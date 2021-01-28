Moody's assigns (P)Baa1/Baa1 ratings to Mitsubishi Estate's subordinated tranche and notes

JPY115 billion of New Debt Securities Rated

Tokyo, January 28, 2021 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has assigned a (P)Baa1 rating to the new subordinated tranche of Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd.'s (MEC) domestic shelf registration.

At the same time, Moody's Japan K.K. has assigned Baa1 ratings to the new subordinated notes which are takedowns from the shelf registration.

The outlook is stable.

The specific shelf registration and notes rated are:

- JPY 400 billion shelf registration effective 16 August 2020 (amended 18 December 2020)

- JPY 80 billion subordinated notes due 2081

- JPY 35 billion subordinated notes due 2081

RATINGS RATIONALE

The subordinated ratings are positioned two notches below MEC's A2 senior unsecured rating because the obligations are deeply subordinated to other debt, such that they would rank equal to preferred securities should MEC decide to include the latter in its capital structure.

These securities qualify for 50% equity credit under Moody's criteria.

Key terms of the securities include: (1) a maturity of 60 years; (2) not greater than a 100-basis-point step-up in interest with no step-up prior to 10 years; (3) voluntary suspension of interest payment with cumulative interest; and (4) ranking at par with preferred shares in the event of bankruptcy.

Moody's expects MEC will use the proceeds from this issuance to refinance its existing subordinated notes upon the first call date in February 2021.

MEC's A2 rating reflects the company's strong position in Japan's real estate market, as well as its portfolio of prime leasing assets. Both factors result in stable cash flow for the company. The rating also considers inherent risks in developing real estate, including cyclicality in real estate demand and interest.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

We would consider upgrading MEC's ratings if the company improves its profitability, driven by additional income from projects currently under redevelopment; maintains high occupancy rates and increases rents; and maintains lower leverage. Specific credit metrics that we would take into account for upgrading the ratings include net debt/EBITDA remaining below 7.0x and debt/gross assets below 35% on a sustained basis.

MEC's ratings would be strained if its earnings decline because of a cyclical deterioration in market conditions or higher interest rates; major projects experience delays and cost overruns; there is a secular decline in demand for office space in central Tokyo; there is volatility stemming from an increase in riskier activities, such as residential or international businesses; or there is sustained high leverage because of more aggressive financial policies. Specific credit metrics that could lead to a downgrade include net debt/EBITDA remaining above 8.0x and debt/gross assets above 45% on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms (Japanese) published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1097765. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, is a leading property developer in Japan.

