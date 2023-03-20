Moody's assigns (P)Baa1 senior unsecured and (P)Baa2 junior senior unsecured MTN program ratings to Banca Comerciala Romana S.A.

All other ratings affirmed

Frankfurt am Main, March 20, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned (P)Baa1 long-term domestic and foreign currency senior unsecured MTN program ratings and (P)Baa2 domestic and foreign currency junior senior unsecured MTN program ratings to Banca Comerciala Romana S.A.'s (BCR) multi-currency debt issuance program.

At the same time Moody's affirmed BCR's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) at ba2, the Adjusted BCA at baa3, the long-term and short-term domestic and foreign currency deposit ratings at Baa1/P-2, the long-term and short-term domestic and foreign currency Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) at Baa1/P-2 and the long-term and short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment (CR Assessment) at Baa2(cr)/P-2(cr). The outlook on the long-term deposit ratings remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- ASSIGNMENT OF SENIOR UNSECURED MTN PROGRAM RATING

The (P)Baa1 rating assigned to BCR's long-term senior unsecured MTN program reflects the bank's baa3 Adjusted BCA; and the result of Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis, which incorporates the relative loss severity of a liability and yields two notches of rating uplift; and a moderate probability of support from the Government of Romania (Baa3 stable), which results in no additional rating uplift because the rating is constrained at two notches above the government's rating.

The results from Moody's Advanced LGF analysis is based on the rating agency's forward view and includes expected issuances required for BCR to comply with its minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) of 25.07% [1] of risk-weighted assets plus the combined buffer requirement by 1 January 2024.

-- ASSIGNMENT OF JUNIOR SENIOR UNSECURED MTN PROGRAM RATING

The (P)Baa2 rating assigned to the junior senior unsecured EMTN program reflects the bank's baa3 Adjusted BCA; and the result of Moody's Advanced LGF analysis, which leads to one notch of rating uplift from the Adjusted BCA; and a low probability of government support, in line with Moody's general approach to assessing government support for instruments designed to absorb losses in bank resolution, which does not results in further rating uplift.

The one notch rating uplift reflects more limited protection for this instrument class compared to senior unsecured because of the bank's lower subordinated MREL requirement and it is more junior ranking in insolvency, which reduces both the expected layer of subordinated instruments as well as the overall volume of instruments absorbing losses, in case of need.

-- AFFIRMATION OF RATINGS

The affirmation of BCR's BCA at ba2 captures the bank's resilience financial performance, amidst a challenging operating environment. The bank is faced with elevated asset risks, which are also driven by the bank's material share in foreign currency lending and reflected in a higher share of stage 2 loans compared to the European average. In addition, Moody's expects a decline in the bank's capitalization metrics over the next 12 to 18 months, although these remain at levels above the European average. Against these risks, BCR's improving profitability metrics benefit from the recent interest rate increases and robust loan growth, as well as the bank's stable funding and solid liquidity profile, including the bank's large and granular deposit franchise in Romania.

The affirmation of the Adjusted BCA at baa3 reflects Moody's unchanged assumption of a high probability of support from BCR's shareholder, Erste Group Bank AG (Erste, deposits A2 stable/senior unsecured debt A2 stable, BCA baa1), given its 99.9% ownership, common brand, and multiple point of entry resolution approach.

The affirmation of BCR's Baa1/P-2 deposit ratings and CRRs reflect its baa3 Adjusted BCA, as well as the application of Moody's Advanced LGF analysis, and the constrant at two notches above the Romanian government's Baa3 debt rating. Similarly, the rating agency has affirmed the Counterparty Risk Assessment at Baa2(cr)/P-2(cr), constrained at one notch above the government rating.

-- RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on BCR's long-term deposit ratings reflects Moody's expectation that BCR's financial performance will remain resilient despite macro-economic headwinds, as well as the assumption that its liability structure – and specifically the outstanding volumes of junior senior unsecured and subordinated debt instruments – will not materially change, such that the loss given failure results remain at current levels. Moreover, the outlook is aligned with the stable outlook on Romania's rating.

The program ratings Moody's has assigned to BCR's debt issuance program do not carry rating outlooks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

BCR's Baa1 deposit ratings and CRRs, (P)Baa1 senior unsecured MTN program ratings and Baa2(cr) CR Assessment are constrained by the government bond rating and can be upgraded only following an upgrade of the government bond rating. The (P)Baa2 junior senior unsecured MTN program ratings could be upgraded in case of an upgrade of the bank's Adjusted BCA or following a sizable increase in issuance volumes that would result in a higher notching uplift under Moody's LGF analysis.

BCR's BCA could be upgraded following a reduction in its asset risks and an increase in capital while maintaining its liquidity buffers as well as its strong core profitability on a sustained basis.

BCR's deposit and senior unsecured MTN program ratings and CRRs as well as the CR Assessments would be downgraded in case of a downgrade of Romania's debt rating. Further, BCR's junior senior unsecured MTN program ratings would be downgraded in case of a downgrade of the BCA, or a downgrade of the bank's Adjusted BCA, for example caused by a downgrade of the BCA of its parent Erste or a lower parental support assumption.

Moreover, the junior senior MTN program ratings could be downgraded in case of a reduction in outstanding volumes of junior senior unsecured or other subordinated debt instruments which would increase the loss severity for those ratings such that it could lead to a less favourable outcome under Moody's Advanced LGF analysis.

BCR's BCA could be downgraded if deteriorating operating conditions lead to substantially higher asset risk and a significant erosion of its earnings generation, and/or its capital and liquidity buffers.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] BCR's registration document 02-Dec-2022

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Christina Holthaus

Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Constantinos Kypreos

Senior Vice President

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

