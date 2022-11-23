Moody's assigns (P)B2 subordinated ratings to Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A.'s €5 billion EMTN programme

Limassol, November 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today assigned local and foreign currency long-term subordinated (also commonly referred to as "Tier 2 notes") ratings of (P)B2 to Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A.'s €5 billion Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme. The legal entity is the holding company of Eurobank S.A. (Deposits Ba2 positive), which is its main operating bank and one of the four systemic banks in Greece.

The Tier 2 notes would rank junior to other senior unsecured obligations and senior to any capital instruments (Additional Tier 1) in resolution and insolvency. All other outstanding ratings and assessments of the operating bank remain unchanged, including its positive deposit rating outlook.

A full list of affected ratings is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The subordinated (Tier 2) (P)B2 ratings assigned to Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A.'s €5 billion EMTN programme is driven by (1) Eurobank S.A.'s Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of b1; and (2) Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) forward-looking analysis (taking into consideration the bank's funding plans), which indicates likely higher loss severity for these instruments in the event of the bank's resolution, leading to a positioning of one notch below the bank's Adjusted BCA.

The rating positioning reflects the rating agency's view that in a potential resolution scenario the relative authority is likely to treat similarly any subordinated obligations within the group, including any outstanding subordinated debt under the main operating bank Eurobank S.A. Similar to the senior unsecured ratings of the EMTN programme under Eurobank S.A., no rating uplift is incorporated in the group's subordinated ratings stemming from any government support.

Any potential issuance of Tier 2 debt by the holding company will support the bank's efforts to gradually meet its minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL), which the single resolution board (SRB) has set at 27.36% of risk-weighted assets (RWAs) by the end of 2025. Eurobank S.A.'s MREL ratio was 21.30% at the end of September 2022, which significantly exceeds its non-binding MREL target of 20.45% set for 1 January 2023, following the issuance of MREL eligible senior preferred bonds of €1.5 billion so far out of the operating bank.

The group's recently published nine-month results as of September 2022, are in line with Moody's expectations and consistent with the operating bank's positive rating outlook that was maintained on 7 November 2022 when the rating agency upgraded the bank's long-term deposit ratings by one notch to Ba2. The group's key performance indicators continue to improve, with its core pre-provision income growing by around 18% year-on-year, its nonperforming exposures (NPE) ratio reducing further to 5.6% in September 2022 from 7.3% in September 2021, and its fully loaded common equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio increasing to 14.2% in September 2022 from 12.3% in September 2021.

The bank's improving underlying financial fundamentals support its standalone credit profile, albeit they are to some degree moderated by: i) the bank's still relatively high deferred tax credits (DTCs) that undermine the quality of its tangible common equity, ii) the headwinds that all Greek banks are likely to face in light of the current inflationary pressures and resulting slowing economy in 2023, and iii) the rise in interest rates that will challenge vulnerable borrowers' debt repayment capacity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the subordinated programme ratings could arise following any upgrade of the operating bank's BCA, which will be driven by further improvements in asset quality and profitability, while maintaining comfortable capital metrics and complying with its MREL.

Given the current positive rating outlook for the operating bank, a downgrade is unlikely at this point. However, the subordinated programme ratings and Eurobank S.A.'s BCA could be downgraded in the event of a sharp increase in its NPE balances, without any significant improvement in its recurring profitability. Any potential deterioration in the operating environment will also strain the bank's ratings.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. is based in Athens, Greece with total consolidated group assets of €83.4 billion as of September 2022.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A.

..Assignments:

....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program (Local and Foreign Currency), assigned (P)B2

....No Outlook assigned

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

