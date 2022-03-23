Moody's assigns (P)Baa2 rating to Federal Realty's preferred shelf, outlook stable

New York, March 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a (P)Baa2 preferred shelf rating to Federal Realty Investment Trust. In the same rating action, Moody's also affirmed Federal Realty OP LP's ratings, including its senior unsecured debt rating at Baa1. The rating outlook is stable

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Federal Realty OP LP

... Senior Unsecured at Baa1

... Senior Unsecured MTN at (P)Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Shelf at (P)Baa1

....Subordinate Shelf at (P)Baa2

....Preferred Stock at Baa2

Assignment:

..Issuer: Federal Realty Investment Trust

....Preferred Shelf at (P)Baa2

Withdrawal:

..Issuer: Federal Realty OP LP

....Preferred Shelf at WR from (P)Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Federal Realty OP LP

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Federal Realty Investment Trust

....Stable Outlook

RATINGS RATIONALE

Federal Realty's Baa1 senior unsecured rating reflects the REIT's high-quality retail portfolio in strategically selected first ring suburbs within nine major metropolitan markets. This high-quality portfolio carries the highest average rent per square foot among the similarly rated shopping center peers. The rating also reflects the REIT's consistently good liquidity position and a well-laddered debt maturity schedule. The rating also incorporates Federal Realty's elevated leverage and large mixed-used development and redevelopment pipeline of retail, office and residential units, which has been in excess of 10% of gross assets. The exposure carries construction and lease-up risks.

Federal Realty has a good liquidity profile with a laddered debt maturity schedule. The REIT's liquidity position is supported by its $162 million of cash and $1 billion availability under its revolving credit facility at year end 2021. With a large unencumbered portfolio of 90% of gross assets, the REIT also has an ample alternative funding source.

The stable outlook reflects the REIT's good liquidity and high quality mixed-use and retail portfolio in affluent coastal markets with superior demographics and significant barriers to entry. The stable outlook also incorporates management's commitment to improving the REIT's leverage and operating metrics, while continuing to profitably grow.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

Federal Realty's ratings would be upgraded if the REIT maintains its net debt to EBITDA comfortably below 6.0x, fixed charge coverage consistently in excess of 4.0x and its development activities are consistently well below 10% of gross assets. The rating upgrade would also require that Federal Realty maintain a good liquidity profile and positive trends in its same-store NOI growth, rent growth and occupancy rate.

Negative rating pressure would emerge if Federal Realty's financial performance were to deteriorate such that its net debt to EBITDA stays above 7.0x, fixed charge coverage remains close to 3.0x or Federal Realty increases its development activity to greater than 15% of gross assets. A deterioration in Federal Realty's funding and liquidity profile or material adverse developments in the retail sector would also lead to negative rating pressure.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) located in Rockville, MD, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties. Federal Realty's 104 properties include approximately 3,100 tenants, in 25 million square feet, and approximately 3,400 residential units located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. At December 31, 2021, FRT had total gross assets of $10.2 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1272320. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Thuy Nguyen

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Philip Kibel

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

