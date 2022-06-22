Moody's assigns (P)Baa2 MTN program rating and Baa2 drawdown rating to Bank of East Asia's non-preferred loss absorbing notes under its MTN program

Hong Kong, June 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned (P)Baa2 junior senior unsecured Medium Term Note (MTN) program rating and Baa2 junior senior unsecured drawdown rating to Bank of East Asia, Limited's non-preferred loss absorbing notes under the bank's MTN program.

The bank's non-preferred loss absorbing notes, commonly referred to as senior non-preferred notes, will be classified as junior senior liabilities under Moody's Banks methodology.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The (P)Baa2/Baa2 ratings assigned to Bank of East Asia's non-preferred loss absorbing MTN program and notes reflect (1) the bank's baa2 Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA); and (2) the result of Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis, which indicates a moderate loss-given-failure for junior senior unsecured instruments, leading to no rating uplift from the Adjusted BCA; and (3) a low level of government support, which also results in no uplift.

The indicated moderate loss-given-failure for the non-preferred loss absorbing liabilities results from Moody's advanced forward-looking LGF analysis and is based on the rating agency's assessment of the bank's expected liability structure in the coming years.

Bank of East Asia is subject to the operational resolution regime of Hong Kong SAR, China. The issuance of non-preferred loss absorbing instruments will help the bank meet Hong Kong regulator's loss absorbing capacity (LAC) requirement. The LAC requirement can be met from capital and other eligible liabilities including the non-preferred loss absorbing instruments.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of the (P)Baa2/Baa2 junior senior unsecured MTN program and drawdown ratings is subject to an upgrade of the bank's BCA and adjusted BCA. The bank's BCA could be upgraded if operating conditions in Hong Kong and mainland China improve, the bank maintains good asset quality and effective risk controls amid difficult conditions, with consistently sound underwriting in its mainland lending, and it maintains strong capitalization with Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio above 15%.

Through Moody's Advanced LGF analysis, the junior senior unsecured program and drawdown ratings may also be upgraded following a material shift in the bank's liability structure through the raising of additional junior senior unsecured or capital instruments.

Bank of East Asia's (P)Baa2/Baa2 junior senior unsecured program and drawdown ratings would be downgraded together with any downgrade of the bank's BCA/Adjusted BCA. The bank's BCA could be downgraded if strong loan and asset growth outpaces its capital generation, leading to a CET1 ratio below 13%; and if there is a significant economic slowdown in Hong Kong and mainland China, leading to a substantial deterioration in the bank's asset-quality metrics, with impaired loans above 2.5% of gross loans.

The bank's junior senior unsecured program and drawdown could also be downgraded if the bank's outstanding subordinated liabilities decline, leading to higher loss-given-failure for the junior senior unsecured liabilities.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Bank of East Asia, Limited, headquartered in Hong Kong, held total assets of HKD907 billion at the end of 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Sonny Hsu, CFA

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Sophia Lee, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

