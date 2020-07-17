Moody's assigns (P)Ba3 rating for senior unsecured debt to Carpenter's shelf

New York, July 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a (P)Ba3 rating for senior unsecured debt to Carpenter Technology Corporation's (Carpenter) Well Known Seasoned Issuer (WKSI) shelf registration. All other ratings are unchanged.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Carpenter Technology Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Assigned (P)Ba3

RATINGS RATIONALE

Carpenter's Ba3 CFR considers the company's strong position in the specialty metals markets as a producer of high strength, high temperature, corrosion resistant alloys. The company's, technological capabilities, which allow it to provide necessary products such as special alloys and titanium products for demanding end use industries such as aerospace, oil & gas drilling - particularly directional drilling - and medical applications are also acknowledged. These attributes position the company to achieve stronger performance in the markets served, although the duration of recovery time remains uncertain given the deterioration in key end markets and is expected to be extended in the aerospace and transportation segments.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

More specifically, Carpenter's substantial exposure to the aerospace and defense sector (roughly 59% of revenues excluding surcharges) and automotive (roughly 6% of revenues net of surcharges) makes the company vulnerable to the material drop in build and production rates across these industries in these unprecedented operating conditions.

As Carpenter has a June 30 fiscal year-end, its 2020 performance will remain reasonable although the 4th quarter will be more materially impacted on the production curtailments in aerospace, the ongoing issues with and grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX and automotive (domestic auto production curtailed from roughly mid- March to mid-May) and ramp up will be slow in these industries. Additionally, the postponement of elective surgeries in the recent months will impact the company's sales to medical end markets in the near term although this market is expected to show improving trends over the balance of calendar 2020. Carpenter's exiting of its Amega West oil and gas business will remove this drain on earnings. Recovery in aerospace is expected to be protracted over a period of several years.

Given that we expect EBITDA to fall significantly more than revenues given the value added component in the aerospace and defense segment, leverage, as measured by the debt/EBITDA ratio (including Moody's standard adjustments for pension and leases) is expected to exceed 12x in fiscal 2021 and remain above 5x in 2022. We have assumed EBITDA of around adjusted $320 million in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA for the three quarters to March 31, 2020 was $283 million.

The SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating considers the company's adequate liquidity profile. This was comprised of $93 million in cash at March 31, 2020 and $224 million of availability under its $400 million revolving credit facility (RCF) after considering $170 million in borrowings and $5.9 million in Letters of Credit issued. Given the expectation of free cash flow generation in fiscal 2020, some level of repayment under the RCF is anticipated. With the refinancing of the 5.2% notes due in July 2021, Carpenter's debt maturity profile has improved with the next debt maturity in March 2023.

The negative outlook contemplates that improvement in key end markets, most importantly aerospace and defense, will be more protracted than currently anticipated and that improving trends over the next 12 -- 18 months will be slow with risk to a more protracted recovery time frame.

Carpenter, like others in the steel, specialty metals and alloys industry are engaged in manufacturing processes that are energy intensive and produce carbon dioxide and greenhouse gases. The company, together with others in its industry faces numerous environmental regulations and pressures to reduce greenhouse gas and air pollution emissions, among a number of other sustainability issues and will likely incur costs to meet increasingly stringent regulations. From a social perspective, a portion of Carpenter's workforce is covered by various collective bargaining agreements. From a governance perspective, the company has evidenced a conservative and disciplined approach to its capital structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would consider an upgrade of Carpenter's credit ratings if leverage (adjusted debt/EBITDA) improves, on a sustainable basis, to below 3.5x, interest coverage, on a sustainable basis (adjusted EBIT/Interest) increases to above 3x and an adjusted EBIT margin to above 7% on a sustained basis. Expectations of sustainable positive Moody's adjusted free cash generation is also a prerequisite for a ratings upgrade.

Carpenter's ratings could be downgraded if liquidity, measured as cash plus revolver availability, evidences a material deterioration. Expectations of significantly prolonged production rate cuts by the company's key customers or an extended slump in the aerospace markets beyond what is currently contemplated (approximately 2-3 years) could lead to negative pressure on the ratings. Quantitatively, ratings could be downgraded if the adjusted EBIT margin is expected to be sustained below 5%, (Cash flow from operations less dividends)/debt is sustained below 20% or free cash flow is negative.

Carpenter Technology Corporation, headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, is a producer and distributor of specialty materials, including stainless steel, titanium alloys and specialty alloys. The company operates through two business segments: Specialty Alloys Operations (SAO) and Performance Engineered Products (PEP), with the SAO segment contributing the bulk of the revenues and earnings. The company continues to focus on strategic investments in metal powder solutions and additive manufacturing capability. Revenues for the twelve months ended March 31, 2020 were $2.4 billion.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Steel Industry published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1074524. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

