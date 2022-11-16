Moody's assigns (P)Aaa (sf) to United Electric's Senior Secured Cost Recovery Bonds

New York, November 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned provisional ratings of (P)Aaa (sf) to three tranches of senior secured cost recovery bonds (the bonds) to be issued by United Electric Securitization LLC (the issuer). The sponsor and servicer, United Electric Cooperative Services, Inc. (United Electric) is an electric member-owned cooperative that supplies retail electric service to approximately 100,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers located in 14 counties to the southwest of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

United Electric is a member of the Brazos Electric Power Cooperative, Inc. (Brazos). United Electric will use a majority of the proceeds from the issuance of the bonds to enable Brazos to pay the amount it owed to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, Inc. (ERCOT; A1 negative) for the extraordinarily high electricity costs Brazos incurred in purchasing power through the ERCOT during Winter Storm Uri in February 2021. United Electric will reimburse Brazos for only its share of Brazos' extraordinary costs.

Winter Storm Uri brought unusually frigid temperatures to the south-central US in mid-February 2021 and disrupted natural gas supplies and power plant operations just as electricity and gas demand surged, resulting in widespread blackouts across Texas and a significant, though temporary, spike in energy prices.

The asset that will back the bonds is securitized property established by the irrevocable Financing Order. The Financing Order was approved by the board of directors of United Electric and grants the right to impose, bill, collect, and receive non-bypassable securitized charges (SCs) from all retail electric customers within United Electric's service territory. The Financing Order also establishes the right to periodically adjust the SCs through a statutory, mandatory, uncapped true-up adjustment mechanism to ensure timely bond payments until the bonds are repaid in full. The true-up adjustment mechanism is the primary form of credit enhancement supporting the bonds.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: United Electric Securitization LLC, Senior Secured Cost Recovery Bonds, Series 2022

United Electric Securitization LLC, Senior Secured Cost Recovery Bonds, Series 2022, Class A-1, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

United Electric Securitization LLC, Senior Secured Cost Recovery Bonds, Series 2022, Class A-2, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

United Electric Securitization LLC, Senior Secured Cost Recovery Bonds, Series 2022, Class A-3, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The provisional ratings assigned to the cost recovery bonds are based primarily on the following:

1) the strength of the Financing Act, including the State of Texas's non-impairment pledge, and the irrevocable Financing Order adopted by the board of directors of United Electric, which together authorize the creation of the securitized property backing the bonds,

2) the credit enhancement supporting the bonds, consisting of a statutory uncapped true-up adjustment mechanism that mandatorily adjusts the securitized charges at least semi-annually (quarterly if there are any bonds outstanding following the scheduled final payment date of the latest maturing tranche of the bonds) to ensure sufficient collections for timely payments on the bonds until they are paid in full, a reserve subaccount funded at closing in an amount of 0.75% of the initial principal balance of the bonds, and a capital subaccount fully funded at closing in an amount 0.50% of the initial principal balance of the bonds,

3) the remote likelihood of a successful legal, political, or regulatory challenge to the securitized property and other rights that United Electric will sell to the issuer on the closing date for the benefit of the trustee on behalf of bondholders,

4) the economic stability of the ratepayer base which is predominantly residential in United Electric's service territory from whom the SCs will be collected,

5) the stability, experience, and expertise of United Electric, as servicer of the securitized property who is highly experienced in calculating and implementing rates and charges to customers,

6) the low probability that collections arising from the securitized property could fall short of the scheduled principal and interest payments on the bonds, and

7) the initial SC, which United Electric expects to represent approximately 7.2% of the total electricity bill, received by the average 1,000 kWh residential consumer in United Electric's service territory as of July 2022. The expected initial charge is higher than the 5% average initial securitization charge for utility cost recovery charge (UCRC) securitizations we rate.

Texas Senate Bill 1580 added subchapter D to Chapter 41 of Texas's Public Utility Regulatory Act (PURA) (the Financing Act), provides the framework for this securitization. The Financing Act allows electric cooperatives, such as United Electric, to utilize securitization to recover extraordinary costs and expenses incurred due to Winter Storm Uri in February 2021. The storm affected much of the central and southern US, but the extent and duration of electricity blackouts were much more severe in Texas, including within United Electric's service areas. Electric generating assets tripped offline and fuel supplies were squeezed, resulting in extremely high power and gas prices as demand spiked.

The securitized property backing the bonds applies to United Electric's service territory. The SC is based on customers' electricity usage. The Financing Order, coupled with the Financing Act, provides that the SCs are non-bypassable. Non-bypassable means that the issuer is entitled to collect the SCs from all existing and future retail electric consumers receiving distribution services within the service territory, and the consumers are legally required to pay the SCs, including consumers of any successor. The issuer is authorized to collect the SCs even if consumers elect to purchase electricity from an alternative electric service provider or self-generate but remain connected to the electric grid.

The ratepayer base within the United Electric's service territory from whom the SCs will be collected is predominantly residential, which is a credit strength. United Electric provides electric service to approximately 100,000 customers, about 84% of the ratepayer base is made up of residential customers.

This transaction will benefit from the inclusion of a non-impairment pledge from the State of Texas included in the Financing Act, which strongly protects the securitized property backing the bonds. Under the state pledge, the State of Texas agrees and pledges to bondholders that it will not take or permit any action that would limit or alter the securitized property, the SCs, the Financing Order or the rights under the Financing Order until the bonds are repaid in full and discharged, except as dictated by the true-up adjustment mechanism. In addition, the Financing Act and Financing Order contain the typical strong true-sale and security interest provisions.

The Financing Act and Financing Order authorize a mandatory, uncapped true-up adjustment mechanism, which is the key form of credit enhancement supporting the bonds. The true-up adjustment mechanism mandatorily adjusts the SCs at least semi-annually to ensure sufficient collections to make timely payments of interest and scheduled principal on the bonds as well as associated ongoing financing costs until the bonds are repaid in full. Additionally, the Financing Order authorizes interim true-up adjustments, if the servicer deems necessary, to ensure sufficient collections to make timely payments on the bonds and associated ongoing financing costs as well as replenish any draws on the capital subaccount and reserve subaccount.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Utility Cost Recovery Charge Securitizations Methodology" published in February 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70479. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors or circumstances that could drive the rating down are a significant decline in the ratepayer base or consumption in United Electric's service territory, unanticipated consumer delinquencies and defaults, self-generation, extreme weather fluctuations, or natural disasters or pandemics affecting the servicer's ability to accurately forecast electricity usage.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

Moody's did not use any models, or loss or cash flow analysis, in its analysis.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ekrem Cinar

Associate Lead Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Giyora Eiger

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

