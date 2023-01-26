Moody's assigns (P)Baa1 senior and subordinated shelf ratings to Associated Banc-Corp

New York, January 26, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned provisional ratings to Associated Banc-Corp's (Associated) shelf registration. The shelf was rated (P)Baa1 for senior unsecured debt, (P)Baa1 for subordinate debt, (P)Baa3 for non-cumulative preferred stock. The ratings are on review for downgrade.

A complete list of ratings can be found in the 23 January 2023 press release: https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PR_473022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assigned shelf ratings reflect the a3 baseline credit assessment of Associated's bank subsidiary, Associated Bank, N.A., and the application of Moody's advanced Loss Given Failure analysis. Because of the comparative thinness of debt in the company's consolidated liability structure, Moody's assesses the possible loss severity in the event of default for all of Associated's debt classes to be very high.

The ratings and assessments of Associated and its bank subsidiary are currently under review for downgrade. The review for downgrade was prompted by the bank's recent decline in capitalization and liquid assets to total assets, resulting in levels that are lower than the median for similarly rated peers.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The review for downgrade indicates that a ratings upgrade is unlikely over the next 12-18 months. The ratings could be confirmed if Moody's expects the bank's liquidity profile will improve meaningfully to levels in line with similarly rated peers such that liquid banks assets tangible banking assets increases and is expected to remain above 17.5%, coupled with a TCE/RWA ratio at or above 9.5%, provided strong asset quality is maintained.

The BCA and ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects that the bank's liquidity position as measured by its liquid banking assets to tangible banking assets ratio continues to be below 17.5%, if its TCE/RWA ratio continues to be below 9.5% or if Moody's believes that the bank's new initiatives materially increases the bank's risk profile.

In addition, the BCA and ratings could be downgraded if core profitability deteriorates, if the bank's reliance on market funding increases beyond its historical average of around 12% to 14%, or a weakening in Associated's risk profile.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

