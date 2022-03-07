Moody's assigns (P)Aaa (sf) to DTE Electric Company's securitization bonds

New York, March 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned provisional ratings of (P)Aaa (sf) to two tranches of senior secured securitization bonds, series 2022A (the bonds) to be issued by DTE Electric Securitization Funding I LLC, (the issuer), a wholly-owned special purpose limited liability company subsidiary of DTE Electric Company (DTE Electric; A2 stable). DTE Electric will be the sponsor and depositor of the securitization, and the seller and servicer of the securitization property backing the bonds. DTE Electric is a vertically integrated electric utility subsidiary of DTE Energy Company (DTE, Baa2 stable) operating in southeastern Michigan, and is regulated by the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC).

DTE Electric will recover previously incurred (i) qualified costs associated with the retirement of its River Rouge generation site, which was a coal-fired power plant, (ii) qualified costs associated with the utility's tree trimming surge program and (iii) initial other qualified costs through the issuance of the bonds, all approved by the MPSC.

The assets backing the bonds will primarily consist of (i) distribution securitization property, which includes the right to impose, collect, and receive irrevocable non-bypassable distribution securitization charges (DSCs) from all current and future distribution customers within DTE Electric's service territory, with limited exceptions, and (ii) power supply securitization property, which includes the right to impose, collect, and receive irrevocable non-bypassable power supply securitization charges (PSSCs) from all current and future power supply customers within DTE Electric's service territory, with limited exceptions, each established by the MPSC's irrevocable Financing Order. Each securitization property also includes the right to periodically adjust the charges through a statutory, mandatory, uncapped true-up adjustment mechanism to ensure timely bond payments until the bonds are repaid in full. The true-up adjustment mechanism is the primary form of credit enhancement supporting the bonds.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: DTE Electric Securitization Funding I LLC, Senior Secured Securitization Bonds, Series 2022A

DTE Electric Securitization Funding I LLC, Senior Secured Securitization Bonds, Series 2022A, Tranche A-1, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

DTE Electric Securitization Funding I LLC, Senior Secured Securitization Bonds, Series 2022A, Tranche A-2, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The provisional ratings assigned to the bonds are based primarily on the following:

1) the strength of the State of Michigan's Public Act 142 of 2000, which amended Public Act 3 of 1939, MCL 460.1 et seq. (the Statute), including the state's non-impairment pledge, and the irrevocable Financing Order issued by the MPSC, which together authorize the creation of the securitization properties backing the bonds, and strongly protect the securitization properties,

2) credit enhancement consisting of a statutory uncapped true-up adjustment mechanism that mandatorily adjusts the DSCs and PSSCs at least once a year to ensure the charge collections are sufficient to timely pay principal and interest on the bonds until the bonds are repaid in full, and a non-declining capital account fully funded at transaction closing at 0.50% of the initial principal balance of the bonds,

3) the remote likelihood of a successful legal, political, or regulatory challenge to the securitization property and other rights that DTE Electric will sell to the issuer on the transaction's closing date for the benefit of the indenture trustee on behalf of bondholders,

4) the economic stability, diversity, and scale of the ratepayer base in DTE Electric's service territory from whom the DSCs and PSSCs will be collected,

5) the strength, experience, and expertise of DTE Electric as servicer of the securitization property,

6) the low probability that collections arising from the securitization property could fall short of the scheduled principal and interest payments on the bonds, and

7) the relatively low combined initial securitization charge, which DTE Electric expects to represent approximately 1.3% of the total monthly electricity bill (using its regulatory methodology), as of 31 December 2021, received by a 650 kilowatt-hour residential retail electric distribution customer in DTE Electric's service territory subject to both the PSSCs and the DSCs.

The ratepayer base within DTE Electric's service territory from whom the DSCs and PSSCs will be collected is relatively large, and economically stable and diverse, a credit strength. DTE Electric is a public utility engaged in the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to customers in Michigan. As of 31 December 2021, DTE Electric provided electric service to approximately 2.3 million electric customers located within its service territory in southeastern Michigan using approximately 48,000 miles of electric distribution lines.

This transaction will benefit from the inclusion of a non-impairment pledge from the State of Michigan included in the Statute, which strongly protects the securitization properties backing the bonds. Under the state pledge, the State of Michigan pledges to bondholders that it will not take or permit any action that would impair the value of the securitization property or that would reduce or alter (except as allowed in the context of a true-up adjustment mechanism provisions in the Statute) or otherwise impair the securitization charges approved in the Financing Order until the principal and interest on the bonds have been paid in full. In addition, the Statute and the Financing Order contain the typical strong true sale and security interest provisions.

The Financing Order, coupled with the Statute, provides that the DSCs and PSSCs are non-bypassable. Under the Financing Order, the issuer is authorized to collect the DSCs for up to six years from all distribution customers in amounts sufficient to pay principal, interest and ongoing other qualified costs related to Tree Trim (Tree Trim amounts). Distribution customers include all existing and future retail electric distribution customers of DTE Electric or its successors, excluding (i) customers to the extent they obtain or use self-service power and (ii) customers to the extent engaged in affiliate wheeling.

Under the Financing Order, the issuer is authorized to collect the PSSCs for up to 15 years from all power supply customers in amounts sufficient to pay principal, interest and ongoing other qualified costs related to the River Rouge generation site (River Rouge amounts). Power supply customers, or bundled customers, include all distribution customers, excluding current retail open access (ROA) customers as of the date of the Financing Order to the extent that they do not return to retail electric service. ROA customers represented 8.5% of DTE Electric's annual total energy volumes in 2020. Affiliate wheeling customers make up an insignificant portion of DTE Electric's ratepayer base.

The PSSCs and DSCs are not cross-collateralized. PSSCs may not be used to pay Tree Trim amounts and DSCs may not be used to pay River Rouge amounts. Each of the charges will be based on customers' electricity usage.

The Statute and the Financing Order authorize a mandatory, uncapped true-up adjustment mechanism, which is the key form of credit enhancement supporting the bonds. Each charge will have a separate mechanism that will mandatorily adjust the charge at least annually to ensure sufficient collections to make timely payments of interest and scheduled principal on the bonds as well as associated ongoing transaction costs and expenses until the bonds are repaid in full. Additionally, the Financing Order authorizes mandatory semi-annual and more frequent interim true-up adjustments to the charges at any time, if the servicer deems necessary, to ensure sufficient collections to timely pay the bonds and associated ongoing financing costs, as well as replenish any draws on the capital account.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Utility Cost Recovery Charge Securitizations Methodology" published in February 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1259685. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors or circumstances that could drive the rating down are a significant decline in the ratepayer base or consumption in DTE Electric's service territory, unanticipated consumer delinquencies and defaults, self-generation, extreme weather fluctuations, or natural disasters or pandemics affecting the servicer's ability to accurately forecast electricity usage.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Moody's did not use any models, or loss or cash flow analysis, in its analysis.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Tracy Rice

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Giyora Eiger

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

