Moody's assigns (P)Baa1/Baa1 ratings to Mitsubishi Estate's subordinated tranche and notes

JPY115 billion of New Debt Securities Rated
Tokyo, January 28, 2021 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has assigned a (P)Baa1 rating to the
new subordinated tranche of Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd.'s
(MEC) domestic shelf registration.
At the same time, Moody's Japan K.K. has assigned
Baa1 ratings to the new subordinated notes which are takedowns from the
shelf registration.
The outlook is stable.
The specific shelf registration and notes rated are:
- JPY 400 billion shelf registration effective 16 August 2020 (amended
18 December 2020)
- JPY 80 billion subordinated notes due 2081
- JPY 35 billion subordinated notes due 2081
RATINGS RATIONALE
The subordinated ratings are positioned two notches below MEC's
A2 senior unsecured rating because the obligations are deeply subordinated
to other debt, such that they would rank equal to preferred securities
should MEC decide to include the latter in its capital structure.
These securities qualify for 50% equity credit under Moody's criteria.
Key terms of the securities include: (1) a maturity of 60 years;
(2) not greater than a 100-basis-point step-up in
interest with no step-up prior to 10 years; (3) voluntary
suspension of interest payment with cumulative interest; and (4)
ranking at par with preferred shares in the event of bankruptcy.
Moody's expects MEC will use the proceeds from this issuance to refinance
its existing subordinated notes upon the first call date in February 2021.
MEC's A2 rating reflects the company's strong position in Japan's real
estate market, as well as its portfolio of prime leasing assets.
Both factors result in stable cash flow for the company. The rating
also considers inherent risks in developing real estate, including
cyclicality in real estate demand and interest.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
We would consider upgrading MEC's ratings if the company improves its
profitability, driven by additional income from projects currently
under redevelopment; maintains high occupancy rates and increases
rents; and maintains lower leverage. Specific credit metrics
that we would take into account for upgrading the ratings include net
debt/EBITDA remaining below 7.0x and debt/gross assets below 35%
on a sustained basis.
MEC's ratings would be strained if its earnings decline because of a cyclical
deterioration in market conditions or higher interest rates; major
projects experience delays and cost overruns; there is a secular
decline in demand for office space in central Tokyo; there is volatility
stemming from an increase in riskier activities, such as residential
or international businesses; or there is sustained high leverage
because of more aggressive financial policies. Specific credit
metrics that could lead to a downgrade include net debt/EBITDA remaining
above 8.0x and debt/gross assets above 45% on a sustained
basis.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms (Japanese) published in September 2018 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1097765.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd., headquartered in
Tokyo, is a leading property developer in Japan.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
Ryohei Nishio
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Japan K.K.
Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl
2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku
Tokyo 105-6220
Japan
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100
Mihoko Manabe
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100
Releasing Office:
Moody's Japan K.K.
Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl
2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku
Tokyo 105-6220
Japan
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100