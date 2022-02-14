Moody's assigns (P)Baa1/(P)P-2 ratings to Vestas' new EMTN programme

Frankfurt am Main, February 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned provisional (P)Baa1/(P)P-2 ratings to the new €3 billion senior unsecured Euro Medium Term Note Programme of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (Vestas), Aarhus / Denmark, and its finance subsidiary Vestas Wind Systems Finance B.V., Amsterdam / Netherlands under the guarantee of Vestas. Concurrently Moody's affirmed the Baa1 long-term Issuer Rating of Vestas. The outlook on both entities ratings is stable.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The (P)Baa1/(P)P-2 ratings on the senior unsecured Euro Medium Term Note Programme are aligned with the long term Issuer Rating of Vestas. Notes issued by Vestas Wind Systems Finance B.V. under the programme will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Vestas.

In 2021 Vestas delivered wind turbines with a total capacity of 16.6GW and generated revenue of €15.6 billion, 5.2% above the €14.8 billion recorded in 2020. However, logistical challenges, supply chain constraints and unprecedented input cost inflation weighed on profitability, Vestas' Moody's-adjusted EBITA margin fell to 1.7% from 4.3% in 2020. The operating profit before special items of the Power Solutions business, which comprises the sale of onshore and offshore wind turbines, declined to €193 million from €397 million in 2020, while the Service business was able to increase its operating profit to €599 million from €568 million year-over-year.

Moody's decision to affirm the Baa1 long term Issuer rating of Vestas balances the weak profitability seen in 2021 against the low leverage level of 1.7x Debt/EBITDA (-1.1x on a net debt basis) at which the company operates. Moody's takes comfort from a peer comparison which shows that Vestas performed quite well in this difficult environment compared to some other players in the industry. Given the project nature of the wind turbine business with lead times of 1-2 years in the onshore and up to 6 years in the offshore business Moody's expects to see a positive effect from price increases and other initiatives to increase profitability only gradually with some delay, so that 2022 results may still be affected by these challenges.

The action is based on the expectation of a notable improvement of profitability and cash flow generation by 2023. Vestas' conservative financial policy should support the preservation of credit metrics in line with the requirements for the Baa1 rating category.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (Vestas) Baa1 rating reflects (1) the company's leading market and technology position for onshore wind turbines; (2) strong fundamental growth of demand for renewable energy and a good revenue visibility evidenced by an order book for wind turbines of around €18.1 billion; (3) broad product and services offering across platforms and technologies in onshore segment; (4) the recent consolidation of 100% ownership in its former offshore joint venture MHI Vestas Offshore Wind, which is exposed to the younger and faster growing offshore wind market and (5) the conservative financial policy reflected by its moderate financial leverage and a high cash balance.

These strengths are partly counterbalanced by (1) a challenging market environment with structural changes and pricing pressure in some markets which lead to declining margins over the last years; (2) intensified by logistical challenges and unprecedented input cost inflation affecting all wind turbine manufacturers; (3) the need for ongoing investments to continuously improve technology efficiency and products offerings to remain competitive; (4) volatility in cash flows and earnings and (5) potentially increased competition from Chinese competitors in international markets.

OUTLOOK

The rating is currently weakly positioned. The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the leading market position in the onshore segment and diversification across regions and products will help Vestas to gradually improve profitability from the depressed level currently seen resulting from logistical challenges, input cost inflation and increased warranty cost. We expect Vestas to maintain its conservative financial policy and to keep ample liquidity and moderate gross leverage supported by a positive free cash flow generation through the cycle.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS (ESG)

Moody's takes into account the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors when assessing companies' credit quality. In the case of Vestas, the main ESG-related drivers are as follows:

In terms of environmental and social impact, we expect Vestas, together with its industry peers, to benefit from the increasing efforts to reduce carbon emissions and move energy production towards renewables. Given the leading market position and its broad product offering, Vestas should be able to benefit from this trend. The strong order intake supports this expectation.

The company adheres to publication and corporate governance practices in line with its listing requirements. The company has a distribution policy of 25% - 30% of net earnings in place in combination with additional share buy-backs depending on free cash flow generation. In addition leverage as defined as reported net interest-bearing debt / EBITDA before special items should remain below 1.0x (-0.9x as of 31 December 2021).

LIQUIDITY

Vestas has a strong liquidity profile supported by the company's consistent high cash balance over the last years with currently €2.4 billion as of 31 December 2021, funds from operations, expected to exceed €1 billion in 2022 and €1.3 billion availability under a €2 billion sustainability-linked revolving credit facility signed in April 2021. The facility which replaced the former €1.15 billion revolving credit facility which had a sublimit of €550 million for cash drawings, only, has a term of 5 years with two one-year extension options.

In addition, we understand that while working capital is negative and therefore a source of refinancing higher receivable balances and changes to customer down- and milestone payments may reduce this source of financing.

Beyond these cash resources Vestas has access to short-term guarantee facilities at several banks which are used for the issuance of bank guarantees in favor of its customers in line with market standard. In case of need, given the strong liquidity position, the revolving credit facilities could be used as an additional source for the issuance of bank guarantees to its clients, providing additional comfort in this regard.

As per our liquidity risk assessment these sources are well covering expected liquidity needs for the next twelve months, including around €1 billion capital expenditures, €500 million debt repayments, working cash and working capital swings as well as €50 million dividend for 2021 as proposed by the management board.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Downward pressure would develop in case of (1) a material decline in EBITA margin during 2022 from the current level; (2) signals of Vestas not being able to sustainably improve its EBITA margin towards 6% thereafter; (3) leverage sustainably exceeding 2.0x debt/EBITDA or 0.0x net debt/EBITDA; or (4) continued negative free cash flow weakening the liquidity profile.

A positive rating action would require further business profile improvements, in particular a sustained and profitable expansion of the offshore business. Furthermore, a return to credit metrics seen during 2015 -- 2017 evidenced by (1) an EBITA margin sustainably above 10%; (2) a sustained positive FCF generation through the cycle with only modestly offsetting share buy backs; (3) leverage below 1.0x debt/EBITDA while preserving a strong liquidity profile.

LIST OF OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Affirmations:

.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1

Assignments:

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Assigned (P)P-2

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Assigned (P)Baa1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Vestas Wind Systems Finance B.V.

Assignments:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Assigned (P)P-2

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Assigned (P)Baa1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark, Vestas Wind Systems A/S (Vestas or the company) is a leading manufacturer and service provider for onshore and offshore wind turbine generators. The company is present in more than 80 countries across the world with an installed base of more than 151 GW. In 2021 turbines equivalent to 16.6 GW were delivered, while Vestas generated €15.6 billion in revenue.

Vestas is publicly listed at Nasdaq Copenhagen and part of the OMX C25 index with a current market capitalization of €23 billion as of 3 February 2022.

