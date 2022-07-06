Moody's assigns (P)Aaa (sf) to Pacific Gas and Electric Company's wildfire recovery bonds

New York, July 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned provisional ratings of (P)Aaa (sf) to five tranches of senior secured wildfire recovery bonds (the bonds) to be issued by PG&E Wildfire Recovery Funding LLC (the issuer), a wholly owned subsidiary of Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E or the utility; Baa3 first mortgage bonds stable). PG&E will use the proceeds from the issuance of the bonds to pay or reimburse PG&E for certain previously incurred costs and expenses related to 2017 North Bay Wildfires (the catastrophic wildfire) and pay certain transaction expenses. These bonds will be the second securitization debt financing by PG&E to recover damages incurred in lawsuit(s) related to wildfires. The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved a total issuance amount of $7.5 billion in up to three separate series of bonds, the largest approved by a public utilities commission to date. On 10 May 2022, the issuing entity issued $3.6 billion aggregate principal amount of senior secured recovery bonds (the series 2022-A bonds). As a result, $3.9 billion of authority remains under the financing order after taking into account the issuance of the series 2022-A bonds.

PG&E will be the sponsor and depositor of the securitization, and the seller and servicer of the recovery property backing the bonds. PG&E is a large, fully regulated, electric and gas investor owned utility operating in northern and central California, and is the principal operating subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (PCG; Ba2 stable) and the primary driver behind the credit quality of the entire corporate family.

The asset that will back the bonds is the recovery property established by the CPUC's irrevocable Financing Order, which is the right to impose, collect, and receive non-bypassable, fixed recovery charges (FRC) based on electricity usage from all retail electric consumers within PG&E's service territory, with certain exceptions, including the right to periodically adjust the FRCs through a statutory, mandatory, uncapped true-up adjustment mechanism to ensure timely bond payments until the bonds are repaid in full. The true-up adjustment mechanism is the primary form of credit enhancement supporting the bonds. The bonds will be secured by a recovery charge and recovery property, that is separate from those securing the series 2022-A bonds.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: PG&E Wildfire Recovery Funding LLC, Senior Secured Recovery Bonds, Series 2022-B

PG&E Wildfire Recovery Funding LLC, Senior Secured Recovery Bonds, Series 2022-B, Tranche A-1, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

PG&E Wildfire Recovery Funding LLC, Senior Secured Recovery Bonds, Series 2022-B, Tranche A-2, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

PG&E Wildfire Recovery Funding LLC, Senior Secured Recovery Bonds, Series 2022-B, Tranche A-3, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

PG&E Wildfire Recovery Funding LLC, Senior Secured Recovery Bonds, Series 2022-B, Tranche A-4, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

PG&E Wildfire Recovery Funding LLC, Senior Secured Recovery Bonds, Series 2022-B, Tranche A-5, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The provisional ratings assigned to the wildfire recovery bonds are based primarily on the following:

1) the strength of the State of California's Wildfire Financing Law, including the state's non-impairment pledge, and the irrevocable Financing Order issued by the CPUC, which together authorize the creation of the recovery property backing the bonds, and strongly protect the recovery property,

2) credit enhancement consisting of a statutory uncapped true-up adjustment mechanism that mandatorily adjusts the FRCs at least once a year to ensure the FRC collections are sufficient to timely pay principal and interest on the bonds until they are paid in full, and a non-declining capital subaccount fully funded at transaction closing at 0.50% of the initial principal balance of the bonds,

3) the remote likelihood of a successful legal, political, or regulatory challenge to the recovery property and other rights that PG&E will sell to the issuer on the transaction's closing date for the benefit of the indenture trustee on behalf of bondholders,

4) the economic stability, diversity, and scale of the ratepayer base in PG&E's service territory from whom the FRCs will be collected,

5) the experience, expertise, and stability of PG&E as servicer of the recovery property,

6) the low probability that collections arising from the recovery property could fall short of the scheduled principal and interest payments on the bonds, and

7) the initial FRC, which PG&E expects to represent approximately 1.4% of the total electricity bill received by an average 500 kilowatt-hour (kWh) residential customer in PG&E's service territory as of 1 March 2022. When combined with the FRC related to PG&E Wildfire Recovery Funding LLC, series 2022-A and PG&E Recovery Funding LLC, series 2021-A, PG&E expects the aggregate recovery charge to represent 3.5% of the total electricity bill received by an average 500 kWh residential customer in its service territory. The combined charge is lower than the average initial securitization charge for other utility cost recovery charge (UCRC) securitizations we rate.

Senate Bill (SB) 901, which added Sections 451.1 and 451.2, as well as Division 1, Part 1, Chapter 4, Article 5.8 to the California Public Utilities Code (the Wildfire Financing Law), coupled with the CPUC's irrevocable Financing Order that became final and non-appealable on 28 February 2022 permit the issuance of the bonds and the creation of the recovery property. The Wildfire Financing Law permits electric utilities, like PG&E, to recover certain costs and expenses, including for damages awarded against an electric utility in lawsuit(s), that are related to catastrophic wildfires. PG&E estimates that the CPUC-approved total issuance amount of $7.5 billion would save its ratepayers up to $4.2 billion, compared with traditional utility financing mechanisms, on a net present value basis.

The recovery property backing the bonds applies to PG&E's service territory. The FRC will be based on customers' electricity usage. The Financing Order, coupled with the Wildfire Securitization Law, provides that the FRCs are non-bypassable. Non-bypassable means that the issuer is entitled to collect the FRCs from all of PG&E's existing and future retail electric consumers receiving transmission and distribution services within PG&E's service territory, except for certain exempted consumers. The exempted consumers represented less than 12% of PG&E's total annual retail electric sales in 2017 to 2021. The issuer is authorized to collect the FRCs even if consumers elect to purchase electricity from an alternative electric service provider or self-generate but remain connected to the electric grid.

The ratepayer base within PG&E's service territory from whom the FRCs will be collected is considerably larger, and more economically stable and diverse than the ratepayer bases within the service territories of utilities servicing most other UCRC transactions we rate, a credit strength. PG&E's service territory covers 70,000-square-miles in northern and central California and the utility provides electric service to around 5.6 million retail electric service consumers as of 2021. The large size of the ratepayer base is a key driver behind the low initial charge for this securitization.

Wildfires, which the state of California believes are partly driven by climate change, and other natural disasters, as well as pandemics, could affect the ability of directly impacted consumers to pay the FRC. However, wildfires in recent years have previously impacted a very small portion of the consumers in PG&E's service territory and the true-up adjustment mechanism will increase the FRC to ensure timely bond payments until the bonds are paid in full.

This transaction will benefit from the inclusion of a non-impairment pledge from the State of California included in the Wildfire Financing Law, which strongly protects the recovery property backing the bonds. Under the state pledge, the State of California agrees and pledges to bondholders that it will not take or permit any action that would limit or alter the recovery property, the FRCs, the Financing Order or the rights under the Financing Order until the bonds are repaid in full and discharged, except as dictated by the true-up adjustment mechanism. In addition, the Wildfire Financing Law and Financing Order contain the typical strong true-sale and security interest provisions.

The Wildfire Financing Law and Financing Order authorize a mandatory, uncapped true-up adjustment mechanism, which is the key form of credit enhancement supporting the bonds. The true-up adjustment mechanism mandatorily adjusts the FRCs at least annually to ensure sufficient collections to make timely payments of interest and scheduled principal on the bonds as well as associated ongoing financing costs until the bonds are repaid in full. Additionally, the Financing Order authorizes mandatory semi-annual and more frequent interim true-up adjustments to the FRCs at any time, if the servicer deems necessary, to ensure sufficient collections to make timely payments on the bonds and associated ongoing financing costs as well as replenish any draws on the capital subaccount.

Finally, in connection with PG&E's emergence from bankruptcy, the CPUC required that the securitization be rate neutral to customers. In order to achieve the rate neutral requirement, PG&E intends to credit each customer in an amount that it anticipates will equal the FRCs paid by such customer. Customer credits will be funded from a trust that PG&E established (the customer credit trust). PG&E will fund the customer credit trust predominantly through its shareholders contributions. The structure, governance and funding for the customer credit trust are established in a separate decision of the CPUC issued in April 2021 that is independent of the Financing Order. Furthermore, the Financing Order specifies that customers must pay the FRCs regardless of whether they receive credits from PG&E, which will be funded with the assets in the customer credit trust.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Utility Cost Recovery Charge Securitizations Methodology" published in February 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70479. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors or circumstances that could drive the rating down are a significant decline in the ratepayer base or consumption in PG&E's service territory, unanticipated consumer delinquencies and defaults, self-generation, extreme weather fluctuations, or natural disasters or pandemics affecting the servicer's ability to accurately forecast electricity usage.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

Moody's did not use any models, or loss or cash flow analysis, in its analysis.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Joao Daher, CFA

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Tracy Rice

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

