Moody's assigns (P)Aaa (sf) to DTE Electric Company's securitization bonds

New York, March 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned provisional ratings of
(P)Aaa (sf) to two tranches of senior secured securitization bonds,
series 2022A (the bonds) to be issued by DTE Electric Securitization Funding
I LLC, (the issuer), a wholly-owned special purpose
limited liability company subsidiary of DTE Electric Company (DTE Electric;
A2 stable). DTE Electric will be the sponsor and depositor of the
securitization, and the seller and servicer of the securitization
property backing the bonds. DTE Electric is a vertically integrated
electric utility subsidiary of DTE Energy Company (DTE, Baa2 stable)
operating in southeastern Michigan, and is regulated by the Michigan
Public Service Commission (MPSC).
DTE Electric will recover previously incurred (i) qualified costs associated
with the retirement of its River Rouge generation site, which was
a coal-fired power plant, (ii) qualified costs associated
with the utility's tree trimming surge program and (iii) initial
other qualified costs through the issuance of the bonds, all approved
by the MPSC.
The assets backing the bonds will primarily consist of (i) distribution
securitization property, which includes the right to impose,
collect, and receive irrevocable non-bypassable distribution
securitization charges (DSCs) from all current and future distribution
customers within DTE Electric's service territory, with limited
exceptions, and (ii) power supply securitization property,
which includes the right to impose, collect, and receive irrevocable
non-bypassable power supply securitization charges (PSSCs) from
all current and future power supply customers within DTE Electric's
service territory, with limited exceptions, each established
by the MPSC's irrevocable Financing Order. Each securitization
property also includes the right to periodically adjust the charges through
a statutory, mandatory, uncapped true-up adjustment
mechanism to ensure timely bond payments until the bonds are repaid in
full. The true-up adjustment mechanism is the primary form
of credit enhancement supporting the bonds.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: DTE Electric Securitization Funding I LLC, Senior
Secured Securitization Bonds, Series 2022A
DTE Electric Securitization Funding I LLC, Senior Secured Securitization
Bonds, Series 2022A, Tranche A-1, Assigned (P)Aaa
(sf)
DTE Electric Securitization Funding I LLC, Senior Secured Securitization
Bonds, Series 2022A, Tranche A-2, Assigned (P)Aaa
(sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The provisional ratings assigned to the bonds are based primarily on the
following:
1) the strength of the State of Michigan's Public Act 142 of 2000,
which amended Public Act 3 of 1939, MCL 460.1 et seq.
(the Statute), including the state's non-impairment pledge,
and the irrevocable Financing Order issued by the MPSC, which together
authorize the creation of the securitization properties backing the bonds,
and strongly protect the securitization properties,
2) credit enhancement consisting of a statutory uncapped true-up
adjustment mechanism that mandatorily adjusts the DSCs and PSSCs at least
once a year to ensure the charge collections are sufficient to timely
pay principal and interest on the bonds until the bonds are repaid in
full, and a non-declining capital account fully funded at
transaction closing at 0.50% of the initial principal balance
of the bonds,
3) the remote likelihood of a successful legal, political,
or regulatory challenge to the securitization property and other rights
that DTE Electric will sell to the issuer on the transaction's closing
date for the benefit of the indenture trustee on behalf of bondholders,
4) the economic stability, diversity, and scale of the ratepayer
base in DTE Electric's service territory from whom the DSCs and
PSSCs will be collected,
5) the strength, experience, and expertise of DTE Electric
as servicer of the securitization property,
6) the low probability that collections arising from the securitization
property could fall short of the scheduled principal and interest payments
on the bonds, and
7) the relatively low combined initial securitization charge, which
DTE Electric expects to represent approximately 1.3% of
the total monthly electricity bill (using its regulatory methodology),
as of 31 December 2021, received by a 650 kilowatt-hour residential
retail electric distribution customer in DTE Electric's service
territory subject to both the PSSCs and the DSCs.
The ratepayer base within DTE Electric's service territory from
whom the DSCs and PSSCs will be collected is relatively large, and
economically stable and diverse, a credit strength. DTE Electric
is a public utility engaged in the generation, purchase, distribution,
and sale of electricity to customers in Michigan. As of 31 December
2021, DTE Electric provided electric service to approximately 2.3
million electric customers located within its service territory in southeastern
Michigan using approximately 48,000 miles of electric distribution
lines.
This transaction will benefit from the inclusion of a non-impairment
pledge from the State of Michigan included in the Statute, which
strongly protects the securitization properties backing the bonds.
Under the state pledge, the State of Michigan pledges to bondholders
that it will not take or permit any action that would impair the value
of the securitization property or that would reduce or alter (except as
allowed in the context of a true-up adjustment mechanism provisions
in the Statute) or otherwise impair the securitization charges approved
in the Financing Order until the principal and interest on the bonds have
been paid in full. In addition, the Statute and the Financing
Order contain the typical strong true sale and security interest provisions.
The Financing Order, coupled with the Statute, provides that
the DSCs and PSSCs are non-bypassable. Under the Financing
Order, the issuer is authorized to collect the DSCs for up to six
years from all distribution customers in amounts sufficient to pay principal,
interest and ongoing other qualified costs related to Tree Trim (Tree
Trim amounts). Distribution customers include all existing and
future retail electric distribution customers of DTE Electric or its successors,
excluding (i) customers to the extent they obtain or use self-service
power and (ii) customers to the extent engaged in affiliate wheeling.
Under the Financing Order, the issuer is authorized to collect the
PSSCs for up to 15 years from all power supply customers in amounts sufficient
to pay principal, interest and ongoing other qualified costs related
to the River Rouge generation site (River Rouge amounts). Power
supply customers, or bundled customers, include all distribution
customers, excluding current retail open access (ROA) customers
as of the date of the Financing Order to the extent that they do not return
to retail electric service. ROA customers represented 8.5%
of DTE Electric's annual total energy volumes in 2020. Affiliate
wheeling customers make up an insignificant portion of DTE Electric's
ratepayer base.
The PSSCs and DSCs are not cross-collateralized. PSSCs may
not be used to pay Tree Trim amounts and DSCs may not be used to pay River
Rouge amounts. Each of the charges will be based on customers'
electricity usage.
The Statute and the Financing Order authorize a mandatory, uncapped
true-up adjustment mechanism, which is the key form of credit
enhancement supporting the bonds. Each charge will have a separate
mechanism that will mandatorily adjust the charge at least annually to
ensure sufficient collections to make timely payments of interest and
scheduled principal on the bonds as well as associated ongoing transaction
costs and expenses until the bonds are repaid in full. Additionally,
the Financing Order authorizes mandatory semi-annual and more frequent
interim true-up adjustments to the charges at any time, if
the servicer deems necessary, to ensure sufficient collections to
timely pay the bonds and associated ongoing financing costs, as
well as replenish any draws on the capital account.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Utility Cost
Recovery Charge Securitizations Methodology" published in February
2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1259685.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Factors or circumstances that could drive the rating down are a significant
decline in the ratepayer base or consumption in DTE Electric's service
territory, unanticipated consumer delinquencies and defaults,
self-generation, extreme weather fluctuations, or natural
disasters or pandemics affecting the servicer's ability to accurately
forecast electricity usage.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Moody's did not use any models, or loss or cash flow analysis,
in its analysis.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Tracy Rice
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Giyora Eiger
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
