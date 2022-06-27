Moody's assigns (P)Baa1 ratings to Arbejdernes Landsbank's junior senior unsecured MTN programme

Stockholm, June 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned long-term foreign and local currency (P)Baa1 ratings to Arbejdernes Landsbank A/S's (AL Bank) junior senior unsecured Medium-Term Note (MTN) programme under which senior non-preferred obligations may be issued.

The (P)Baa1 junior senior unsecured MTN ratings reflect AL Bank's strong standalone Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of baa2, and one notch of uplift due to the volumes of loss absorbing obligations protecting creditors in case of failure, as per Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure analysis (LGF).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baseline Credit Assessment reflects the supportive operating environment in Denmark with a Macro Profile of Strong +, strong capitalization and very strong liquidity position, balanced against high asset risk and volatility in profitability, as well as a negative corporate behavior adjustment to capture transition risks owing to the consolidation of Vestjysk Bank A/S (Vestjysk Bank).

The one notch of uplift as indicated by LGF incorporates Moody's forward looking view of the evolution of the bank's balance sheet and volumes of loss absorbing obligations protecting creditors in case of failure. Moody's estimates upcoming issuances of senior non-preferred debt in excess of DKK8.8 billion up until end of 2025, based on a fully phased in MREL of 27.4%, including a countercyclical capital buffer of 2%, and assumptions that own funds will trend toward 17% as total risk exposure amounts expand due to business growth and increasing risk weights due to implementation of Basel IV. Total risk exposure amount was DKK62 billion at end of 2021, and Moody's expects that the amount will expand by as much as 25% up until the end of 2025.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the BCA is upgraded. Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the BCA include: 1) evidence of a strong governance control of Vestjysk Bank by AL Bank, with an integrated risk overview of the banks; or 2) meaningfully reduced asset risk combined with higher capitalization. Furthermore, the junior senior unsecured MTN ratings could be upgraded if the volumes of senior non-preferred debt and subordinated debt increase notably above Moody's expectations.

The ratings could be downgraded if the BCA is downgraded or if the LGF uplift decreases. The BCA could be downgraded if: 1) problem loans increase rapidly; or 2) tangible common equity to risk weighted assets declines below 13%; or 3) recurring profitability declines or if there is large volatility in profitability; or 4) the liquidity position significantly deteriorates. The LGF uplift could decline if the bank issues significantly lower volumes of senior non-preferred debt than currently incorporated into the analysis.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

