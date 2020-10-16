Moody's assigns (P)Ba3 to India Green's senior secured notes

Singapore, October 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a (P)Ba3 rating to the proposed 3.5-year USD senior secured notes of up to USD320 million to be issued by India Green Energy Holdings (India Green).

The outlook is stable.

India Green will use the proceeds from the USD notes to subscribe to seven-year non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to be issued by 11 restricted subsidiaries (RG3), which are either wholly-owned or majority-owned subsidiaries of ReNew Power Private Limited (RPPL, Ba2 corporate family rating, stable). At USD bond maturity, India Green will exercise its put right to require the restricted subsidiaries to redeem the NCDs, and the proceeds will be used to repay the USD bond principal.

India Green is held by a trust and its ownership is not linked to RPPL or its subsidiaries. India Green will not undertake any other business activities other than investing or participating in permitted transactions relating to the proposed NCDs.

Holders of the USD notes will benefit from a first ranking charge over India Green's accounts and swap arrangements, as well as a pledge over all of India Green's shares. The NCDs, which will be held by the onshore custodian upon issuance, will not be part of the security package.

RG3 will use the proceeds from the NCDs to refinance the existing debt of its restricted subsidiaries, pay related transaction costs and fund an INR7.5 billion loan (approximately USD100 million) to its parent, RPPL.

As the holder of the NCDs, India Green will benefit from (1) an irrevocable and unconditional parent guarantee from RPPL for the entire term of the NCDs, (2) a first ranking charge over the restricted subsidiaries' assets, project accounts and project documents, and (3) a majority pledge over shares of the restricted subsidiaries.

RG3's renewable energy projects are all located in India (Baa3 negative) and each restricted subsidiary will be liable as the co-issuer for a portion of the NCDs and as a guarantor for the balance. The 11 wholly or majority-owned subsidiaries that form the restricted group include: (1) Renew Wind Energy (AP) Private Limited, (2) Shruti Power Projects Private Limited, (3) Zemira Renewable Energy Limited, (4) Renew Wind Energy (MP Three) Private Limited, (5) Renew Wind Energy (Rajasthan Four) Private Limited, (6) Renew Wind Energy (Maharashtra) Private Limited, (7) Bhumi Prakash Private Limited, (8) Tarun Kiran Bhoomi Private Limited, (9) Renew Wind Energy (AP 3) Private Limited, (10) Bidwal Renewable Private Limited and (11) Pugalur Renewable Private Limited.

The provisional status of the rating will be removed upon the completion of the transaction on satisfactory terms, including the hedging arrangement, completion of the onshore debt issuance.

The rating assumes that RG3 will be released from any liabilities associated with an outstanding INR loan, where some of the restricted subsidiaries are co-obligors along with other RPPL entities outside of RG3.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The (P)Ba3 rating assigned to the proposed notes reflects the underlying credit quality of RG3, given (1) India Green's reliance on the cash flow from RG3's NCD repayments to meet its own debt servicing requirements, and (2) the parent guarantee provided by RPPL over RG3's INR payment obligations under the NCDs," says Spencer Ng, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

RG3's underlying credit quality, in turn, considers (1) Moody's expectation of stable cash flow underpinned by long-term fixed-tariff power purchase agreements (PPAs), (2) the diversity and operating track record of RG3's renewable projects, (3) its high financial leverage and the absence of liquidity reserves, and (4) RG3's exposure to financially weak counterparties.

A large majority of the group's revenue is generated from its utility scale renewable projects, with set tariffs over the term of the PPAs. The PPAs with state distribution companies -- representing around 85% of RG3's total capacity -- have average remaining term of over 20 years. The remaining capacities are sold to third party customers with remaining terms of between 3 and 5 years, a portion of which will expire during the last 6 months of the bond tenor.

In addition, RG3's operating cash flow will be supported by cash interest earned from its related party loans to RPPL and indirect access to the free cash flow generated by selected rooftop solar projects managed by Renew Solar Energy Private Limited (RSEPL) via a RPPL undertaking.

Moody's expects the restricted group to have high financial leverage, with funds from operations (FFO) to debt at 5.0%-6.0% over the next 12-18 months, which is supportive of RG3's Ba3 underlying credit profile. Moody's expectations incorporate P90 or lower resource assumptions, and recognition of cash receipts under the RPPL loan and the RSEPL undertaking.

The restricted group faces manageable refinancing risk, recognizing RPPL's undertaking to repay the initial parent guarantor loan once Indian Green exercised its put rights, as well as the suspension of restricted payments in the last 6 months of the bond. At the same time, RPPL has good access to capital markets, which gives it additional flexibility via alternative structures for refinancing, such as a corporate bond or a modified restricted group.

The terms of the proposed NCDs include a cap on RG3's total indebtedness and limitations over dividends or other types of payments to its parent and affiliates, which reduce the risk of cash leakage.

In terms of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors, RG3 benefits from positive macroeconomic and sectoral trends in renewable energy and thus has low exposure to carbon transition risk. The group's renewable energy business is aligned with India's target to reduce its carbon footprint and meet its nationally determined contributions.

The rating of the USD notes also factors in the benefit from the RPPL parent guarantee. Moody's assessment of the guarantee benefits considers (1) RPPL's Ba2 corporate family rating, (2) India Green's subordinated claim to cash flow and asset behind the secured lenders of RPPL and its other subsidiaries, and (3) the scale of RPPL's asset portfolio beyond the RG3 assets, which supports the parent's ability to provide support to RG3, notwithstanding the strong correlation between their respective credit profiles.

The rating of the proposed USD notes also takes into account India Green's plan to enter into a full currency hedge of the coupon and principal amount via a combination of derivatives and a redemption premium, which is designed to fully insulate India Green from exchange rate fluctuations.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of stable cash flow from long-term power purchase agreements and the absence of construction risk for the portfolio of assets in the restricted group.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

An upgrade of the rating is unlikely, given the limited opportunities available to RG3 to meaningfully increase its revenue, both organically and on a sustained basis. Over time, the rating could be upgraded if RG3's FFO/debt can improve to above 12% on a sustainable basis. The rating could also be upgraded if RPPL's Ba2 corporate family rating is upgraded.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if there is a downgrade of RPPL's credit rating and if (1) RG3's operating performance weakens as a result of sustained liquidity stress or its FFO/debt declines below 4% on a sustained basis; or (2) its off-takers' credit quality declines to an extent that would pressure RG3's standalone credit quality.

The rating assumes that RG3 will be released from any liabilities associated with an outstanding INR loan, where some of the restricted subsidiaries are co-obligors along with other RPPL entities outside of RG3. Failure to do so in a timely manner will pressure the rating.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Power Generation Projects Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1236893. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Incorporated in Mauritius in January 2017, India Green Holdings Limited is a held by a trust.

Comprising of 11 wholly-owned or majority-owned subsidiaries of ReNew Power Private Limited, RG3 was established to facilitate the issuance of NCDs by each of the restricted subsidiaries as part of the USD bond issuance. The restricted subsidiaries collectively have a capacity of 382 MW of wind and solar power plants in India, all of which are operational.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

