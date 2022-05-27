Moody's assigns (P)Aa3 rating to Qatar's global medium-term note program

New York, May 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a foreign currency senior unsecured programme rating of (P)Aa3 to the Government of Qatar's global medium-term note program.

According to the transaction documents available to Moody's, the payment obligations associated with notes issued under the program will be direct, unsecured obligations of the Government of Qatar and rank pari-passu with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. Notes representing drawdowns from the program may be denominated in various currencies and consist of different maturities.

The Government of Qatar intends to use the net proceeds from each issuance for its budgetary and general funding purposes.

The rating mirrors Qatar's long-term issuer rating of Aa3.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Qatar's Aa3 issuer rating is supported by the government's robust net creditor position, the country's exceptionally high per capita income, and its vast hydrocarbon reserves (predominantly natural gas), which provide the sovereign with significant shock absorption capacity.

These strengths are balanced against credit challenges posed by Qatar's heavy economic and fiscal reliance on the hydrocarbon sector, which exposes the sovereign to fluctuations in global oil demand and prices and to longer-term carbon transition risks. Qatar's credit challenges also include its relatively large, although declining, public sector debt burden and its transparency shortcomings, primarily related to the size and composition of its sovereign financial assets.

Qatar's external vulnerabilities are larger than those of similarly-rated peers and are mainly due to the rapid accumulation of external debt, in particular by the banking sector. However, sizable foreign-currency sovereign assets, and an established track record of mobilizing them to buffer shocks, largely mitigate these risks. While escalating geopolitical tensions in the region could potentially disrupt maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and have significant economic and fiscal implications for Qatar, this is not Moody's baseline scenario.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Qatar's ESG Credit Impact Score is moderately negative (CIS-3), reflecting highly negative exposure to environmental risks and neutral to low social risks, which are contained by its relatively strong institutions and governance and economic resilience, including the availability of very significant financial resources in the form of sovereign wealth fund assets that can be used to absorb shocks and negative environmental trends.

Qatar's highly negative exposure to environmental risks, reflected in its E-4 issuer profile score, mainly relates to carbon transition due to its economic and fiscal dependence on the hydrocarbon sector, which is however partly mitigated by very low hydrocarbon production costs and a relatively cleaner mix of fossil fuels that it produces. Qatar is also one of the world's most arid states and rapid economic and population growth in recent decades have increased challenges surrounding water sustainability. While the majority of Qatar's water is produced by energy-intensive desalination plants, which are vulnerable to attacks and oil spills, the country has access to cheap energy that mitigates some of this risk. Despite its exposure to rising sea levels, Qatar has sufficient resources that can be employed over time to preemptively mitigate this risk.

Exposure to social risks is neutral to low (S-2 issuer profile score). Despite strong population growth in recent decades, Qatar's unemployment rate is very low and the country's very small share of citizens in total population (only around 10%) and an even smaller share in the labor force will limit labor market pressures in the foreseeable future while also ensuring sustainability of the delivery of high-quality public services to the citizens.

Qatar's relatively strong institutions and governance strength support its positive G-1 issuer profile score. Moody's assessment of Qatar's institutions and governance strength reflects the track record of macroeconomic and fiscal policy effectiveness as well as improving quality of legislative and executive institutions, underpinned by incrementally stronger control of corruption and rule of law.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 96,554 (2020 Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): -3.6% (2020 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): -3.4% (2020 Actual)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -2.1% (2020 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: -2.1% (2020 Actual) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: [not available]

Economic resiliency: a1

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

On 20 May 2022, a rating committee was called to discuss assigning a provisional rating to the new Global Medium Term Note program of Qatar, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The terms and conditions of the Global Medium-Term Note program and the conclusion that notes issued under the program would rank pari-passu with all other senior unsecured debt obligations of Qatar, Government of.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The program rating mirrors Qatar's long-term issuer rating of Aa3. The stable outlook on Qatar indicates balanced risks to the rating.

A faster and larger than expected reduction in the government debt burden over the medium term would likely prompt an upgrade of the issuer rating, especially if accompanied by greater transparency about the size and composition of the government's financial assets. A material and durable reduction of regional geopolitical risks would also support an upward issuer rating migration.

An increasing likelihood that government debt will not decline in the medium term as currently expected may lead to a downgrade of the issuer rating. Such a scenario would likely reflect renewed and durable downward pressure on global hydrocarbon demand and prices that would reverse recent improvements in the government's fiscal position and lead to an erosion of external buffers. A further material escalation of geopolitical tensions, threatening to materially disrupt Qatar's export routes, would also likely exert downward pressure on the issuer rating.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/63168. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

