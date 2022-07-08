Moody's assigns (P)Baa2 rating to SELP's new EMTN programme

Frankfurt am Main, July 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a provisional backed (P)Baa2 rating to the €5 billion senior unsecured EMTN programme of SELP Finance S.a r.l. ("SELP Finance"), the finance subsidiary of SEGRO European Logistics Partnership S.a r.l. ("SELP"), which is a guarantor under the programme. The rating assignment has no implications for the ratings of other bonds issued by SELP Finance and guaranteed by SELP.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The provisional (P)Baa2 rating of the guaranteed senior unsecured EMTN programme is aligned with the Baa2 long term issuer rating of SELP. SELP provides an irrevocable and unconditional guarantee for the bonds issued under the programme. SELP Finance is an indirect subsidiary of SELP and serves as the finance vehicle of SELP. The notes issued under the EMTN programme will rank pari passu with all existing standalone senior unsecured bonds issued by SELP Finance and guaranteed by SELP. The covenants included in the EMTN programme are aligned with covenants of SELPs recent bond issuances.

SELP's Baa2 long-term issuer rating reflects its strong market position in European logistics and the franchise value brought by SEGRO plc (SEGRO), its external manager and 50% equity partner, together with PSP Investments (PSP). Other key credit strengths include (1) SELP's geographically diverse and well-located portfolio of modern big-box logistics properties, with a good occupancy rate, and a long-dated lease maturity profile; (2) an unencumbered asset base that provides financial flexibility and a staggered maturity profile; and (3) the strong investor appetite for the asset class which creates positive momentum for property values, reflecting in a low debt/asset ratio that we expect to remain between 30-35% excluding shareholder loans (SHL).

One of SELP's credit challenges is an increasing net debt/EBITDA, stemming from the partial relevering of property valuation gains and declining yields on new acquisitions. SELP's equity base can be reduced by liquidity events, and generally relies on its two partners for equity capital. The currently uncertain operating environment with respect to inflation and interest rates can have an impact on the economic outlook, the property transaction markets and interest rates payable by the venture. SELP's Moody's-adjusted leverage and interest coverage metrics are weakened by SHLs that we classify as debt, while we also consider financial metrics excluding SHLs in our analysis. We also sensitise our metrics with respect to booked but unpaid performance fees that distort financial metrics, considering unpaid performance fees as financial obligations.

The stable outlook balances the solid headroom the company has with respect to its low debt/asset ratio with a trend of increasing net debt/EBITDA. It also reflects our expectation of moderate but steady rental growth and continued investor interest in the asset class.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Positive ratings pressure would arise if (i) SELP demonstrates solid execution and prudent financial policies through real estate cycles without a significant erosion of its current strength in leverage, interest coverage, debt-maturity profile or liquidity, (ii) Moody's-adjusted debt/gross assets remains below 35% on a sustained basis when excluding SHLs from debt, along with corresponding strong improvement in net debt/EBITDA and supportive financial policies for lower leverage, and (iii) Moody's-adjusted fixed-charge coverage ratio excluding SHLs remains above 4.0x on a sustained basis

Negative rating pressure would arise if (i) Moody's-adjusted debt/gross assets rises above 40% on a sustained basis when excluding SHLs from debt, (ii) Net debt/EBITDA remains above 11x excluding SHL, unless mitigated by headroom under its debt/asset ratio, (iii) Moody's-adjusted fixed-charge coverage ratio drops below 3.0x on a sustained basis (excl. SHL), (iv) SEGRO no longer acts as SELP's asset, development and property manager, or holds less than a 25% equity stake in SELP, (v) SELP increases its development exposure above its current investment restriction to hold developments and land bank below 10% of its gross asset value (GAV), or (vi) the triggering of the 2023 liquidity review strains the company's liquidity or credit metrics, especially if the liquidity review coincides with a large refinancing need that has not been addressed well before its due date.

LIQUIDITY

SELP's liquidity situation is appropriate. SELPs next material maturity is a €500 million bond maturing in October 2023. We expect SELP to address this refinancing well in advance. SELP's near-term liquidity needs in the next 12 months are driven by its own investment targets for acquisitions and developments. The partnership pays out a large part of its FFO to its two shareholders. Its liquidity sources are €51 million of cash and €450 million of undrawn revolving credit facilities as of December 2021.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74168. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Oliver Schmitt

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Anke Rindermann

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

