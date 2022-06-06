Moody's assigns (P)B1 rating to Jordan's new global medium-term note programme

New York, June 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a foreign currency senior unsecured programme rating of (P)B1 to the Government of Jordan's global medium-term note programme.

According to the transaction documents available to Moody's, the payment obligations associated with notes issued under the programme will be direct, unsecured obligations of the Government of Jordan and rank pari passu with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. Notes representing drawdowns from the programme may be denominated in various currencies and consist of different maturities.

The Government of Jordan intends to use the net proceeds from each issuance for general budgetary purposes including the refinancing of maturing debt.

The rating mirrors Jordan's long-term issuer rating of B1.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Jordan's B1 rating is supported by the government's commitment to structural economic reforms and medium-term fiscal adjustments, which is strengthened by its participation in its International Monetary Fund programme. Moreover, Jordan outperforms regional peers on government effectiveness and control of corruption, and benefits from broad-based international support in the form of budgetary grants, concessional financing and technical assistance. Access to domestic funding sources is also a credit strength for Jordan.

These strengths are balanced against credit challenges posed by the government's very high debt burden, structural rigidities contributing to low economic growth, high unemployment and social pressures, and a volatile regional geopolitical environment. Political instability and armed conflicts in neighbouring countries have weighed on growth by undermining exports, while Jordan's comparatively weak external and fiscal positions limit its shock-absorption capacity. Moreover, the large influx of refugees from neighbouring countries, which increased Jordan's population by 35% between 2010 and 2017, has put pressure on the country's infrastructure, public services, and labor market, adding to domestic social pressures while increasing strains on the government budget. Higher global energy and food prices are likely to increase fiscal and social risks.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Jordan's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly negative (CIS-4), reflecting its highly negative exposure to environmental and social risks, balanced against relatively strong institutions and governance that provide a degree of resilience.

Jordan's exposure to environmental risks is highly negative (E-4 issuer profile score), driven mainly by water stress. Jordan is one of the world's most arid states and rapid population growth in recent years, including due to the influx of refugees from neighboring countries, has increased challenges surrounding water sustainability and management of limited water resources and infrastructure.

Its exposure to social risks is highly negative (S-4 issuer profile score). The main source of pressure arises from the labor market because of the very high unemployment rate, especially among the youth, and continued growth in both the population and labor force.

The influence of governance on Jordan is neutral to low (G-2 issuer profile). This reflects the country's track record of reform implementation and fiscal policy effectiveness, as well as relatively strong rule of law and improving control of corruption.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 10,933 (2021 Estimate) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 2.0% (2021 Estimate) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 2.4% (2021 Estimate)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -7.4% (2021 Estimate) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: -11.9% (2021 Estimate) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: 83.2%

Economic resiliency: baa2

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

On 25 April 2022, a rating committee was called to discuss assigning a provisional rating to the new Global Medium Term Note programme of Jordan, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The terms and conditions of the Global Medium Term Note programme and the conclusion that notes issued under the programme would rank pari passu with all other senior unsecured debt obligations of Jordan, Government of.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The rating mirrors Jordan's long-term issuer rating of B1. The stable outlook on Jordan indicates balanced risks to the rating.

An increasing likelihood that the government's debt burden is on a sustained downward path, achieved through a combination of durable primary fiscal surpluses and higher economic growth rates, would likely lead to an upgrade of the issuer rating. Over time, ongoing reforms that increased Jordan's economic competitiveness and raised the economy's growth potential would also put upward pressure on the issuer rating.

Indications that the government's debt burden is likely to rise markedly and for several years, potentially because of lower effectiveness of the government's fiscal consolidation and/or structural reform policies than Moody's currently expects, would exert negative pressure on the issuer rating. A significant erosion of Jordan's foreign exchange reserves would also likely exert downward pressure on the issuer rating, in particular if it pointed to a likely loss of investor confidence that, in turn, raised pressure on government liquidity.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/63168. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

The local market analyst for this rating is Christian Fang, +971 (423) 795-34.

