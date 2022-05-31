Moody's assigns (P)Baa1/(P)Aaa.za rating to Daimler Truck Southern Africa Limited; outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, May 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a (P)Baa1 long term global scale rating to the ZAR15 billion backed senior unsecured domestic medium-term note (DMTN) program of Daimler Truck Southern Africa Limited ("DTSA"). Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a (P)Aaa.za long term national scale rating to the program. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The (P)Baa1 global scale rating (GSR) of DTSA is in line with the local currency bond ceiling of the Government of South Africa (Ba2 stable). DTSA is the South African subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG (Daimler Truck, A3 stable), which is its sole shareholder. DTSA's debt is supported by an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee by Daimler Truck and its ultimate shareholder Daimler Truck Holding AG. Absent of a multi-currency payment clause, the parental guarantee only covers payments in the local currency South African Rand (ZAR). DTSA's ratings are therefore capped by the Government of South Africa's local currency bond ceiling of Baa1.

The (P)Aaa.za national scale rating (NSR) follows the standard approach explained in Moody's global rating methodology "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". Under this approach, the anchor point, or the lowest GSR that can map to a Aaa.za, is Ba2, equal to the sovereign bond rating of South Africa. According the standard map, using the Ba2 anchor point, DTSA's GSR of (P)Baa1 leads to a NSR of (P)Aaa.za, in line with the accrual rating assigned.

The methodology is accessible via the following link: https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74619 .

The stable outlook reflects the stable outlooks on the ratings of Daimler Truck as the guarantor and the Government of South Africa, which is driving the local currency bond ceiling.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would consider upgrading DTSA's global scale rating, if the country ceiling for the Government of South Africa would be upgraded, for example if Moody's were to conclude that South Africa demonstrated significant progresses towards alleviating structural constraints on growth, strengthening the prospects of a decline in government debt. A positive action on MBSA would also require an issuer rating of the guarantor Daimler Truck of at least A3.

Moody's would consider downgrading DTSA's global scale ratings, if South Africa's country ceiling was lowered, for example in case of a downgrade of the government's rating. This could happen in case of a further erosion in South Africa's economic growth prospects and renewed deterioration in its fiscal strength. Moody's would also consider a downgrade if Daimler Truck's ratings were downgraded below DTSA's current rating level of (P)Baa1.

The NSR can't be upgraded further from Aaa.za. It would face downward pressure if the corresponding GSR was downgraded multiple notches, unless this was in conjunction with a sovereign rating downgrade that results in another recalibration of the South African national scale with an offsetting impact on NSRs. In addition, the NSRs may be repositioned downwards if South Africa's sovereign is upgraded multiple notches and the map is revised accordingly, but the corresponding GSRs have not changed.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://rmc-prd.mis-ext-all-prd.aws.moodys.tld/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

DTSA is headquartered in Pretoria, South Africa, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG. DTSA manufactures Mercedes-Benz and Fuso trucks for local and export markets in its plant in East London, South Africa. It also sells trucks and busses under its Mercedes-Benz and Fuso brands and provides financial services for Daimler Truck and Bus products.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1280297.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

