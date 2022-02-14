Moody's assigns (P)Baa1/(P)P-2 ratings to Vestas' new EMTN programme

Frankfurt am Main, February 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned
provisional (P)Baa1/(P)P-2 ratings to the new €3 billion senior
unsecured Euro Medium Term Note Programme of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (Vestas),
Aarhus / Denmark, and its finance subsidiary Vestas Wind Systems
Finance B.V., Amsterdam / Netherlands under the guarantee
of Vestas. Concurrently Moody's affirmed the Baa1 long-term
Issuer Rating of Vestas. The outlook on both entities ratings is
stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The (P)Baa1/(P)P-2 ratings on the senior unsecured Euro Medium
Term Note Programme are aligned with the long term Issuer Rating of Vestas.
Notes issued by Vestas Wind Systems Finance B.V. under the
programme will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Vestas.
In 2021 Vestas delivered wind turbines with a total capacity of 16.6GW
and generated revenue of €15.6 billion, 5.2%
above the €14.8 billion recorded in 2020. However,
logistical challenges, supply chain constraints and unprecedented
input cost inflation weighed on profitability, Vestas' Moody's-adjusted
EBITA margin fell to 1.7% from 4.3% in 2020.
The operating profit before special items of the Power Solutions business,
which comprises the sale of onshore and offshore wind turbines,
declined to €193 million from €397 million in 2020, while
the Service business was able to increase its operating profit to €599
million from €568 million year-over-year.
Moody's decision to affirm the Baa1 long term Issuer rating of Vestas
balances the weak profitability seen in 2021 against the low leverage
level of 1.7x Debt/EBITDA (-1.1x on a net debt basis)
at which the company operates. Moody's takes comfort from
a peer comparison which shows that Vestas performed quite well in this
difficult environment compared to some other players in the industry.
Given the project nature of the wind turbine business with lead times
of 1-2 years in the onshore and up to 6 years in the offshore business
Moody's expects to see a positive effect from price increases and
other initiatives to increase profitability only gradually with some delay,
so that 2022 results may still be affected by these challenges.
The action is based on the expectation of a notable improvement of profitability
and cash flow generation by 2023. Vestas' conservative financial
policy should support the preservation of credit metrics in line with
the requirements for the Baa1 rating category.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S (Vestas) Baa1 rating reflects (1) the company's
leading market and technology position for onshore wind turbines;
(2) strong fundamental growth of demand for renewable energy and a good
revenue visibility evidenced by an order book for wind turbines of around
€18.1 billion; (3) broad product and services offering
across platforms and technologies in onshore segment; (4) the recent
consolidation of 100% ownership in its former offshore joint venture
MHI Vestas Offshore Wind, which is exposed to the younger and faster
growing offshore wind market and (5) the conservative financial policy
reflected by its moderate financial leverage and a high cash balance.
These strengths are partly counterbalanced by (1) a challenging market
environment with structural changes and pricing pressure in some markets
which lead to declining margins over the last years; (2) intensified
by logistical challenges and unprecedented input cost inflation affecting
all wind turbine manufacturers; (3) the need for ongoing investments
to continuously improve technology efficiency and products offerings to
remain competitive; (4) volatility in cash flows and earnings and
(5) potentially increased competition from Chinese competitors in international
markets.
OUTLOOK
The rating is currently weakly positioned. The stable outlook reflects
our expectation that the leading market position in the onshore segment
and diversification across regions and products will help Vestas to gradually
improve profitability from the depressed level currently seen resulting
from logistical challenges, input cost inflation and increased warranty
cost. We expect Vestas to maintain its conservative financial policy
and to keep ample liquidity and moderate gross leverage supported by a
positive free cash flow generation through the cycle.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS (ESG)
Moody's takes into account the impact of environmental, social
and governance (ESG) factors when assessing companies' credit quality.
In the case of Vestas, the main ESG-related drivers are as
follows:
In terms of environmental and social impact, we expect Vestas,
together with its industry peers, to benefit from the increasing
efforts to reduce carbon emissions and move energy production towards
renewables. Given the leading market position and its broad product
offering, Vestas should be able to benefit from this trend.
The strong order intake supports this expectation.
The company adheres to publication and corporate governance practices
in line with its listing requirements. The company has a distribution
policy of 25% - 30% of net earnings in place in combination
with additional share buy-backs depending on free cash flow generation.
In addition leverage as defined as reported net interest-bearing
debt / EBITDA before special items should remain below 1.0x (-0.9x
as of 31 December 2021).
LIQUIDITY
Vestas has a strong liquidity profile supported by the company's consistent
high cash balance over the last years with currently €2.4
billion as of 31 December 2021, funds from operations, expected
to exceed €1 billion in 2022 and €1.3 billion availability
under a €2 billion sustainability-linked revolving credit
facility signed in April 2021. The facility which replaced the
former €1.15 billion revolving credit facility which had a
sublimit of €550 million for cash drawings, only, has
a term of 5 years with two one-year extension options.
In addition, we understand that while working capital is negative
and therefore a source of refinancing higher receivable balances and changes
to customer down- and milestone payments may reduce this source
of financing.
Beyond these cash resources Vestas has access to short-term guarantee
facilities at several banks which are used for the issuance of bank guarantees
in favor of its customers in line with market standard. In case
of need, given the strong liquidity position, the revolving
credit facilities could be used as an additional source for the issuance
of bank guarantees to its clients, providing additional comfort
in this regard.
As per our liquidity risk assessment these sources are well covering expected
liquidity needs for the next twelve months, including around €1
billion capital expenditures, €500 million debt repayments,
working cash and working capital swings as well as €50 million dividend
for 2021 as proposed by the management board.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Downward pressure would develop in case of (1) a material decline in EBITA
margin during 2022 from the current level; (2) signals of Vestas
not being able to sustainably improve its EBITA margin towards 6%
thereafter; (3) leverage sustainably exceeding 2.0x debt/EBITDA
or 0.0x net debt/EBITDA; or (4) continued negative free cash
flow weakening the liquidity profile.
A positive rating action would require further business profile improvements,
in particular a sustained and profitable expansion of the offshore business.
Furthermore, a return to credit metrics seen during 2015 --
2017 evidenced by (1) an EBITA margin sustainably above 10%;
(2) a sustained positive FCF generation through the cycle with only modestly
offsetting share buy backs; (3) leverage below 1.0x debt/EBITDA
while preserving a strong liquidity profile.
LIST OF OF AFFECTED RATINGS:
..Issuer: Vestas Wind Systems A/S
Affirmations:
.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1
Assignments:
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Assigned (P)P-2
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Assigned (P)Baa1
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Vestas Wind Systems Finance B.V.
Assignments:
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Assigned (P)P-2
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Assigned (P)Baa1
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published
in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark, Vestas Wind Systems A/S
(Vestas or the company) is a leading manufacturer and service provider
for onshore and offshore wind turbine generators. The company is
present in more than 80 countries across the world with an installed base
of more than 151 GW. In 2021 turbines equivalent to 16.6
GW were delivered, while Vestas generated €15.6 billion
in revenue.
Vestas is publicly listed at Nasdaq Copenhagen and part of the OMX C25
index with a current market capitalization of €23 billion as of 3
February 2022.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Oliver Giani
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
Christian Hendker, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
