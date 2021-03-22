Moody's assigns (P)Ba2 to Bank Negara Indonesia's Tier-2 notes program

Singapore, March 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a (P)Ba2 long-term foreign
currency subordinate debt rating to the Tier-2 notes component
of Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (P.T.)'s (BNI)
euro medium-term note program.
The rating does not apply to individual securities issued under the program.
The ratings of the individual securities will be subject to Moody's
review of their terms and conditions, as well as the pricing supplements
set forth at issuance.
The assigned rating is based on draft documents reviewed by Moody's,
which Moody's does not expect to be materially different from those
in the final documentation.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The (P)Ba2 rating is two notches below BNI's baa3 Adjusted Baseline
Credit Assessment (BCA), in line with Moody's notching guidance
for contractual non-viability subordinated debt.
The notching reflects: (1) the subordination of these securities
in liquidation; and (2) the uncertainty regarding the timing of the
write down, as they may be forced to absorb losses near (but before)
the point of non-viability as a way to avoid a bank-wide
resolution.
Moody's does not incorporate any government support uplift into
the rating, as these securities are intended to be loss-absorbing
in the event of financial stress at the bank.
Under the draft terms and conditions, the Tier-2 capital
securities will constitute direct, unsecured and subordinated obligations
of the bank, and they will rank pari passu with all other subordinated
debts classified as Tier-2 capital.
The interest payments from these securities will be deferred on a cumulative
basis, if the bank is unlikely or unable to meet regulatory capital
requirements.
The principal and interest of these securities will be written down,
partially or in full, upon the occurrence of a non-viability
event.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The (P)Ba2 Tier-2 program rating will move in tandem with BNI's
baa3 Adjusted BCA.
Moody's could upgrade the BCA and Tier-2 program rating if
the bank's asset quality improves, as indicated by a material
decline in its nonperforming and restructured loans. A significant
increase in the bank's capital will also be positive for its BCA
and Tier-2 program rating.
On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade the BCA and Tier-2
program rating if the bank's asset quality weakens further,
or if there is a material deterioration in the bank's capital.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was Banks Methodology published
in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (P.T.) is headquartered
in Jakarta and reported consolidated assets of IDR891.3 trillion
as of 31 December 2020.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Tengfu Li
Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Graeme Knowd
MD - Banking
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077