Moody's assigns (P)B3 program ratings to Novo Banco, S.A.

Madrid, September 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned (P)B3 senior unsecured EMTN program ratings, (P)B3 junior senior unsecured program ratings and (P)B3 subordinated program ratings to Novo Banco, S.A. (Novo Banco). All other ratings and assessments remain unaffected by today's rating action.

A list of assigned ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The new rating assignment follows the set-up of Novo Banco's €5 billion Euro Medium Term Notes (EMTN) program dated 1 September 2022, under which the bank will issue senior unsecured debt, junior senior unsecured debt and subordinated debt designated as "Senior Preferred Notes", "Senior Non-Preferred Notes" and "Tier 2 Notes", respectively, in the documentation.

-- ASSIGNMENT OF PROGRAM RATINGS

The (P)B3 ratings assigned to the EMTN program reflect the bank's b2 Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment (Adjusted BCA); the result of Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis, which indicates a high loss-given-failure for senior unsecured, junior senior unsecured and subordinated debt in the event of the bank's failure, leading us to position these ratings one notch below the Adjusted BCA; and a low probability of government support, which results in no rating uplift.

Novo Banco's BCA of b2 reflects the bank's improved credit profile as a result of the continued de-risking of its balance sheet and the significant restructuring of its operations over recent years. In particular, it reflects the bank's significantly improved asset quality metrics, although still weak, its modest risk-absorption capacity and its enhanced profitability levels.

-- NOVO BANCO'S MINIMUM REQUIREMENT FOR OWN FUNDS AND ELIGIBLE LIABILITIES (MREL)

Novo Banco is subject to the euro area operational resolution regime based on the region's implementation of the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD). Under this regime the bank has been set an intermediate MREL requirement of 17.66% of its total risk exposure amount (TREA) as of 1 January 2022 and a final requirement of 23.16% plus the then applicable combined buffer requirement, which must be met from capital and other eligible liabilities as of 1 January 2026.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Novo Banco's EMTN program ratings could be upgraded following with any upgrade of the bank's Adjusted BCA. Also, additional volume of subordinated instruments, implying higher protection for more senior creditors and a lower loss given failure in resolution, could lead to an upgrade of the program ratings.

Novo Banco's Adjusted BCA could be upgraded if the bank continues to makes progress in reducing its stock of problematic assets and improving its capital and profitability metrics.

Novo Banco's EMTN program ratings could be downgraded following with any downgrade of the bank's Adjusted BCA.

Novo Banco's Adjusted BCA could be downgraded if the bank's capital position were to deteriorate or because of a weakening of its asset risk, or profitability. A downgrade could also occur if bank's liquidity were to deteriorate from its current position.

LIST OF ASSIGNED RATINGS

Issuer: Novo Banco, S.A.

..Assignments:

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, assigned (P)B3

....Junior Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, assigned (P)B3

....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, assigned (P)B3

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

