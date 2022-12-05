Moody's assigns (P)Aa1 (sf) to Louisiana Local Government Environmental Facilities and Community Development Authority's Storm Recovery Bonds

New York, December 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned a provisional rating of (P)Aa1 (sf) to one tranche of storm recovery bonds (the 2022 bonds) that Louisiana Local Government Environmental Facilities and Community Development Authority (LCDA or the issuer) will issue. Payment of the principal and interest on the 2022 bonds will be secured by Louisiana Utilities Restoration Corporation's (LURC or the borrower) assignment and pledge to the issuer, and the issuer's repledge to the trustee, of its interest in the storm recovery property. The storm recovery property gives LURC the right to impose, bill and collect storm recovery charges on essentially all of Entergy New Orleans, LLC's (ENO, Ba1 negative) existing and future retail electric customers, with minimal exceptions, until the 2022 bonds are repaid in full. The issuer and the borrower are both instrumentalities of the State of Louisiana. ENO will be the servicer of the storm recovery property backing the transaction.

The issuer will issue the storm recovery bonds and make a loan of the proceeds of the bonds to LURC. LURC will pledge the storm recovery property that it purchases from ENO with the proceeds of the loan. ENO will use the net proceeds from the sale to replenish and fund restricted storm recovery reserves so the utility may recover the costs incurred in restoring service after Hurricane Ida and fund storm recovery activity after future storms.

Issuer: Louisiana Local Government Environmental Facilities and Community Development Authority Storm Recovery Bonds (Louisiana Utilities Restoration Corporation Project/ENO) Series 2022 (Federally Taxable)

Louisiana Local Government Environmental Facilities and Community Development Authority, Storm Recovery Bonds, Series 2022, Tranche A, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The provisional rating assigned to the 2022 bonds is based primarily on the following:

1) the strength of the State of Louisiana's Securitization law, including the state's non-impairment pledge, and the Council of the City of New Orleans' (the Council) irrevocable Financing Order (the Financing Order), which together authorize the creation of the storm recovery property backing the bonds, and strongly protect the storm recovery property,

2) credit enhancement consisting of a statutory uncapped true-up adjustment mechanism that mandatorily adjusts the storm recovery charges at least twice a year to ensure that the charge collections are sufficient to timely pay principal and interest on the 2022 bonds until the bonds are repaid in full, and a non-declining debt service reserve subaccount fully funded at transaction closing at 2.25% of the initial principal balance of the bonds,

3) the remote likelihood of a successful legal, political, or regulatory challenge to the storm recovery property and other rights that LURC will pledge to the issuer on the transaction closing date for the benefit of the indenture trustee on behalf of bondholders,

4) the stability of the ratepayer base in ENO's service area from whom the storm recovery charges will be collected,

5) the experience, expertise and stability of ENO as servicer of the storm recovery property,

6) the low probability that collections arising from the storm recovery property could fall short of the scheduled principal and interest payments on the 2022 bonds, and

7) the relatively low initial storm recovery charge for the 2022 transaction, which ENO expects to represent approximately 3% of the total monthly electricity bill that a 1,000 kilowatt-per-hour (kWh) residential customer in ENO's service territory will receive after transaction closing. When combined with a similar charge related to Entergy New Orleans Storm Recovery Funding I, L.L.C. issued in 2015 that includes a similar charge, ENO expects the aggregate charge to represent around 5% of the total monthly electricity bill that a 1,000 kWh residential customer in ENO's service area will receive. The combined charge is in line with the around 5% average charge across other UCRC transactions we rate.

8) the moderate environmental risk for this transaction, owing to ENO's small and geographically concentrated service territory in a low-lying coastal region exposed to storm surges and severe weather event risk, combined with the rising risk of storm surges and the increasing severity of weather events owing to climate change. Such events could result in significant disruptions to the electricity supply or consumption, or both, reducing the collections arising from the storm recovery charge and, resulting in shortfalls in scheduled interest or principal payments due on the bonds. The statutory, mandatory uncapped true-up adjustment mechanism, which requires the servicer to adjust the storm recovery charges periodically throughout the year to ensure timely payments of the bonds, mitigates this risk.

Although the risk of such shortfalls are low, the risk is higher than for other utility cost recovery charge (UCRC) transactions we rate.

The storm recovery property backing the bonds only applies to ENO's service territory. The storm recovery charge will apply to the entire territory served with electricity by ENO and will be based on customers' electricity usage. In 2021, ENO provided transmission and distribution service to an average of 209,316 retail electric customers.

The transaction will benefit from the inclusion of a non-impairment pledge from the State of Louisiana included in the Securitization Law, which strongly protects the storm recovery property backing the bonds. Under the state pledge, the State of Louisiana pledges to bondholders that it will not take or permit any action that would impair the value of the storm recovery property or that would reduce or alter (except as allowed in the context of a true-up adjustment mechanism provisions in the Securitization Law) or otherwise impair the storm recovery charge approved in the Financing Order until the principal and interest on the bonds have been paid in full. In addition, the Securitization Law and the Financing Order contain the typical strong security interest provisions and provides that the storm recovery charges are non-bypassable.

The Securitization Law authorizes, and the Financing Order requires, that storm recovery charges be adjusted at least semiannually to ensure the projected recovery of amounts sufficient to provide for the timely payment of scheduled payments of principal and interest on the bonds and other amounts due in respect of the bonds, including the replenishment of draws on the debt service reserve subaccount. The Financing Order also permits the servicer to make more frequent true-up adjustments as necessary, if the servicer forecasts that storm recovery charge collections will be insufficient to make all scheduled payments of principal, interest and other amounts in respect of the bonds or to replenish any draws on the debt service reserve subaccount. Additionally, if any bonds remain outstanding after the scheduled maturity date of the last bond tranche or class, the servicer is required to make mandatory interim true-up adjustments quarterly until all the bonds and associated costs are paid in full.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Utility Cost Recovery Charge Securitizations Methodology" published in December 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/396216. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Factors or circumstances that could drive the rating down are a significant decline in the ratepayer base or consumption in ENO's service territory, unanticipated consumer delinquencies and defaults, self-generation, extreme weather fluctuations, or natural disasters or pandemics affecting the servicer's ability to accurately forecast electricity usage.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

Moody's did not use any models, or loss or cash flow analysis, in its analysis.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ekrem Cinar

Associate Lead Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Tracy Rice

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

