Moody's assigns (P)Aaa rating to ST Engineering's proposed GMTN programme; outlook negative

Singapore, April 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a (P)Aaa rating to the proposed SGD5 billion senior unsecured global medium-term note (GMTN) program by ST Engineering RHQ Ltd. (STE UK-Co), ST Engineering Treasury Pte. Ltd. (STE SG-Co) and ST Engineering Urban Solutions USA Inc. (STE US-Co).

STE UK-Co, STE SG-Co and STE US-Co are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. (ST Engineering, Aaa negative). The GMTN program is irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by ST Engineering.

The rating outlook is negative.

The (P)Aaa rating reflects Moody's expectation of very strong ongoing support from the Singapore government (Aaa stable).

"Higher growth and EBITDA margins from TransCore will help ST Engineering recover to its pre-pandemic EBITDA margins of 13%-14% in 2022-23. However, gross debt/EBITDA will increase to 5.4x in 2022 (assuming nine-months' contribution from TransCore), before declining to 4.5x in 2023, as ST Engineering will benefit from higher growth at TransCore and its urban solutions and satcom (USS) business as well as the ongoing recovery in its commercial aerospace segment," says Nidhi Dhruv, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

That said, ST Engineering's leverage will remain significantly higher than the 2.0x-3.0x range it has recorded historically.

RATINGS RATIONALE

As a government-related issuer, ST Engineering's Aaa issuer rating takes into account its BCA of baa1, as well as Moody's expectation of very strong support from the Government of Singapore through its wholly-owned investment company, Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited (Aaa stable), in times of need. Moody's support expectation considers ST Engineering's importance to Singapore as a strategic contractor and supplier of defense equipment, as well as an employer of highly skilled labor. The Ministry of Finance also has a special share in ST Engineering.

TransCore is the US market leader in electronic toll collection solutions, with a strong position in intelligent transportation systems and an operating history of 80 years. For fiscal year ended December 2021, the company reported revenues of $530 million and an EBITDA of $115 million, resulting in an EBITDA margin of about 22%.

"This is ST Engineering's largest acquisition thus far, which will more than double its reported debt, and signals a shift in the company's acquisition strategy and appetite for leveraging up its balance sheet. The sizable transaction also exposes the company to execution and integration risks, although these may be tempered by ST Engineering's plans to keep TransCore's current operations and management unchanged," says Dhruv, who is also Moody's lead analyst for ST Engineering.

ST Engineering funded the acquisition through a drawdown of $1.4 billion under its subsidiary, ST Engineering North America Inc.'s commercial paper (CP) program and $1.3 billion of working capital lines. For this purpose, the CP program was expanded to $3.0 billion from $1.5 billion in December 2021. The company plans to term out about $2.0 billion-$2.2 billion of this short-term debt through issuances under the proposed MTN program. ST Engineering plans to keep the remaining $500 million outstanding under its CP program.

"While Moody's expects ST Engineering to continue making opportunistic acquisitions to grow its top-line, upgrade its technological expertise and acquire patents to remain relevant in an increasingly competitive market, the current rating has limited tolerance for further large debt-funded acquisitions until the financial profile has been restored," adds Dhruv.

ST Engineering has a track record of paying consistently high dividends, at about 15 Singapore cents per share over the last five years. The company plans to increase its dividends marginally to 16 Singapore cents per share in 2022.

The company's commitment to high shareholder returns, together with its recently announced debt-funded acquisition, will likely weaken its cash flow metrics, such that its retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt reduces to 7%-10% in 2022-23 from 20% in 2020. While the company can exercise discretion in lowering its shareholder returns, given its history of payments, we consider the likelihood of this happening as low.

The rating remains supported by the company's strong technological capabilities, which drive its commercial business, while its defense contracts continue to support its underlying operations. ST Engineering has a strong order book, with an order backlog of SGD19.3 billion as of 31 December 2021, which supports around 2.5x of revenue for fiscal 2021.

At the same time, ST Engineering's diversified portfolio, focusing on three segments — commercial aerospace, urban solutions and satcom and defense and public security — partially mitigates demand volatility in any individual segment. Notably, the company generated 53% of its revenues from defense and public security in 2021.

The outlook on ST Engineering's Aaa rating is negative, reflecting the deterioration in the company's financial metrics and refinancing risk given the short-term funding for its large TransCore acquisition.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

There is no further possibility of an upgrade, given ST Engineering's ratings are at Moody's highest rating level of Aaa.

However, Moody's could revert the outlook to stable if ST Engineering successfully refinances its short-term debt with long-term loans and bonds within 12 months of the acquisition's completion, while growing and deleveraging, such that (1) its adjusted debt/EBITDA declines below 4.5x; (2) its RCF/net debt rises over 15%; and (3) its EBIT/interest expense rises above 6.0x on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if (1) ST Engineering faces challenges in refinancing its short-term debt with long-term loans and bonds within 12 months of the acquisition's completion; (2) the Ministry of Finance's special share is converted into an ordinary share, signifying lower support from the Singapore government; (3) the relationship between Temasek and ST Engineering changes, which includes, but is not limited to, a reduction in ownership to below 50.1%; (4) ST Engineering's role as a key defense and government supplier diminishes; or (5) Moody's downgrades Temasek's rating.

Moody's could also lower ST Engineering's BCA if the company's standalone credit profile deteriorates. This could take place if (1) the company makes further large debt-funded acquisitions; or (2) it continues with high shareholder returns; or (3) its operating profile deteriorates substantially, resulting in lower order book coverage and lower free cash flow.

Credit metrics indicative of a downgrade include: (1) adjusted debt/EBITDA remains above 4.5x; (2) RCF/net debt below 15%; and (3) EBIT/interest expense below 6.0x on a sustained basis.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Aerospace and Defense published in October 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287887, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. (ST Engineering) was formed as a listed holding company in Singapore in December 1997 through the merger of four listed companies: ST Aerospace, ST Electronics, ST Automotive and ST Marine.

ST Engineering is a global technology, defence and engineering group with a diverse portfolio of businesses across the aerospace, smart city, defence and public security segments. Headquartered in Singapore, it has operations spanning across Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the U.S. ST Engineering reported revenue of $7.7b in FY2021.

