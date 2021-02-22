Moody's assigns (P)Baa1 shelf rating to Fortinet; outlook stable

New York, February 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a (P)Baa1 rating to Fortinet, Inc.'s ("Fortinet") senior unsecured shelf registration. The rating outlook is stable.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Fortinet, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Assigned (P)Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Fortinet, Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The (P)Baa1 rating reflects Fortinet's very good competitive position in the large and growing Network Security market, strong growth prospects, and Moody's expectations for a low financial risk profile. Moody's analyst Raj Joshi said, "Fortinet's network security offerings are differentiated by its proprietary Application-Specific Integrated Circuits and software technologies that drive its competitive advantages from lower total cost of ownership relative to performance of other network firewalls and an ability to offer integrated security products." The company has a large installed base of network firewall customers globally. Moody's expects revenue growth in the high teens percentages over the next 12 to 24 months with stable operating margins consistent with the company's "mid-term" target of 25% or higher operating margins on a non-GAAP basis (as reported by the company). The growth in Fortinet's recurring software and product support revenues should outpace product revenue growth, which, coupled with the company's growing product portfolio will reduce revenue volatility from network firewall refresh cycles.

Governance considerations, specifically, Moody's expectations that Fortinet will maintain very conservative financial policies, including a strong net cash position and total debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) well below 2x, underpin the (P)Baa1 rating. Fortinet had no outstanding debt and approximately $2 billion of cash and investments at fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and Moody's expects its free cash flow to exceed $900 million in 2021. Moody's does not expect the company to initiate dividends over the next several years and it expects share repurchases and small technology acquisitions to continue to be funded by internal cash generation.

Although Fortinet's revenues are concentrated in the network and infrastructure security markets, its revenues are well-diversified by geographic regions, industry verticals, and customers. Fortinet has a long track record of organic growth in revenues and profitability. At the same time, the rating is constrained by the company's moderate operating scale and the intensely competitive network security industry that is characterized by short product cycles and rapidly evolving technologies.

While Fortinet has a long operating history in the firewall security market and its products have strong industry reputation and provide network security to over 500,000 customers, the company faces risk of reputational harm from potential vulnerabilities in its cybersecurity offerings.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations for revenue growth in the high teens percentages, low financial leverage, and over $900 million in free cash flow in 2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could upgrade Fortinet's ratings over time if the company maintains strong growth in profitability, achieves greater revenue diversification through products and services offerings, and maintains conservative financial policies. Conversely, the ratings could be downgraded if revenue and free cash flow growth decelerates meaningfully. In addition, the rating could be pressured if operating challenges or aggressive financial policies result in a meaningful erosion in liquidity or an increase in total debt to EBITDA ratio (Moody's adjusted) above the mid 2x other than on a temporary basis.

Fortinet is a leading provider of network firewall and other cybersecurity solutions.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Software Industry published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

