Moody's assigns (P)Ba3 rating for senior unsecured debt to Carpenter's shelf

New York, July 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned
a (P)Ba3 rating for senior unsecured debt to Carpenter Technology Corporation's
(Carpenter) Well Known Seasoned Issuer (WKSI) shelf registration.
All other ratings are unchanged.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Carpenter Technology Corporation
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Assigned
(P)Ba3
RATINGS RATIONALE
Carpenter's Ba3 CFR considers the company's strong position in the specialty
metals markets as a producer of high strength, high temperature,
corrosion resistant alloys. The company's, technological
capabilities, which allow it to provide necessary products such
as special alloys and titanium products for demanding end use industries
such as aerospace, oil & gas drilling - particularly
directional drilling - and medical applications are also acknowledged.
These attributes position the company to achieve stronger performance
in the markets served, although the duration of recovery time remains
uncertain given the deterioration in key end markets and is expected to
be extended in the aerospace and transportation segments.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety.
More specifically, Carpenter's substantial exposure to the aerospace
and defense sector (roughly 59% of revenues excluding surcharges)
and automotive (roughly 6% of revenues net of surcharges) makes
the company vulnerable to the material drop in build and production rates
across these industries in these unprecedented operating conditions.
As Carpenter has a June 30 fiscal year-end, its 2020 performance
will remain reasonable although the 4th quarter will be more materially
impacted on the production curtailments in aerospace, the ongoing
issues with and grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX and automotive (domestic
auto production curtailed from roughly mid- March to mid-May)
and ramp up will be slow in these industries. Additionally,
the postponement of elective surgeries in the recent months will impact
the company's sales to medical end markets in the near term although this
market is expected to show improving trends over the balance of calendar
2020. Carpenter's exiting of its Amega West oil and gas business
will remove this drain on earnings. Recovery in aerospace is expected
to be protracted over a period of several years.
Given that we expect EBITDA to fall significantly more than revenues given
the value added component in the aerospace and defense segment,
leverage, as measured by the debt/EBITDA ratio (including Moody's
standard adjustments for pension and leases) is expected to exceed 12x
in fiscal 2021 and remain above 5x in 2022. We have assumed EBITDA
of around adjusted $320 million in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA
for the three quarters to March 31, 2020 was $283 million.
The SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating considers the company's
adequate liquidity profile. This was comprised of $93 million
in cash at March 31, 2020 and $224 million of availability
under its $400 million revolving credit facility (RCF) after considering
$170 million in borrowings and $5.9 million in Letters
of Credit issued. Given the expectation of free cash flow generation
in fiscal 2020, some level of repayment under the RCF is anticipated.
With the refinancing of the 5.2% notes due in July 2021,
Carpenter's debt maturity profile has improved with the next debt maturity
in March 2023.
The negative outlook contemplates that improvement in key end markets,
most importantly aerospace and defense, will be more protracted
than currently anticipated and that improving trends over the next 12
-- 18 months will be slow with risk to a more protracted recovery
time frame.
Carpenter, like others in the steel, specialty metals and
alloys industry are engaged in manufacturing processes that are energy
intensive and produce carbon dioxide and greenhouse gases. The
company, together with others in its industry faces numerous environmental
regulations and pressures to reduce greenhouse gas and air pollution emissions,
among a number of other sustainability issues and will likely incur costs
to meet increasingly stringent regulations. From a social perspective,
a portion of Carpenter's workforce is covered by various collective bargaining
agreements. From a governance perspective, the company has
evidenced a conservative and disciplined approach to its capital structure.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's would consider an upgrade of Carpenter's credit ratings if leverage
(adjusted debt/EBITDA) improves, on a sustainable basis, to
below 3.5x, interest coverage, on a sustainable basis
(adjusted EBIT/Interest) increases to above 3x and an adjusted EBIT margin
to above 7% on a sustained basis. Expectations of sustainable
positive Moody's adjusted free cash generation is also a prerequisite
for a ratings upgrade.
Carpenter's ratings could be downgraded if liquidity, measured as
cash plus revolver availability, evidences a material deterioration.
Expectations of significantly prolonged production rate cuts by the company's
key customers or an extended slump in the aerospace markets beyond what
is currently contemplated (approximately 2-3 years) could lead
to negative pressure on the ratings. Quantitatively, ratings
could be downgraded if the adjusted EBIT margin is expected to be sustained
below 5%, (Cash flow from operations less dividends)/debt
is sustained below 20% or free cash flow is negative.
Carpenter Technology Corporation, headquartered in Philadelphia,
PA, is a producer and distributor of specialty materials,
including stainless steel, titanium alloys and specialty alloys.
The company operates through two business segments: Specialty Alloys
Operations (SAO) and Performance Engineered Products (PEP), with
the SAO segment contributing the bulk of the revenues and earnings.
The company continues to focus on strategic investments in metal powder
solutions and additive manufacturing capability. Revenues for the
twelve months ended March 31, 2020 were $2.4 billion.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Steel Industry published
in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1074524.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Carol Cowan
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Glenn B. Eckert
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653