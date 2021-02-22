Moody's assigns (P)Baa1 shelf rating to Fortinet; outlook stable

New York, February 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned
a (P)Baa1 rating to Fortinet, Inc.'s ("Fortinet") senior
unsecured shelf registration. The rating outlook is stable.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Fortinet, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Assigned
(P)Baa1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Fortinet, Inc.
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The (P)Baa1 rating reflects Fortinet's very good competitive position
in the large and growing Network Security market, strong growth
prospects, and Moody's expectations for a low financial risk
profile. Moody's analyst Raj Joshi said, "Fortinet's
network security offerings are differentiated by its proprietary Application-Specific
Integrated Circuits and software technologies that drive its competitive
advantages from lower total cost of ownership relative to performance
of other network firewalls and an ability to offer integrated security
products." The company has a large installed base of network
firewall customers globally. Moody's expects revenue growth
in the high teens percentages over the next 12 to 24 months with stable
operating margins consistent with the company's "mid-term"
target of 25% or higher operating margins on a non-GAAP
basis (as reported by the company). The growth in Fortinet's
recurring software and product support revenues should outpace product
revenue growth, which, coupled with the company's growing
product portfolio will reduce revenue volatility from network firewall
refresh cycles.
Governance considerations, specifically, Moody's expectations
that Fortinet will maintain very conservative financial policies,
including a strong net cash position and total debt to EBITDA (Moody's
adjusted) well below 2x, underpin the (P)Baa1 rating. Fortinet
had no outstanding debt and approximately $2 billion of cash and
investments at fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and Moody's
expects its free cash flow to exceed $900 million in 2021.
Moody's does not expect the company to initiate dividends over the
next several years and it expects share repurchases and small technology
acquisitions to continue to be funded by internal cash generation.
Although Fortinet's revenues are concentrated in the network and
infrastructure security markets, its revenues are well-diversified
by geographic regions, industry verticals, and customers.
Fortinet has a long track record of organic growth in revenues and profitability.
At the same time, the rating is constrained by the company's
moderate operating scale and the intensely competitive network security
industry that is characterized by short product cycles and rapidly evolving
technologies.
While Fortinet has a long operating history in the firewall security market
and its products have strong industry reputation and provide network security
to over 500,000 customers, the company faces risk of reputational
harm from potential vulnerabilities in its cybersecurity offerings.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations for revenue growth
in the high teens percentages, low financial leverage, and
over $900 million in free cash flow in 2021.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Moody's could upgrade Fortinet's ratings over time if the
company maintains strong growth in profitability, achieves greater
revenue diversification through products and services offerings,
and maintains conservative financial policies. Conversely,
the ratings could be downgraded if revenue and free cash flow growth decelerates
meaningfully. In addition, the rating could be pressured
if operating challenges or aggressive financial policies result in a meaningful
erosion in liquidity or an increase in total debt to EBITDA ratio (Moody's
adjusted) above the mid 2x other than on a temporary basis.
Fortinet is a leading provider of network firewall and other cybersecurity
solutions.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Software Industry published
in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
