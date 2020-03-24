Moody's assigns (P)B2/Aa3.ng ratings to Dangote Cement Plc's DMTN program and B2/Aa3.ng to proposed series 1 notes

DIFC - Dubai, March 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today assigned a (P)B2 local currency rating and Aa3.ng national
scale rating (NSR) to the NGN300 billion domestic medium term note program
(DMTN) issued by Dangote Cement Plc (DCP) and assigned a B2 local currency
rating and Aa3.ng NSR to the proposed series 1 notes to be issued
under the DMTN program.
At the same time, Moody's has affirmed DCP's B1 corporate
family rating (CFR), B1-PD probability of default rating
and Aa2.ng NSR CFR. The rating outlook is negative.
A complete list of rating actions can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The (P)B2 and Aa3.ng ratings assigned to the DMTN program and B2
/ Aa3.ng ratings to the company's series 1 unsecured notes are
one notch lower than the company's B1 CFR. This reflects their
subordination to the company's secured debt in the capital structure.
In addition, the series 1 notes do not benefit from upstream guarantees
from operating subsidiaries where the bulk of the secured debt is issued.
As a result, the notes effectively rank junior to other operating
subsidiary secured liabilities in a default scenario.
DCP's B1 CFR, which is one notch above the Government of Nigeria's
B2 rating, considers the company's strong intrinsic credit quality
balanced against meaningful linkage and limited ability to withstand stress
at the Nigerian sovereign or macroeconomic level.
The B1 rating is supported by the company's (1) strong market presence
in Nigeria and other African markets in which it operates; (2) high
gross margins above 60% on a Moody's adjusted basis; (3) low
leverage of 0.9x, as measured by gross debt/EBITDA and high
interest coverage of 6.6x, as measured by EBIT/interest expense,
in 2019; (4) funding policies that match debt funding to the local
currency cash flow generation; and (5) prudent financial policies
that ensure credit metrics remain strong through operating and project
build cycles.
The ratings also factor (1) the relatively small scale level of cement
production when compared to global peers, with production of 22.8
million tons (mt) for 2019; (2) single product exposure being cement;
(3) a concentration of production in Nigeria, representing 68%
of revenues in 2019; (4) high reliance on short term debt funding
exposing the company to liquidity risk; and (5) an aggressive dividend
policy.
LIQUIDITY
DCP's liquidity profile is weak because it relies on the rollover of short
term debt and commercial paper funding, equal to NGN106 billion
and NGN137 billion respectively as of 31 December 2019. Combined
with the board recommended dividend of NGN273 billion (approx.$750
million), which if approved and paid in June 2020, will weaken
DCP's liquidity and expose the business to refinance risk.
Moody's recognizes that DCP has a good track record of accessing
the local funding market given its low leverage, blue chip corporate
status in Nigeria and strong local banking relations. Furthermore,
Moody's expects a portion of the proceeds from the issuance of the
proposed notes to be used to refinance short term debt which will somewhat
improve the company's liquidity profile.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS
The cement industry is energy intensive and the mining and manufacturing
process for cement production consume large amounts of coal, electricity
and water. Dangote's production meets domestic emission standards
and the company has implemented measures to increase energy efficiency.
In terms of corporate governance, the company is 85.1%
owned by Dangote Industries Limited, which is in turn owned by its
founder and chairman, Aliko Dangote. This does present key
man risk in Moody's view given that Mr. Dangote continues to play
a pivotal role in the fortunes of the company.
RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook mirrors the Nigerian sovereign negative outlook,
reflecting Moody's view that the credit quality of DCP is tied to the
economic and political developments in Nigeria. The negative outlook
further reflects DCP's reliance on short term funding combined with high
annual dividends payments, which expose the company to a potential
liquidity shortfall over the next 12 to 18 months. Moody's
expect the issuance of long term debt to reduce the reliance on short
term debt, alleviating near term liquidity risk.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN
A rating upgrade is unlikely, given DCP's B1 rating is constrained
by the Government of Nigeria's local currency issuer rating of B2.
Due to the high revenue contribution from its domestic operations,
there is a strong interlinkage between DCP's rating and the sovereign
rating, which prevents DCP to be rated more than one rating level
above the sovereign. Even if the sovereign rating were to be upgraded,
DCP would need to demonstrate a track record of good liquidity management
for an upgrade to be considered.
The ratings are likely to be downgraded in the case of a downgrade of
the Government of Nigeria's rating. A downgrade could also occur
if (1) liquidity does not improve; (2) the Nigerian government introduces
special taxes, levies or other punitive measures that negatively
impact DCP's profits or cashflow, such that operating margins falls
below 20% on a sustained basis and adjusted debt to EBITDA trends
above 4x or adjusted EBIT to interest expense trends below 2.5x;
and (3) DCP moves away from its policy of matching the currency of its
underlying cash flows with that of its debt.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Assignments:
..Issuer: Dangote Cement Plc
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Assigned (P)B2
....NSR Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Assigned Aa3.ng
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned B2
....NSR Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Aa3.ng
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Dangote Cement Plc
....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed
B1-PD
....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B1
....NSR Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Aa2.ng
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Dangote Cement Plc
....Outlook, Remains Negative
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Building Materials
published in May 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page
on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1174796.
Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, Dangote Cement Plc is Africa's
largest cement producer. The group operates nine fully integrated
cement plants, a grinding plant and two import terminals across
Africa, with a combined capacity of 45.6 Mtpa and approx.
65% share of the market in Nigeria, Africa's largest economy
and population. DCP has expanded its production base over the past
three years with new plants in several African countries and is expected
to increase further the total capacity to 47 Mtpa by the end of 2020.
For 2019, the company reported revenues of NGN892 billion ($2.4
billion) and an EBITDA of NGN402 billion ($1.1 billion)
on a Moody's adjusted basis. DCP has the largest market capitalisation
on the Nigerian Stock Exchange at NGN2.2 trillion ($6.1
billion) as at 23 March 2020 and is majority owned by Dangote Industries
Limited (DIL).
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Dion Bate
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Middle East Limited
Regulated by the DFSA
Gate Precinct 3, Level 3
P.O. Box 506845
DIFC - Dubai
UAE
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Mario Santangelo
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Middle East Limited
Regulated by the DFSA
Gate Precinct 3, Level 3
P.O. Box 506845
DIFC - Dubai
UAE
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454