Moody's assigns (P)Aaa rating to approximately C$1.0 billion of debt to be issued by Muskrat Falls/Labrador Transmission Assets Funding Trust; stable outlook

Toronto, February 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned
a (P)Aaa senior unsecured debt rating to Muskrat Falls/Labrador Transmission
Assets Funding Trust's ("MFLTA") planned issuance of approximately $1.0
billion debt, based on the additional Federal Loan Guarantee ("FLG3")
which will be issued by the Government of Canada. Concurrently,
Moody's has affirmed the Aaa senior unsecured debt ratings on Muskrat
Falls/Labrador Transmission Assets Funding Trust's existing $4.45
billion outstanding debt issues and Labrador-Island Link Funding
Trust's existing $3.45 billion outstanding issues.
The rating outlook is stable for both issuers.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The (P)Aaa rating solely reflects the unconditional, irrevocable
and absolute nature of the third Federal Loan Guarantee to be provided
by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of Canada ("Canada", Aaa,
Stable) which will be used to provide credit support on all debt to be
issued by Muskrat Falls/Labrador Transmission Assets Funding Trust (approximately
$1.0 billion). Similarly, the affirmation of
the Aaa ratings is based on the credit support which is provided by Canada
through the original Federal Loan Guarantee ("FLG") and the second Federal
Loan Guarantee ("FLG2"). FLG and FLG2, together
with FLG3, are referred to as the "Guarantees". The terms
and conditions of FLG3 are expected to be substantially the same as FLG
and FLG2 and form the basis for the Aaa rating affirmations on the existing
debt and the assignment of (P)Aaa rating on the planned bond issuance.
Our assessment is based on the fact that the terms and conditions of the
Guarantees satisfy all of Moody's criteria for full credit substitution
which allows for equalizing the ratings of the debts issued by Muskrat
Falls/Labrador Transmission Assets Funding Trust and by Labrador-Island
Link Funding Trust with the rating of Canada. The obligations of
Canada under the Guarantees are not conditional on nor impacted,
in any way, by the performance of the projects.
Detailed Rating Considerations
The ratings of the bonds issued by Muskrat Falls/Labrador Transmission
Assets Funding Trust and Labrador-Island Link Funding Trust are
equalized with the rating of Canada because we believe that the Guarantees
provide a strong, binding commitment in support of the two funding
trusts' debt instruments. Some of the key elements of the Guarantees
are:
- They are irrevocable, absolute and unconditional guarantees
- They promise full and timely payment of the underlying obligations
- They cover payment, not merely collection
- They cover preference payments and other payments that have been
"clawed back"
- They contain a comprehensive waiver of defenses
- Their terms extend as long as the term of the underlying obligations
- There are protections against amendments to or assignments of
the Guarantees such that the Guarantees will not weaken as a result of
any such potential events
We note that the payments under the Guarantees are payable out of the
Consolidated Revenue Fund of Canada without further authorization by the
Canadian Parliament.
Each of the two funding trusts has put in place separate master trust
indentures ("Trust Indentures") with each document being identical to
the other (apart from necessary changes related to the different names
and the different caps applicable to the amount of debt that can be issued
under each Trust Indenture with the rated debt expected to represent the
maximum amount that can be issued under each Trust Indenture).
Each Trust Indenture allows each trust to issue obligation bonds.
The debt issued under all of the Trust Indentures is unconditionally,
irrevocably and absolutely guaranteed by the Government of Canada as to
principal, interest, and any other amount due under the debt
instruments. The sole event of default under the Trust Indenture
occurs if the Issuers fails to pay when due any principal, interest,
premium (if any) or other amount due and payable and neither the Issuers
nor Canada as guarantor pays such amount due within five business days
following written demand.
The proposed financing is conditioned upon approval of the underlying
transaction from various governmental authorities and the definitive rating
assignment is predicated such approval being in-line with our current
understanding of the transaction and our review of the final financing
documents.
Rating Outlook
The stable outlook for each issuer reflects the outlook for Canada.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
What Could Change the Rating - Down
The ratings will change in lockstep with the rating of Canada, absent
any changes to the Guarantees that could weaken its terms and conditions
or any evidence of delays in making payments under the Guarantees.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds from the bonds to be issued will be used to fund principal repayments
of the MFLTA FLG Tranche A and the MFLTA FLG2 bullet bonds until June
30, 2029.
ISSUERS PROFILE
Muskrat Falls/Labrador Transmission Assets Funding Trust and Labrador-Island
Link Funding Trust are two funding trusts whose sole purpose is to raise
financing and on-lend the proceeds of such financing to three project
companies responsible for developing, designing, building,
financing and ultimately operating a new 824 MW hydro-electric
generating station on the Lower Churchill river in Labrador and associated
transmission lines. The project companies are owned and controlled
by Nalcor Energy, a corporation 100% owned by the Province
of Newfoundland & Labrador (A1, negative).
Nalcor Energy and the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador have worked
on the development of the Muskrat Falls Project for several years with
sanction having occurred in 2012. The project involves four distinct
and separate sub-elements:
1. The development, design, construction and ultimately
the operations of a new 824MW hydro-electric generating station
at Muskrat Falls on the Churchill River. That specific project
is being carried out by Muskrat Falls Corporation ("MF Projectco").
2. Two 250 km High Voltage HVAC transmission lines ("Labrador Transmission
Assets") that will connect the Muskrat Falls generating station to the
existing Churchill Falls hydro generating station: that part of
the project is being undertaken by Labrador Transmission Corporation ("LT
Projectco"). Both MF Projectco and LT Projectco obtain their debt
funding through Muskrat Falls/Labrador Transmission Assets Funding Trust.
3. Another High Voltage HVDC, 1,100 km long transmission
line (the Labrador-Island Link) will transport power from the Muskrat
Falls generating station to the St. John's area in Newfoundland:
that part of the project is being carried out by Labrador-Island
Link Limited Partnership ("LIL Projectco"). LIL Projectco obtains
its debt funding indirectly through Labrador-Island Link Funding
Trust.
4. Another component of the project, the Maritime Transmission
Link, which will connect Newfoundland to Nova Scotia, was
developed and financed separately by Emera Inc.
The projects are under construction and the overall completion date is
currently expected by the end of May 2022.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Muskrat Falls/Labrador Trans. Assets
Fdg. Tr.
....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned (P)Aaa
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Labrador Island Link Funding Trust
....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Aaa
..Issuer: Muskrat Falls/Labrador Trans. Assets
Fdg. Tr.
.... Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Aaa
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Labrador Island Link Funding Trust
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Muskrat Falls/Labrador Trans. Assets
Fdg. Tr.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
Principal Methodology
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Rating Transactions
Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed,
Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
