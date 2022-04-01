Moody's assigns (P)B2 debt rating to Metropolitan Municipality of Istanbul's planned bond issuance

Frankfurt am Main, April 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a provisional senior unsecured debt rating of (P)B2 to Metropolitan Municipality of Istanbul's planned USD305 million bond issuance.

RATING RATIONALE

The (P)B2 debt rating is derived from the B2 long-term issuer rating and negative outlook of the Metropolitan Municipality of Istanbul. The planned debt is expected to be direct, unsecured, unconditional and unsubordinated obligations of the issuer. The proceeds will be used for metro line infrastructure projects.

Istanbul's issuer rating, which is in line with the Government of Turkey's sovereign ratings (B2 negative), reflects the municipality's track record of persistently strong operating performance and growing tax revenue derived from its relatively diversified economic base. With a contribution of 30% to the national GDP, the municipality's wealth levels are well above the national average that enable it to rely on a large revenue base which proved resilient to economic shocks in recent years.

The main challenge for Metropolitan Municipality of Istanbul remains its high and growing debt, with very high FX exposure. Istanbul's net direct and indirect Â¬Â¬debt levels increased to 119% of operating revenue in 2021 from nearly 100% in 2020 and should remain around these levels in 2022 under the current exchange rates. Istanbul displays very high exposure to FX, as around 80% of its direct debt stock is denominated in foreign currency. The growing fiscal pressure stemming from Turkish lira's depreciation has an impact on the municipality's debt increase and growing debt servicing costs, which reduces its debt affordability.

The provisional rating is assigned based on the draft documentation received by Moody's as of the rating assignment date. In the event that the debt structure changes significantly from the documentation submitted, Moody's will assess any potential impact on the ratings.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental considerations are material to Istanbul's rating. Istanbul's main risks relates to high level of carbon intensity and greenhouse gas emissions within its economy.

Social considerations are material to Istanbul's rating. Istanbul has a favourable demographic profile, but with the fast-growing population and recent expansion of the city's boundaries, the overall provision of services to the population falls short of the standards in most OECD countries.

Governance risks are material to Istanbul's rating. Istanbul has shown an ability to manage complex projects in the rapidly growing city and provide services within the metropolitan area with a population of around 15 million inhabitants. Its debt management has an impact on the city's credit profile, mainly due to its high exposure to foreign currency risk.

The first-time assignment of a provisional senior unsecured debt rating required the publication of this rating action on a date that deviates from the previously scheduled release date in the sovereign release calendar, published on www.moodys.com.

The specific economic indicators, as required by EU regulation, are not available for the Metropolitan Municipality of Istanbul. The following national economic indicators are relevant to the sovereign rating, which was used as an input to this credit rating action.

Sovereign Issuer: Turkey, Government of

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 30,449 (2020 Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 1.8% (2020 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 14.6% (2020 Actual)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -4.2% (2020 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: -5.2% (2020 Actual) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: [not available]

Economic resiliency: ba1

Default history: At least one default event (on bonds and/or loans) has been recorded since 1983.

SUMMARY OF MINUTES FROM RATING COMMITTEE

On 22 March 2022, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Istanbul, Metropolitan Municipality of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has not materially changed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Any change to Istanbul's issuer rating would result in a corresponding change to the debt rating of the bond.

An upgrade of the city's ratings will require a similar change in Turkey's sovereign rating provided that the city shows improving financial and debt metrics.

A deterioration of the sovereign credit strength would apply downward pressure on Istanbul's ratings given the close financial and operational linkages with the central government.

Downward ratings pressure may arise from a sustained growth in debt and debt servicing costs, triggered by further currency depreciation and the knock-on effect from outstanding FX-debt. Any concern in access to funding sources would also trigger a negative rating action.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Regional and Local Governments published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091595. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Gjorgji Josifov

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Sub-Sovereign Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH, Czech branch

Washingtonova 17

110 00 Praha 1 (Prague 1)

Prague,

Czech Republic

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Mauro Crisafulli

Managing Director

Sub-Sovereign Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

