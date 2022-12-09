Limassol, December 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned local and foreign currency long-term junior senior unsecured (also commonly referred to as "senior non-preferred") provisional ratings of (P)B1 to National Bank of Greece S.A.'s (NBG) €5 billion Global Medium Term Note (MTN) programme. The junior senior unsecured debt would rank junior to other senior unsecured obligations and senior to subordinated debt (or Tier 2 bonds) in resolution and insolvency. Moody's has also assigned foreign currency provisional ratings for senior preferred (or senior unsecured) of (P)Ba3 and subordinated of (P)B2 to the bank's MTN programme. All other outstanding ratings and assessments of the bank remain unaffected, including the positive outlook for its long-term deposit ratings of Ba2.

A list of affected ratings is at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The (P)B1 rating assigned to the junior senior unsecured MTN programme reflects (1) NBG's Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of b1; and (2) Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis, which indicates likely higher loss severity for these instrument than other senior obligations in the event of the bank's failure, leading to a positioning of one notch below the bank's senior unsecured rating and at the same level as its Adjusted BCA. The rating of NBG's junior senior unsecured instrument does not benefit from any government support uplift in line with Moody's assumption of a low probability of support for all Greek rated banks.

Moody's applies its Advanced LGF analysis in order to determine the potential loss-given-failure of the junior senior unsecured debt, which qualifies as minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) instrument and is senior to its Tier 2 notes. In assigning today's rating, Moody's has taken into consideration the potential funding plans of the bank over the next 2-3 years. However, the additional volume of either senior preferred or senior non-preferred instruments does not really change the potential loss severity for the latter, other than benefiting its customer deposits and senior preferred ratings that are positioned two notches and one notch respectively higher than the bank's Adjusted BCA. The rating agency said that the foreign currency provisional ratings for senior preferred of (P)Ba3 and subordinated of (P)B2 assigned to the bank's MTN programme, are in line with its existing local currency provisional ratings for these instruments, and will cater for any potential foreign currency denominated issuances by the bank going forward.

The rating agency notes NBG's active debt raising in the international capital markets over the last 2-3 weeks, with a total issuance of approximately €880 million of senior preferred debt (including a drawdown of Â£200 million). This volume of debt, including potential issuance of senior non-preferred debt, aims to gradually meet the bank's MREL set by the single resolution board (SRB) of approximately 26% of risk-weighted assets (RWAs) by the end of 2025. Following the recent debt issuances, the bank's pro-forma MREL position was 21.7% at the end of September 2022, compared to an interim target of 20.4% set for January 2023. These debt issuances come at a relatively high cost for the bank, as interest rates and yields have increased over the last few months exerting upward pressure on its overall cost of funding for 2023, although the bank expects significant net upside to its net interest income from its interest rate-sensitive portfolio of loans and securities.

NBG's nine-month results as of September 2022 displayed 41% year-on-year increase in its core operating profit underpinned by higher net fees and commissions and lower loan impairments. The bank's nonperforming exposures (NPE) ratio dropped to 6.1% (combined with a high provisioning coverage of 82%) in September 2022 from 11.9% in September 2021, while its fully-loaded common equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio increased year-on-year by 100 basis points to 15.2% at the end of September 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the junior senior unsecured programme ratings could arise following an upgrade of the bank's BCA driven by further improvements in its asset quality and profitability, while maintaining comfortable capital metrics. Also, structural improvements in the bank's core earnings with higher non-interest income contribution, would be supportive to its credit profile and junior senior unsecured ratings.

A rating downgrade is unlikely because of the current positive outlook on its deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings. However, the rating agency could downgrade NBG's long-term ratings in case there is any significant deterioration in its asset quality or recurring core profitability. Any material worsening of the operating environment in Greece could also lead to a downgrade of the bank's ratings, including its junior senior unsecured programme ratings.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: National Bank of Greece S.A.

..Assignments:

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), assigned (P)Ba3

....Junior Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local and Foreign Currency), assigned (P)B1

....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), assigned (P)B2

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

