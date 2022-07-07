Limassol, July 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today assigned local and foreign currency long-term senior unsecured (also commonly referred to as "senior preferred") rating of (P)B2, junior senior unsecured (also commonly referred to as "senior non-preferred") rating of (P)B3, and subordinated (Tier 2) rating of (P)B3 to Alpha Bank S.A.'s (Alpha Bank) €15 billion Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme.

Under this EMTN programme, the bank can issue debt designated as "Senior Preferred Notes", "Senior Non-Preferred Notes" and "Tier 2 notes" through both its operating company (Alpha Bank S.A.) and its holding company (Alpha Services and Holdings S.A.). The junior senior unsecured debt would rank junior to other senior unsecured obligations and senior to subordinated debt in case of resolution and insolvency of the bank. All other outstanding ratings and assessments of the bank remain unchanged, including the positive outlook for its B1 long-term deposit rating.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- ASSIGNMENT OF SENIOR UNSECURED PROGRAMME RATINGS

The (P)B2 rating assigned to Alpha Bank's long-term senior unsecured EMTN programme reflects (1) the bank's b2 Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA); and (2) no rating uplift from Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis that indicates the relatively modest loss absorption buffer provided in the bank's liability structure with €900 million senior unsecured obligations outstanding and Alpha Services and Holdings S.A.'s €1 billion of subordinated Tier 2 bonds available as more junior instruments.

Moody's notes that these senior unsecured and Tier 2 bonds, as well as those to be issued under its EMTN programme, are recognised as instruments for the purpose of minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL). The bank's MREL was set at 23.4% to be met by the end of 2025, while its reported MREL was at 17.4% at the end of the first quarter 2022. The rating agency assumes a low probability of support from the Government of Greece (Ba3, stable) in favour of the senior unsecured debt holders of the bank, which does not translate into any rating uplift.

The (P)B3 assigned to Alpha Services and Holdings S.A.'s long-term senior unsecured EMTN programme, is positioned one notch lower than the corresponding rating assigned to Alpha Bank S.A., because senior unsecured holding company obligations are likely to be junior to senior unsecured debt issued by the operating company. This reflects Moody's view that regulators will generally expect holding company senior debt to fund inter-company debt that is subordinated to the operating company's senior unsecured debt.

-- ASSIGNMENT OF JUNIOR SENIOR UNSECURED PROGRAMME RATINGS

The (P)B3 rating assigned to the junior senior unsecured EMTN programme reflects (1) Alpha Bank's Adjusted BCA of b2; and (2) Moody's Advanced LGF analysis, which indicates likely higher loss severity for these instruments in the event of the bank's failure, leading to a positioning of one notch below the bank's Adjusted BCA. The rating of Alpha Bank's junior senior unsecured programme does not benefit from any government support uplift in line with Moody's assumption of a low probability of support for the bank.

Moody's applies its Advanced LGF analysis in order to determine the loss-given-failure of the junior senior unsecured (or senior non-preferred) debt, which is also eligible as MREL instrument and is senior to its Tier 2 notes. In assigning today's rating, Moody's has taken into consideration the potential funding plans of the bank over the next 2-3 years. However, the additional volume of such instruments does not really change the potential loss severity for its senior preferred and senior non-preferred instruments, other than benefiting its customer deposits.

The rating agency has also assigned (P)B3 to the junior senior unsecured EMTN programme of Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. Moody's believes that debt issuance of this seniority is highly unlikely to take place in the near future, especially at the holding company level, given that Greek banks do not currently have any subordination requirement. The positioning of the rating is at the same level as the corresponding rating for the operating company, reflecting the rating agency's view that in a potential resolution scenario the relative authorities are likely to treat similarly any junior obligations within the group. Similar to the senior unsecured programme rating, no rating uplift is incorporated in the bank's junior senior unsecured programme ratings stemming from any government support.

-- ASSIGNMENT OF SUBORDINATED PROGRAMME RATINGS

The (P)B3 rating assigned to the subordinated (Tier 2) EMTN programme for both Alpha Bank S.A. and Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. is driven by (1) Alpha Bank's Adjusted BCA of b2; and (2) Moody's Advanced LGF forward-looking analysis, which indicates likely higher loss severity for these instruments in the event of the bank's failure, leading to a positioning of one notch below the bank's Adjusted BCA.

The rating is positioned at the same level at both the operating bank and the holding company, to reflect the rating agency's view that in a potential resolution scenario the relative authority is likely to treat similarly any subordinated obligations within the group. The rating agency does not expect any Tier 2 issuances by the bank in view of its existing €1 billion of Tier 2 debt of Alpha Services and Holdings S.A., leaving no room for additional such subordinated instruments. Similar to the senior unsecured programme rating, no rating uplift is incorporated in the bank's subordinated programme ratings stemming from any government support.

POSITIVE DEPOSIT RATING OUTLOOK

Alpha Bank's positive outlook on its B1 long-term deposit ratings, captures the current upward pressure on its BCA and signals a possible upgrade over the next 12-18 months. The main drivers behind this BCA upward pressure are:

1) The continued improvement in the bank's asset quality through the securitization of its nonperforming exposures (NPEs) via the government's asset protection scheme (HAPS). As a result, the bank's NPE to gross loans ratio reduced significantly to 12.2% in March 2022, from 42.8% in March 2021, with a provisioning coverage of 48%. Through various actions and robust growth in its performing loans, Alpha Bank is on target to achieve a single digit NPE ratio (around 7%) by the end of this year, aiming to reduce it further to around 2% by the end 2024.

2) Moody's expectation of potential enhancement in Alpha Bank's core profitability and bottom line going forward, mainly through revenue growth, incremental cost savings and significantly lower loan impairments. The first signs of these trends are already visible in the bank's Q1 2022 results, reporting 24% year-on-year increase in normalised profit after tax of €134 million, or €125 million in net profit after tax.

3) The anticipated gradual increase in the bank's regulatory capital metrics and tangible common equity (TCE) as estimated by the rating agency. The bank's reported fully-loaded common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio was at 10.9% in March 2022, although the pro-forma ratio taking into consideration various risk-weighted relief actions to be completed this year is higher at 12.2%. The pro-forma total capital adequacy ratio (CAR) was at 15.1% in March 2022, comfortably above the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) normalized requirement of 14.3%. Concurrently, the bank aims for a fully-loaded CET1 of around 15% by the end of 2024, mainly through organic capital generation, which should also improve its TCE that Moody's adjusts to account for the lower quality of capital in the form of deferred tax credits (DTCs).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Over the next 12-18 months, upward pressure will likely arise on the deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings as the bank continues to execute its transformation plan and meet its targets, especially on the asset quality and profitability front. A further improvement in Greek banks' operating conditions could lead to a stronger Macro Profile for Greece, which may result in upward pressure on the bank's BCA.

A rating downgrade is unlikely at this juncture because of the bank's positive rating outlook. However, Alpha Bank's long-term ratings could be downgraded in the event that its transformation and NPE reduction plan stalls, without any significant improvements in its recurring profitability. Any potential material deterioration in the operating environment, mainly due to the current inflationary pressures, will also strain the bank's ratings.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Alpha Bank S.A.

..Assignments:

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local and Foreign Currency), assigned (P)B2

....Junior Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local and Foreign Currency), assigned (P)B3

....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program (Local and Foreign Currency), assigned (P)B3

Issuer: Alpha Services and Holdings S.A.

..Assignments:

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local and Foreign Currency), assigned (P)B3

....Junior Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local and Foreign Currency), assigned (P)B3

....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program (Local and Foreign Currency), assigned (P)B3

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

