Moody's assigns (P)Aaa (sf) to ERCOT sponsored Texas Stabilization Subchapter N Bonds, Series 2022 recovery bonds

New York, June 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned provisional ratings of (P)Aaa (sf) to four pari-passu tranches of Senior Secured Securitization Bonds (the bonds) to be issued by Texas Electric Market Stabilization Funding N LLC (the issuer), a wholly owned subsidiary of Electric Reliability Council of Texas, Inc. (ERCOT; A1 negative). ERCOT will distribute proceeds from the issuance of the bonds to Obligated Load Serving Entities (LSEs) via their designated Responsible Qualified Scheduling Entities (QSE) that demonstrated that they were exposed to extraordinary costs because of the supply and demand imbalance caused by winter storm Uri in February 2021.

The sponsor of the transaction will be ERCOT, a 501(c)(4) nonprofit corporation governed by a board of directors and subject to the oversight of the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT). ERCOT administers the Texas electricity market and maintains the overall reliability of the electric grid. ERCOT oversees the electric services of more than 26 million customers and oversees the dispatch of more than 86,000 Megawatts (MW) of electric generation making up approximately 90% of the state's electric load. ERCOT will also be the depositor of the securitization, and the seller and servicer of the uplift property backing the bonds.

The asset that will back the bonds is the uplift property established by the PUCT's irrevocable Debt Obligation Order (the Order), which is the right to impose, collect, and receive non-bypassable Uplift Charges (UCs) from all Responsible QSEs representing various obligated LSEs including the right to periodically adjust the UC through a statutory, mandatory, uncapped true-up adjustment mechanism to ensure timely bond payments until the bonds are repaid in full. The true-up adjustment mechanism is the primary form of credit enhancement supporting the bonds.

The Order authorized ERCOT to recover $2.1 billion in extraordinary costs and expenses that affected LSE's incurred due to winter storm Uri in February 2021 plus the upfront costs associated with the issuance of the bonds. The Issuer will use the proceeds from the Bonds to purchase the uplift property from ERCOT.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: Texas Electric Market Stabilization Funding N LLC

Texas Stabilization Subchapter N Bonds, Series 2022, Tranche A-1, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Texas Stabilization Subchapter N Bonds, Series 2022, Tranche A-2, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Texas Stabilization Subchapter N Bonds, Series 2022, Tranche A-3, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Texas Stabilization Subchapter N Bonds, Series 2022, Tranche A-4, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The provisional ratings assigned to the bonds are based primarily on the following:

1. the strength of the Statute and Debt Obligation Order including the state's non-impairment pledge, which together authorize the creation of the uplift property backing the bonds, and strongly protect the uplift property,

2. credit enhancement consisting of a (i) uncapped quarterly true-up adjustment mechanism, that requires a review at least quarterly to ensure adequate collections to make the semi-annual bond payments; and (ii) a non-declining capital subaccount fully funded at transaction closing at 0.50% of the initial principal balance of the bonds,

3. the remote likelihood of a successful legal, political, or regulatory challenge to the uplift property and other rights that ERCOT will sell to the issuer on the transaction's closing date for the benefit of the indenture trustee on behalf of bondholders,

4. the experience, expertise, and stability of ERCOT as servicer of the uplift property

5. the low probability that collections arising from the recovery property could fall short of the scheduled principal and interest payments on the bonds, and

6. ERCOT expects the UC, if passed through to customers, to represent on average approximately 0.40% of the total electricity bill received by an average 1,000 kilowatt-hour (kWh) customer in ERCOT's power region with an initial charge of approximately 0.60%. The charge is lower than the initial securitization charge of most other utility cost recovery charge (UCRC) securitizations we rate.

The Texas legislature through House Bill 4492 added subchapter N (the Statute) to Chapter 39 of Texas's Public Utility Regulatory Act (PURA). The securitization provisions in Subchapter N, coupled with the irrevocable Order that was adopted by the PUCT on 13 October 2021, permit the issuance of the bonds and the creation of the uplift property. That Order became final and non-appealable on 28 October 2021. This transaction will benefit from the inclusion of a state non-impairment pledge in the Statute and Debt Obligation Order which strongly protects the uplift property backing the bonds. Under the state non-impairment pledge, the State of Texas agrees that it will not take or permit any agency, governmental authority or political subdivision of the state to take or permit any action that would impair the value of the Uplift Property, or reduce, alter, or impair the UCs to be imposed, collected, and remitted to financing parties, until the principal, interest, and any other charges incurred and contracts to be performed in connection with the related UCs have been paid and performed in full.

In addition, the Statute coupled with the Order contain the typical strong true sale and security interest provisions. The irrevocable Order establishes the uplift property, which grants ERCOT the right to impose and collect non-bypassable uplift charges. In this context, non-bypassable refers to the requirement that the UC be levied on all existing and future responsible QSEs such that all responsible QSEs must pay the UC to ERCOT on behalf of their obligated LSEs. Any existing or future LSE may not avoid UC by switching to another QSE on or after the date the Order was issued.

The Statute and the Order authorizes a mandatory uncapped true-up adjustment mechanism, which is the key form of credit enhancement supporting the bonds. The true-up adjustment mechanism mandatorily adjusts the UCs at least quarterly if necessary, to ensure collections are sufficient to make timely payments of interest and scheduled principal on the bonds as well as pay ongoing financing costs and replenish the capital subaccount until the bonds are paid in full. Additionally, the Order authorizes the servicer to make optional interim true-up adjustments at any time and for any reason to ensure sufficient UC collections are available to make timely bond payments. The level of the UCs is not capped.

Responsible QSEs are also required to provide a cash deposit of two months' projected uplift charge collections or letters of credit for such an amount to provide for payment of such amount of uplift charge collections if the responsible QSE defaults in its payment obligations.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Utility Cost Recovery Charge Securitizations Methodology" published in February 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70479. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors or circumstances that could drive the rating down are a significant decline in the ratepayer base in ERCOT's power region, unanticipated QSE delinquencies and defaults, extreme weather fluctuations, or natural disasters or pandemics affecting the servicer's ability to collect UCs.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

Moody's did not use any models, or loss or cash flow analysis, in its analysis.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

