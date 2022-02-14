Moody's assigns (P)Aaa rating to approximately C$1.0 billion of debt to be issued by Muskrat Falls/Labrador Transmission Assets Funding Trust; stable outlook

Toronto, February 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a (P)Aaa senior unsecured debt rating to Muskrat Falls/Labrador Transmission Assets Funding Trust's ("MFLTA") planned issuance of approximately $1.0 billion debt, based on the additional Federal Loan Guarantee ("FLG3") which will be issued by the Government of Canada. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the Aaa senior unsecured debt ratings on Muskrat Falls/Labrador Transmission Assets Funding Trust's existing $4.45 billion outstanding debt issues and Labrador-Island Link Funding Trust's existing $3.45 billion outstanding issues. The rating outlook is stable for both issuers.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The (P)Aaa rating solely reflects the unconditional, irrevocable and absolute nature of the third Federal Loan Guarantee to be provided by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of Canada ("Canada", Aaa, Stable) which will be used to provide credit support on all debt to be issued by Muskrat Falls/Labrador Transmission Assets Funding Trust (approximately $1.0 billion). Similarly, the affirmation of the Aaa ratings is based on the credit support which is provided by Canada through the original Federal Loan Guarantee ("FLG") and the second Federal Loan Guarantee ("FLG2"). FLG and FLG2, together with FLG3, are referred to as the "Guarantees". The terms and conditions of FLG3 are expected to be substantially the same as FLG and FLG2 and form the basis for the Aaa rating affirmations on the existing debt and the assignment of (P)Aaa rating on the planned bond issuance. Our assessment is based on the fact that the terms and conditions of the Guarantees satisfy all of Moody's criteria for full credit substitution which allows for equalizing the ratings of the debts issued by Muskrat Falls/Labrador Transmission Assets Funding Trust and by Labrador-Island Link Funding Trust with the rating of Canada. The obligations of Canada under the Guarantees are not conditional on nor impacted, in any way, by the performance of the projects.

Detailed Rating Considerations

The ratings of the bonds issued by Muskrat Falls/Labrador Transmission Assets Funding Trust and Labrador-Island Link Funding Trust are equalized with the rating of Canada because we believe that the Guarantees provide a strong, binding commitment in support of the two funding trusts' debt instruments. Some of the key elements of the Guarantees are:

- They are irrevocable, absolute and unconditional guarantees

- They promise full and timely payment of the underlying obligations

- They cover payment, not merely collection

- They cover preference payments and other payments that have been "clawed back"

- They contain a comprehensive waiver of defenses

- Their terms extend as long as the term of the underlying obligations

- There are protections against amendments to or assignments of the Guarantees such that the Guarantees will not weaken as a result of any such potential events

We note that the payments under the Guarantees are payable out of the Consolidated Revenue Fund of Canada without further authorization by the Canadian Parliament.

Each of the two funding trusts has put in place separate master trust indentures ("Trust Indentures") with each document being identical to the other (apart from necessary changes related to the different names and the different caps applicable to the amount of debt that can be issued under each Trust Indenture with the rated debt expected to represent the maximum amount that can be issued under each Trust Indenture). Each Trust Indenture allows each trust to issue obligation bonds. The debt issued under all of the Trust Indentures is unconditionally, irrevocably and absolutely guaranteed by the Government of Canada as to principal, interest, and any other amount due under the debt instruments. The sole event of default under the Trust Indenture occurs if the Issuers fails to pay when due any principal, interest, premium (if any) or other amount due and payable and neither the Issuers nor Canada as guarantor pays such amount due within five business days following written demand.

The proposed financing is conditioned upon approval of the underlying transaction from various governmental authorities and the definitive rating assignment is predicated such approval being in-line with our current understanding of the transaction and our review of the final financing documents.

Rating Outlook

The stable outlook for each issuer reflects the outlook for Canada.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

What Could Change the Rating - Down

The ratings will change in lockstep with the rating of Canada, absent any changes to the Guarantees that could weaken its terms and conditions or any evidence of delays in making payments under the Guarantees.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the bonds to be issued will be used to fund principal repayments of the MFLTA FLG Tranche A and the MFLTA FLG2 bullet bonds until June 30, 2029.

ISSUERS PROFILE

Muskrat Falls/Labrador Transmission Assets Funding Trust and Labrador-Island Link Funding Trust are two funding trusts whose sole purpose is to raise financing and on-lend the proceeds of such financing to three project companies responsible for developing, designing, building, financing and ultimately operating a new 824 MW hydro-electric generating station on the Lower Churchill river in Labrador and associated transmission lines. The project companies are owned and controlled by Nalcor Energy, a corporation 100% owned by the Province of Newfoundland & Labrador (A1, negative).

Nalcor Energy and the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador have worked on the development of the Muskrat Falls Project for several years with sanction having occurred in 2012. The project involves four distinct and separate sub-elements:

1. The development, design, construction and ultimately the operations of a new 824MW hydro-electric generating station at Muskrat Falls on the Churchill River. That specific project is being carried out by Muskrat Falls Corporation ("MF Projectco").

2. Two 250 km High Voltage HVAC transmission lines ("Labrador Transmission Assets") that will connect the Muskrat Falls generating station to the existing Churchill Falls hydro generating station: that part of the project is being undertaken by Labrador Transmission Corporation ("LT Projectco"). Both MF Projectco and LT Projectco obtain their debt funding through Muskrat Falls/Labrador Transmission Assets Funding Trust.

3. Another High Voltage HVDC, 1,100 km long transmission line (the Labrador-Island Link) will transport power from the Muskrat Falls generating station to the St. John's area in Newfoundland: that part of the project is being carried out by Labrador-Island Link Limited Partnership ("LIL Projectco"). LIL Projectco obtains its debt funding indirectly through Labrador-Island Link Funding Trust.

4. Another component of the project, the Maritime Transmission Link, which will connect Newfoundland to Nova Scotia, was developed and financed separately by Emera Inc.

The projects are under construction and the overall completion date is currently expected by the end of May 2022.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Muskrat Falls/Labrador Trans. Assets Fdg. Tr.

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned (P)Aaa

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Labrador Island Link Funding Trust

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Aaa

..Issuer: Muskrat Falls/Labrador Trans. Assets Fdg. Tr.

.... Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Aaa

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Labrador Island Link Funding Trust

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Muskrat Falls/Labrador Trans. Assets Fdg. Tr.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

Principal Methodology

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Rebecca Adair

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Project Finance Group

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



A.J. Sabatelle

Associate Managing Director

Project Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

