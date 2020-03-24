Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers Dangote Cement Plc Related Research Credit Opinion: Dangote Cement Plc: Update of key credit factors ahead of DMTN programme issuance Rating Action: Moody's takes action on three Nigerian corporates following sovereign outlook change to negative Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Dangote Cement Plc Rating Action: Moody's downgrades Dangote Cement Plc's rating to B1 Rating Action: Moody's assigns first-time Ba3 and Aaa.ng ratings to Dangote Cement Plc; stable outlook Rating Action: Moody's assigns (P)B2/Aa3.ng ratings to Dangote Cement Plc's DMTN program and B2/Aa3.ng to proposed series 1 notes 24 Mar 2020 DIFC - Dubai, March 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today assigned a (P)B2 local currency rating and Aa3.ng national scale rating (NSR) to the NGN300 billion domestic medium term note program (DMTN) issued by Dangote Cement Plc (DCP) and assigned a B2 local currency rating and Aa3.ng NSR to the proposed series 1 notes to be issued under the DMTN program. At the same time, Moody's has affirmed DCP's B1 corporate family rating (CFR), B1-PD probability of default rating and Aa2.ng NSR CFR. The rating outlook is negative. A complete list of rating actions can be found at the end of this press release. RATINGS RATIONALE The (P)B2 and Aa3.ng ratings assigned to the DMTN program and B2 / Aa3.ng ratings to the company's series 1 unsecured notes are one notch lower than the company's B1 CFR. This reflects their subordination to the company's secured debt in the capital structure. In addition, the series 1 notes do not benefit from upstream guarantees from operating subsidiaries where the bulk of the secured debt is issued. As a result, the notes effectively rank junior to other operating subsidiary secured liabilities in a default scenario. At the same time, Moody's has affirmed DCP's B1 corporate family rating (CFR), B1-PD probability of default rating and Aa2.ng NSR CFR. The rating outlook is negative. A complete list of rating actions can be found at the end of this press release. RATINGS RATIONALE The (P)B2 and Aa3.ng ratings assigned to the DMTN program and B2 / Aa3.ng ratings to the company's series 1 unsecured notes are one notch lower than the company's B1 CFR. This reflects their subordination to the company's secured debt in the capital structure. In addition, the series 1 notes do not benefit from upstream guarantees from operating subsidiaries where the bulk of the secured debt is issued. As a result, the notes effectively rank junior to other operating subsidiary secured liabilities in a default scenario. DCP's B1 CFR, which is one notch above the Government of Nigeria's B2 rating, considers the company's strong intrinsic credit quality balanced against meaningful linkage and limited ability to withstand stress at the Nigerian sovereign or macroeconomic level. The B1 rating is supported by the company's (1) strong market presence in Nigeria and other African markets in which it operates; (2) high gross margins above 60% on a Moody's adjusted basis; (3) low leverage of 0.9x, as measured by gross debt/EBITDA and high interest coverage of 6.6x, as measured by EBIT/interest expense, in 2019; (4) funding policies that match debt funding to the local currency cash flow generation; and (5) prudent financial policies that ensure credit metrics remain strong through operating and project build cycles. The ratings also factor (1) the relatively small scale level of cement production when compared to global peers, with production of 22.8 million tons (mt) for 2019; (2) single product exposure being cement; (3) a concentration of production in Nigeria, representing 68% of revenues in 2019; (4) high reliance on short term debt funding exposing the company to liquidity risk; and (5) an aggressive dividend policy. LIQUIDITY DCP's liquidity profile is weak because it relies on the rollover of short term debt and commercial paper funding, equal to NGN106 billion and NGN137 billion respectively as of 31 December 2019. Combined with the board recommended dividend of NGN273 billion (approx.$750 million), which if approved and paid in June 2020, will weaken DCP's liquidity and expose the business to refinance risk. Moody's recognizes that DCP has a good track record of accessing the local funding market given its low leverage, blue chip corporate status in Nigeria and strong local banking relations. Furthermore, Moody's expects a portion of the proceeds from the issuance of the proposed notes to be used to refinance short term debt which will somewhat improve the company's liquidity profile. ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS The cement industry is energy intensive and the mining and manufacturing process for cement production consume large amounts of coal, electricity and water. Dangote's production meets domestic emission standards and the company has implemented measures to increase energy efficiency. In terms of corporate governance, the company is 85.1% owned by Dangote Industries Limited, which is in turn owned by its founder and chairman, Aliko Dangote. This does present key man risk in Moody's view given that Mr. Dangote continues to play a pivotal role in the fortunes of the company. RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK The negative outlook mirrors the Nigerian sovereign negative outlook, reflecting Moody's view that the credit quality of DCP is tied to the economic and political developments in Nigeria. The negative outlook further reflects DCP's reliance on short term funding combined with high annual dividends payments, which expose the company to a potential liquidity shortfall over the next 12 to 18 months. Moody's expect the issuance of long term debt to reduce the reliance on short term debt, alleviating near term liquidity risk. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN A rating upgrade is unlikely, given DCP's B1 rating is constrained by the Government of Nigeria's local currency issuer rating of B2. Due to the high revenue contribution from its domestic operations, there is a strong interlinkage between DCP's rating and the sovereign rating, which prevents DCP to be rated more than one rating level above the sovereign. Even if the sovereign rating were to be upgraded, DCP would need to demonstrate a track record of good liquidity management for an upgrade to be considered. The ratings are likely to be downgraded in the case of a downgrade of the Government of Nigeria's rating. A downgrade could also occur if (1) liquidity does not improve; (2) the Nigerian government introduces special taxes, levies or other punitive measures that negatively impact DCP's profits or cashflow, such that operating margins falls below 20% on a sustained basis and adjusted debt to EBITDA trends above 4x or adjusted EBIT to interest expense trends below 2.5x; and (3) DCP moves away from its policy of matching the currency of its underlying cash flows with that of its debt. LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS Assignments: ..Issuer: Dangote Cement Plc ....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Assigned (P)B2 ....NSR Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Assigned Aa3.ng ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B2 ....NSR Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Aa3.ng Affirmations: ..Issuer: Dangote Cement Plc ....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD ....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1 ....NSR Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Aa2.ng Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: Dangote Cement Plc ....Outlook, Remains Negative PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Building Materials published in May 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1174796. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, Dangote Cement Plc is Africa's largest cement producer. The group operates nine fully integrated cement plants, a grinding plant and two import terminals across Africa, with a combined capacity of 45.6 Mtpa and approx. 65% share of the market in Nigeria, Africa's largest economy and population. DCP has expanded its production base over the past three years with new plants in several African countries and is expected to increase further the total capacity to 47 Mtpa by the end of 2020. For 2019, the company reported revenues of NGN892 billion ($2.4 billion) and an EBITDA of NGN402 billion ($1.1 billion) on a Moody's adjusted basis. DCP has the largest market capitalisation on the Nigerian Stock Exchange at NGN2.2 trillion ($6.1 billion) as at 23 March 2020 and is majority owned by Dangote Industries Limited (DIL). REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Dion Bate

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Middle East Limited

Regulated by the DFSA

Gate Precinct 3, Level 3

P.O. Box 506845

DIFC - Dubai

UAE

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Mario Santangelo

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Middle East Limited

Regulated by the DFSA

Gate Precinct 3, Level 3

P.O. Box 506845

DIFC - Dubai

UAE

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

