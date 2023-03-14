Moody's assigns (P)Aaa (sf) to Louisiana Local Government Environmental Facilities and Community Development Authority's Series 2023 System Restoration Bonds

New York, March 14, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned provisional ratings of (P)Aaa (sf) to three tranches of system restoration bonds (the 2023 bonds or SRBs) that Louisiana Local Government Environmental Facilities and Community Development Authority (LCDA or the issuer) will issue. Payment of the principal and interest on the SRBs will be secured by Louisiana Utilities Restoration Corporation's (LURC or the borrower) assignment and pledge to the issuer, and the issuer's repledge to the trustee, of its interest in the system restoration property and LURC's trust collateral. The system restoration property gives LURC the right to impose and collect system restoration charges (SRC(s)) on essentially all of Entergy Louisiana, LLC's existing and future retail electric customers, with minimal exceptions, until the 2023 bonds are repaid in full. The issuer and the borrower are both instrumentalities of the State of Louisiana. Entergy Louisiana, LLC (Entergy Louisiana) will be the servicer of the transaction.

LURC will pledge the SRCs to LCDA to secure a loan of the bond proceeds. LURC will contribute the loaned bond proceeds to a special public trust which will purchase preferred membership interests in an affiliate of Entergy Louisiana. The affiliate of Entergy Louisiana will use these funds to support Entergy Louisiana's financial strength and stability through recovering certain system restoration costs related to Hurricane Ida in 2021 and additional system restoration costs associated with Hurricanes Laura, Delta, and Zeta and Winter Storm Uri.

Issuer: Louisiana Local Government Environmental Facilities and Community Development Authority - System Restoration Bonds (Louisiana Utilities Restoration Corporation Project/ELL), Series 2023 (Federally Taxable)

Louisiana Local Government Environmental Facilities and Community Development Authority, System Restoration Bonds, Series 2023, Tranche A-1, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Louisiana Local Government Environmental Facilities and Community Development Authority, System Restoration Bonds, Series 2023, Tranche A-2, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Louisiana Local Government Environmental Facilities and Community Development Authority, System Restoration Bonds, Series 2023, Tranche A-3, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The provisional ratings assigned to the 2023 bonds are based primarily on the following:

1) the strength of the securitization provisions in the State of Louisiana Restoration Law, including the state's non-impairment pledge, and the Louisiana Public Service Commission's (LPSC) irrevocable Financing Order (the Financing Order) which together authorize the creation of the system restoration property backing the bonds, and strongly protect the securitization properties,

2) credit enhancement consisting of a statutory uncapped true-up adjustment mechanism that mandatorily adjusts the SRCs at least twice a year to ensure the charge collections are sufficient to timely pay principal and interest on the 2023 bonds until the bonds are repaid in full, and a non-declining Debt Service Reserve Subaccount fully funded at transaction closing at 1.50% of the initial principal balance of the bonds,

3) the remote likelihood of a successful legal, political, or regulatory challenge to the system restoration property and other rights that LURC will pledge to the issuer on the transaction's closing date for the benefit of the indenture trustee on behalf of bondholders,

4) the economic stability and diversity of the ratepayer base in Entergy Louisiana's service area from whom SRC will be collected,

5) the credit strength, experience and expertise of Entergy Louisiana as servicer of the system restoration property,

6) the low probability that collections arising from the system restoration property could fall short of the scheduled principal and interest payments on the 2023 bonds, and

7) the initial SRC, which Entergy Louisiana expects to represent about 4% of a typical residential customer's electricity bill in its service territory. When combined with the SRCs related to the Series 2014 and Series 2022 System Restoration Bonds that include a similar charge, Entergy Louisiana expects the cumulative SRCs to represent approximately 10% of a typical residential customer's electricity bill in its service territory.

The system restoration property backing the bonds only applies to Entergy Louisiana's service territory. The SRC will apply to the entire territory served with electricity by Entergy Louisiana and the SRC will be based on customers' electricity usage. Entergy Louisiana owns and operates electric generation, transmission, and distribution network to provide electric service in Louisiana. Entergy Louisiana's service territory spans across 58 parishes. As of six months ended 30 June 2022, Entergy Louisiana had approximately 1,104,780 retail customers in its service territory.

The transaction will benefit from the inclusion of a non-impairment pledge from the State of Louisiana included in the Restoration Law, which strongly protects the system restoration property backing the bonds. Under the state pledge, the State of Louisiana pledges to bondholders that it will not take or permit any action that would impair the value of the system restoration property or that would reduce or alter (except as allowed in the context of a true-up adjustment mechanism provisions in the Restoration law) or otherwise impair the SRC approved in the Financing Order until the principal and interest on the bonds have been paid in full. In addition, the Restoration law and the Financing Order contain the typical strong security interest provisions and provides that the SRCs are non-bypassable.

The Restoration Law authorizes, and the financing order requires, that system restoration charges be adjusted at least semiannually to ensure the projected recovery of amounts sufficient to provide for the timely payment of scheduled payments of principal and interest on the bonds and other amounts due in respect of the bonds, including the replenishment of draws on the Debt Service Reserve Subaccount (DSRS). The financing order also permits the servicer to make more frequent true-up adjustments as necessary, if the servicer forecasts that system restoration charges collections will be insufficient to make all scheduled payments of principal, interest and other amounts in respect of the bonds or to replenish any draws on the DSRS. Additionally, if any bonds remain outstanding after the scheduled maturity date of the last bond tranche or class, the servicer is required to make mandatory interim true-up adjustments quarterly until all the bonds and associated costs are paid in full.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Utility Cost Recovery Charge Securitizations Methodology" published in December 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/396216. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors or circumstances that could drive the rating down are a significant decline in the ratepayer base or consumption in Entergy Louisiana's service territory, unanticipated consumer delinquencies and defaults, self-generation, extreme weather fluctuations, or natural disasters or pandemics affecting the servicer's ability to accurately forecast electricity usage.

