Moody's assigns (P)Aaa (sf) to Cleco Securitization I LLC's Storm Recovery Bonds

New York, June 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned provisional ratings of (P)Aaa (sf) to two tranches of senior secured storm recovery bonds (the bonds or SRBs) that Cleco Securitization I LLC (the issuer) will issue. The issuer is wholly owned by Cleco Power LLC (Cleco Power, A3 stable), a subsidiary of Cleco Corporate Holdings (Cleco, Baa3 stable). The SRBs will be backed by storm recovery property, which gives the issuer the right to impose, collect, and receive storm recovery charges (SRC(s)) on essentially all of Cleco Power's existing and future retail electric customers, with minimal exceptions, until the bonds are repaid in full.

Cleco Power will use the proceeds from the issuance of the SRBs to recover certain storm recovery costs related to Hurricanes Laura, Delta, Zeta, and Ida, and winter storms Uri and Viola, fund a new restricted storm recovery reserve in the amount of $100.9 million, fund a separate restricted special Hurricane Ida reserve in the amount of $95.0 million, as well as to pay certain upfront financing costs.

Issuer: Cleco Securitization I LLC, Series 2022-A Senior Secured Storm Recovery Bonds

Cleco Securitization I LLC, Series 2022-A Senior Secured Storm Recovery Bonds, Tranche A-1, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cleco Securitization I LLC, Series 2022-A Senior Secured Storm Recovery Bonds, Tranche A-2, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The provisional ratings assigned to the storm recovery bonds are based primarily on the following:

1) the strength of the securitization provisions stipulated in the State of Louisiana Securitization Act (the Securitization Act), including the state's non-impairment pledge, and the Louisiana Public Services Commission's (LPSC) irrevocable Financing Order (the Financing Order), which together authorize the creation of the storm recovery property backing the bonds and strongly protect the storm recovery property,

2) credit enhancement consisting of (i) a statutory uncapped true-up adjustment mechanism that mandatorily adjusts the SRCs at least twice a year to ensure the charge collections are sufficient to timely pay principal and interest on the SRBs until the bonds are repaid in full, and (ii) a non-declining capital subaccount fully funded at transaction closing in an amount equal to 0.50% of the initial principal balance of the SRBs,

3) the remote likelihood of a successful legal, political, or regulatory challenge to the securitization property and other rights that Cleco Power will sell to the issuer on the transaction's closing date for the benefit of the indenture trustee on behalf of bondholders,

4) the size, economic stability and diversity of the ratepayer base in Cleco Power's service area from whom SRC will be collected,

5) the credit strength, experience and expertise of Cleco Power as servicer of the storm recovery property,

6) the low probability that collections arising from the storm recovery property could fall short of the scheduled principal and interest payments on the SRBs, and

7) the relatively low initial SRC to be imposed on residential customers, which Cleco Power expects to represent approximately 4.0% of the total bill received by a 1000 kWh residential retail electric customer of Cleco Power as of 31 December 2021.

The storm recovery property backing the bonds will only apply to Cleco Power's service territory. The SRC will apply to the entire ratepayer base that Cleco Power serves with electricity in its service territory, and the SRC will be based in part on customers' electricity usage and/or demand. Cleco Power owns and operates its electric generation, transmission, and distribution network to provide electric service in Louisiana. Cleco Power owns nine generating units with a total rated capacity of 3,035 MW and serves approximately 291,000 retail customers in its service territory as of 31 December 2021.

The transaction will benefit from the inclusion of a non-impairment pledge from the State of Louisiana in the Securitization Act, which strongly protects the storm recovery property backing the bonds. Under the state pledge, the State of Louisiana pledges to bondholders that it will not take or permit any action that would impair the value of the storm recovery property, or reduce or alter (except as allowed in the context of the true-up adjustment mechanism provisions in the Securitization Act) or otherwise impair the SRC approved in the Financing Order, until the principal and interest on the SRBs have been paid in full. In addition, the Securitization Act and the Financing Order contain the typical strong true sale and security interest provisions and provides that the SRCs are non-bypassable.

The Securitization Act and the Financing Order authorize a mandatory, uncapped true-up adjustment mechanism, which is the key form of credit enhancement supporting the bonds.

The Securitization Act authorizes, and the financing order requires, that SRCs be adjusted at least semiannually to ensure the projected recovery of amounts sufficient to provide for the timely payment of scheduled payments of principal and interest on the bonds and other amounts due in respect of the bonds, including the replenishment of draws on the capital subaccount. The financing order also permits the servicer to make more frequent true-up adjustments as necessary, if the servicer forecasts that SRC collections will be insufficient to make all scheduled payments of principal, interest and other amounts in respect of the bonds or to replenish any draws on the capital subaccount.

Additionally, if any storm recovery bonds remain outstanding after the respective scheduled final payment date of the latest maturing tranche, the mandatory adjustments referenced above will be made quarterly until all bonds and associated financing costs are paid in full.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Utility Cost Recovery Charge Securitizations Methodology" published in February 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70479. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors or circumstances that could drive the rating down are a significant decline in the ratepayer base or consumption in Cleco Power's service territory, unanticipated consumer delinquencies and defaults, self-generation, extreme weather fluctuations, or natural disasters or pandemics affecting the servicer's ability to accurately forecast electricity usage.

