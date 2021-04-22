info

Rating Action:

Moody's assigns (P)Ba3 ratings to Iochpe-Maxion and its proposed sustainability-linked notes; stable outlook

22 Apr 2021

New York, April 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today assigned a provisional (P)Ba3 corporate family rating to Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (Iochpe-Maxion). At the same time, Moody's assigned a (P)Ba3 rating to the proposed up to $400 million senior unsecured sustainability-linked notes due in 7 years to be co-issued by Iochpe-Maxion Austria GmbH and Maxion Wheels de Mexico, S. de R.L. de C.V., and fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Iochpe-Maxion. The outlook for the ratings is stable.

The proposed issuance is part of Iochpe-Maxion's liability management strategy, and proceeds will be used to pay down debt instruments maturing in the next few years. The proposed sustainability-linked notes include coupon step up clauses in case the company does not achieve certain sustainability performance targets. The rating of the proposed notes assumes that the final transaction documents will not be materially different from draft legal documentation reviewed by Moody's to date and assume that these agreements are legally valid, binding and enforceable.

The provisional designation for ratings will be removed once the notes have been issued and assuming no material changes have occurred to the draft documentation reviewed by Moody's.

This is the first time Moody's assigns ratings to Iochpe-Maxion.

Ratings assigned:

Issuer: Iochpe-Maxion S.A.

---Corporate Family Rating: (P)Ba3

Outlook stable

Co-issuers: Iochpe-Maxion Austria GmbH and Maxion Wheels de Mexico, S. de R.L. de C.V.

- Proposed Gtd senior unsecured notes due in 7 years: (P)Ba3

-Outlook stable

The outlook for the ratings is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Iochpe-Maxion S.A.'s ("Iochpe-Maxion") (P)Ba3 rating reflects the company's size, scale and position as a leading global supplier of steel and aluminum wheels for light and commercial vehicles and a major provider of structural components in the Americas, as well as its good geographic diversity and long-standing relationship with OEMs. The rating also incorporates Iochpe-Maxion's adequate corporate governance standards, its experienced management team and its strengthened financial policies.

Iochpe-Maxion's adequate liquidity profile pro forma to the proposed issuance and to the other initiatives carried-out by the company since the beginning of 2021 also support its ratings, with pro forma cash position covering all debt maturities until the end of 2022, compared to a cash coverage of short term debt of 0.8x at the end of 2020. Additionally, the ratings reflect Iochpe-Maxion's ability to expand market share and post robust revenue growth historically, even under times of a tough environment for the global automotive industry, and Moody's expectations that credit metrics will return to pre-pandemic levels in the next 12 to 18 months.

Conversely, Iochpe-Maxion's ratings are constrained by its prospects of limited free cash flow generation arising from the industry's thin margins and capital intensity. Additional rating constraints include the company's growth history through leveraged acquisitions, although it will likely be focused on organic growth in the medium term, its exposure to the cyclicality of the automotive industry and the volatile nature of its raw materials, namely steel and alumina. Finally, the company's exposure to a commoditized product offering and to the bargaining power of large OEMs is an additional credit negative, as it increases price pressure and limits margin expansion.

In 2020, Iochpe-Maxion's total sales declined 13% compared to 2019, hurt by the stoppage of OEMs production during the first half of the year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The company's profitability also declined based on less fixed cost dilution and a less favorable sales mix, with a lower share of sales related to commercial vehicles. To respond to the steep decline in sales, Iochpe-Maxion reduced production output in 70% of its facilities, announced cost saving initiatives and raised new credit lines to strengthen its liquidity position during the pandemic. Although these measures eased the cash burn during the weakest months of auto production, the company generated negative free cash flow of BRL369 million and leverage peaked at 10.3x in 2020 (up from 3.2x in 2019). We expect adjusted gross leverage to decline to around 3.5-4.5x in the next 12-18 months, supported by the payment of BRL1 billion in short-term debt and gradual recovery in the global automotive sector.

Historically, Iochpe-Maxion operated with a tight liquidity profile, based on a weak cash coverage of short term debt, prospects for limited free cash flow generation and a significant amount of debt maturing in the short-term. However, since the beginning of 2021, the company has announced several liability management initiatives to improve liquidity, including: (1) replacement of BRL940 million in short-term and medium-term debt by a new BNDES line with 2 years of grace period and final maturity in 2027, (2) the proposed issuance of up to $400 million notes with maturity in 2028 with proceeds directed at prepayment of debt maturing in the next few years and (3) use excess cash of up to BRL1 billion to pay short term debt. On a pro forma basis, cash position will be sufficient to cover all debt maturities until 2022 year-end.

After all transactions are concluded, Iochpe-Maxion will still have BRL1 billion in debt maturing in 2022-23, mostly related to debentures issued in the Brazilian market. Although we expect that the company will continue to have access to the debt market to refinance these maturities, we still see some residual refinancing risk in case the company does not proactively roll-over its debt on a timely manner.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectations that Iochpe-Maxion's profitability and leverage will return to levels before the coronavirus outbreak in the next 12 to 18 months, and that the company will prudently manage debt refinancing, capital spending and dividend distributions to preserve its liquidity profile, especially during periods marked by volatility and uncertainties in the industry.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded if Iochpe-Maxion's profitability further improves, along with adjusted leverage below 3.0x, and its interest coverage ratio of EBITA to interest expense approaching a sustainable 3.5x. For an upgrade, we would also require that Iochpe-Maxion maintain an adequate liquidity profile, keeping cash coverage of short-term debt sustainably above 1.0x, as well as positive free cash flow generation, which provides Iochpe-Maxion with more buffer to withstand the volatility in its end markets.

The rating could be downgraded if Iochpe-Maxion's profitability deteriorates, with EBITA margins below 8%, while its adjusted leverage is maintained above 4x and its free cash flow generation remains negative without prospects of improvement. A deterioration in the company's liquidity profile could also trigger a rating downgrade. Finally, weaker financial policies, as evidenced by funding concentrated on short term facilities, a sizeable, debt-funded acquisition or large shareholders distribution would also put negative pressure on the rating. Finally, an increase in the proportion of secured debt compared to unsecured debt could lead us to downgrade the unsecured ratings of its notes.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Cruzeiro, Brazil, Iochpe-Maxion S.A. is the largest global producer of steel wheels for light and commercial vehicles, the 9th largest global producer of aluminum wheels for light vehicles and a leading producer of side rails and chassis in the Americas. The company has 32 plants located in 14 countries in Europe, South America, North America, Asia and Africa with a total production capacity of 62 million of steel wheels and 17 million of aluminum wheels per year. Iochpe-Maxion also has a 19.50% interest in an associated company that produces freight cars, railway wheels and castings, as well as industrial castings in Brazil. In 2020 the company generated BRL8.8 billion ($1.7 billion) in net revenues and BRL566 million ($110 million) in EBITDA.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Supplier Methodology published in January 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170606. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Carolina Chimenti
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Marcos Schmidt
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

© 2021 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

