its investments; (2) the bank has to bear large amounts of losses from WMPs that it structures or trust products that it distributes as agent; (3) its capital position declines, with its TCE/RWA ratio below 10%; (4) its profitability weakens, with its net income/tangible assets below 0.75%; and/or (5) it materially increases its reliance on market funds, with its market funds/tangible banking assets above 25%.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Shenzhen, China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. is a nationally licensed joint-stock bank in China. As of 30 September 2021, the bank reported consolidated total assets of RMB8.9 trillion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

David Jinhua Yin

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

Chen Huang

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

