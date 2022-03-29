Moody's assigns (P)Baa2 to MISC's MTN program and Baa2 rating to first MTN drawdown

Singapore, March 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a provisional (P)Baa2 senior unsecured rating to the $3.0 billion global medium-term note (MTN) program established by MISC Capital Two (Labuan) Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of MISC Berhad (MISC, Baa2 stable). The notes are guaranteed by MISC.

At the same time, Moody's has assigned a Baa2 senior unsecured rating to the proposed drawdown under MISC Capital Two (Labuan) Limited's MTN program. We expect MISC to use proceeds from the proposed drawdown to refinance existing secured debt.

The outlook on the ratings is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The senior unsecured notes are rated at the same level as MISC's Baa2 issuer rating, reflecting our expectation that that financial support from its parent PETRONAS will be provided to the holding company rather than directly to its operating subsidiaries, thereby mitigating any differences in the expected loss that could result from structural subordination," says Stephanie Cheong, a Moody's Analyst and Assistant Vice President.

MISC's Baa2 issuer rating incorporates a two-notch uplift that reflects Moody's expectation of extraordinary support from the company's parent, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS, A2 stable), in times of need, given the close integration between the two companies and the history of support. MISC is a 51.0%-owned subsidiary of PETRONAS.

MISC, like several shipping companies, has a complex capital structure with secured and unsecured debt at subsidiaries being used to finance ship construction costs.

Moody's also takes into account that the majority of the company's ships are unencumbered with a value that significantly exceeds the proposed MTN drawdown. Moreover, the rating also reflects the company's intention to continue to refinance existing debt and/or fund future projects on an unsecured basis, which will support a steady reduction in secured debt as a share of total debt from the current level of 58% (pro-forma for bond).

The Baa2 issuer rating reflects MISC's (1) diversified fleet; (2) leading market position in liquefied natural gas (LNG) transportation; (3) exposure to long-term charters, which provide good earnings visibility; and (4) history of prudent management, low leverage and excellent liquidity.

At the same time, the rating is constrained by MISC's substantial debt-funded capital spending, which will result in negative free cash flow (FCF) and high leverage over the next two years. Moody's expects MISC's leverage, after peaking to 4.6x in 2023 to recover to 4.0x in 2024, reflecting either the partial divestment of Mero-3 when construction completes or higher cash flow generation when Mero-3 begins operations.

Still, the resilient fundamentals of the company's business and the strategic benefits of its growth initiatives offset a temporarily weak financial profile.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that MISC will effectively execute its growth plans while continuing to adhere to prudent financial policies, maintaining a sound financial profile and excellent liquidity through the oil and gas shipping cycle.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if charter rates and MISC's profitability begin to increase, such that its EBIT margin remains at or above 25%, adjusted debt/EBITDA at below 3.0x and retained cash flow/debt at above 30% throughout the oil and gas shipping industry cycles.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade the ratings if the company's financial profile deteriorates because of a significant step up in capital spending or more aggressive shareholder distributions, or if there is further pressure on its profit margin as a result of protracted weakness in the LNG, tanker or offshore markets.

If there is any indication of changes in its relationship with PETRONAS that weaken its support for MISC, the two-notch rating uplift could be reduced, resulting in a downgrade of MISC's ratings.

Specific indicators that would result in a downgrade include persistent negative free cash flow; or the company's debt/EBITDA sustained above 4.0x beyond 2024 or EBIT margin remaining below 15% through the oil and gas shipping industry cycles.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Shipping published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276306. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

MISC Berhad (MISC) -- a 51.0%-owned subsidiary of Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) -- was incorporated in 1968 and is one of the world's leading international energy shipping and maritime conglomerates. MISC operates its business through four segments: LNG shipping, petroleum shipping, offshore and heavy engineering. The company manages a fleet of 98-owned and in-chartered LNG, petroleum and chemical vessels, and owns 12 floating assets. The fleet has a combined capacity of around 11 million dead weight tonnage.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

