Moody's assigns (P)Ba2 rating to Continuum Energy Levanter's senior notes

Hong Kong, January 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a (P)Ba2 rating to the proposed six-year USD senior unsecured notes to be issued by Continuum Energy Levanter Pte. Ltd (Continuum Energy Levanter).

The outlook on the rating is stable.

Continuum Energy Levanter will use the proceeds from the USD notes with a partial amortizing debt structure to subscribe to six-year non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to be issued by six restricted subsidiaries in India, which are either wholly-owned or majority-owned by Continuum Green Energy Ltd. Singapore (CGEL) through Continuum Green Energy (India) Pvt Ltd. At USD bond maturity, the restricted subsidiaries will redeem the NCDs to Continuum Energy Levanter, and the proceeds will be used to repay the USD bond principal.

The restricted subsidiaries in India will use the proceeds from the NCDs to refinance their existing debt, pay related transaction costs, repay outstanding working capital loans and fund cash needs for general corporate purposes.

The holders of the USD notes will be supported by several structural features that establish a close linkage between the credit profiles of Continuum Energy Levanter and the restricted subsidiaries in India.

Such features encompass (1) Continuum Energy Levanter's status as the subscriber of the restricted Indian subsidiaries' NCDs, with a matching repayment structure between the proposed USD notes and the NCDs; (2) internal cash-fund debt service reserve; (3) a mandatory cash sweep and scheduled debt amortization likely reducing the USD notes by 45%-47% until the maturity of the notes; (4) a trustee-managed cash flow waterfall; (5) a collateral package; and (6) covenants with certain carve outs.

Because of these features, the rating of the USD notes is closely linked to the credit profile of Continuum Restricted Group 1 (RG1) comprising Continuum Energy Levanter and the six restricted subsidiaries in India.

The wind and solar projects of the restricted subsidiaries in India are all located in India (Baa3 negative), and each restricted subsidiary will be liable as the co-issuer for a portion of the NCDs and as a guarantor for the balance. The six wholly or majority-owned subsidiaries in Continuum RG1 include: (1) Bothe Windfarm Development Private Limited; (2) DJ Energy Private Limited; (3) Uttar Urja Projects Private Limited; (4) Renewable Trinethra Private Limited; (5) Trinethra Wind & Hydro Power Private Limited; and (6) Watsun Infrabuild Private Limited.

The provisional status of the rating will be subject to Moody's review of the final transaction documents.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The (P)Ba2 rating assigned to the proposed USD notes reflects Continuum RG1's diversification of its geographic operations and customer base, along with its improving financial profile under the scheduled principal repayment and a mandatory cash sweep mechanism, says Mic Kang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

Continuum RG1's geographic diversification will help the RG1 continue to generate power from its wind and solar power plants without material variance, thereby allowing it to generate adequate operating cash to service its debt obligations.

Moody's expects Continuum RG1's financial profile to improve over the tenor of the USD notes, given that its senior debt will decline under the scheduled debt amortization and the mandatory cash sweep. The declining senior debt will also likely improve Continuum RG1's financial buffer against variable commercial and industrial tariffs.

Moody's projects Continuum RG1's average adjusted FFO/senior debt to stay at 10%-12% during the tenor of the notes. The ratio will steadily improve to low-to-mid teens from high-single digit percentages during the tenor of the USD notes, mainly because of a gradually declining USD bond balance. Moody's forecasts Continuum RG1's debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) will remain within the range of 1.5x-1.7x.

These metrics are within Moody's expectation for a Ba2 rating.

Nevertheless, Continuum RG1's credit quality is constrained by its high exposure to competition and price risk in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, which can weaken the RG1's cash flow visibility. Power generated from the remaining 49% is sold to commercial and industrial customers (C&I) at variable tariffs with shorter lock-in periods of one to three years under power purchase agreements (PPA).

However, Moody's expects Continuum RG1 to remain resilient to competition and repricing risk over the next 12-18 months, mainly because of its customer diversity comprising around 89 C&I customers in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

Continuum RG1's credit quality also factors in the RG1's exposure to financially weak state-owned distribution companies (Discoms) in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, whose payment delays have required working capital needs. The RG1 sells power generated from around 51% of its capacity to the Discoms at fixed tariffs under long-term PPAs.

Morgan Stanley, the major project sponsor since 2012, plans to partly or fully monetize its majority stake in CGEL, held by the Morgan Stanley-managed Fund, during the tenor of the USD notes, subject to availability of potential investors and satisfactory terms. This move creates uncertainty around the major sponsor profile of Continuum RG1, which is partly tempered by the experienced management team.

Moody's assesses that the mandatory cash sweep — along with CGEL's growing asset portfolio, which can be input into the RG1 to support its refinancing, if needed, — mitigates refinancing risk. Such refinancing risk can emerge particularly if repricing risk or contract renewal risk, or both, increase during the tenor of the notes.

The rating of the proposed USD notes also takes into account Continuum Energy Levanter's plan to hedge its foreign exchange (FX) exposure through call-spread hedges for all principal, coupon and mandatory cash sweep payments based on from spot to at least at-the-money-forward rates throughout the tenor of the notes. However, the principal, coupon and mandatory cash sweep payments will be hedged only to these levels during the amortization period under the current plan, although CGEL will likely ensure that Continuum Energy Levanter will secure funds sufficient to serve its debt obligations from the restricted subsidiaries in India.

In terms of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors, Continuum RG1 benefits from positive macroeconomic and sectoral trends in renewable energy. The RG1's renewable energy business is aligned with India's target to reduce its carbon footprint and meet its nationally determined contributions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Continuum RG1's performance is unlikely to change materially over the next 12-18 months relative to Moody's base case expectation.

Moody's could upgrade the rating if Continuum RG1's FFO/senior debt improves to 14% or above on a sustained basis. In addition, upward rating momentum could occur if CGEL's sponsor profile materially improves following Morgan Stanley's potential exit, thereby positively affecting the RG1's business and financial profiles.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if Continuum RG1's FFO/senior debt declines to 8% or below on a sustained basis. In addition, downgrade rating pressure could build up if Continuum Energy Levanter's FX exposure is higher than Moody's expectation such that it will have insufficient headroom against unfavorable FX movements. The rating could also come under pressure, if CGEL's sponsor profile materially weakens as a result of Morgan Stanley's potential exit, worsening the RG1's business and financial profiles.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Power Generation Projects Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1236893. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Continuum RG1 -- comprising the issuer of the senior notes and the Indian operating subsidiaries -- owns and operates 722.9 megawatts (MW) of power plants -- 644.1 MW wind and 78.8 MW solar -- across the four states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. Continuum RG1 will be owned by Continuum Green Energy Limited, Singapore (CGEL, formerly known as Continuum Wind Energy Limited) through Continuum Green Energy (India) Pvt Ltd, which is an India-based holdco.

Continuum Green Energy Ltd. Singapore (CGEL), a holding company based in Singapore, has operational wind and solar power plants of 757 MW generating capacity, 154 MW under construction and 150 MW ready to construct on a consolidated basis in the four states. CGEL aims at increasing its total capacity to 2,000-2,100 MW over the next couple of years. CGEL is 83% owned by Clean Energy Investing Ltd, Singapore (Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners) on a fully-diluted basis and 17% by the founders.

