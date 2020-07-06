Moody's assigns (P)Baa2 to Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company's USD2 billion MTN program

Singapore, July 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned (P)Baa2 long-term foreign and local currency senior unsecured ratings to the long-term senior unsecured component of Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company's (MBT, Baa2 stable, baa2) USD2 billion medium-term note (MTN) program.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The (P)Baa2 ratings assigned to the senior unsecured component of the MTN program are in line with MBT's Baa2 foreign and local currency deposit ratings, and reflect the bank's baa2 baseline credit assessment (BCA) and Moody's expectation of a very high probability of support from the Government of the Philippines (Baa2 stable) in times of need. The ratings do not receive an uplift because the bank's baa2 BCA is already at the same level as the sovereign rating.

MBT's baa2 BCA reflects the bank's (1) healthy asset quality; (2) stable profitability, underpinned by its robust access to low-cost deposits; (3) high capitalization, with a proven track record of shareholders' support; and (4) strong funding and liquidity, supported by its leading domestic franchise. Asset risk for MBT is rising because of the coronavirus outbreak, but Moody's expects its asset quality to remain robust, underpinned by a loan composition that is weighted toward financially sound corporates. Profitability pressures because of slower loan growth and higher credit costs will be somewhat offset by its resilient net interest margin.

The MTN program allows MBT to issue senior notes in line with the maturities, currencies, interest rates and redemption structures specified in the applicable pricing supplement. The senior notes to be issued under the program will constitute MBT's direct, unconditional, unsubordinated, and unsecured obligations, and will rank pari passu among themselves and equally with all of Metrobank's other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.

The ratings do not apply to any individual notes to be issued under the program. Ratings on individual notes will be subject to Moody's satisfactory review of the terms and conditions set forth in the final base and supplementary offering circular, and the pricing supplements of the notes to be issued.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP

MBT's MTN program ratings of (P)Baa2 are at the same level as the sovereign rating of the Philippines. It is very unlikely for MBT to be rated above the sovereign, as Moody's views the correlation of risk between the bank and the sovereign to be high. MBT's ratings could be upgraded if Moody's upgrades Philippines' sovereign rating.

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING DOWN

Moody's could downgrade MBT's ratings if Moody's downgrades Philippines' sovereign rating, or in case of a multi-notch downgrade of the bank's BCA because of material deterioration in solvency or liquidity.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company (MBT), headquartered in Manila, reported total assets of PHP2.4 trillion (USD48.5 billion) at 31 March 2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Joyce Ong

Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

50 Raffles Place #23-06

Singapore Land Tower

Singapore 48623

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Graeme Knowd

MD - Banking

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

50 Raffles Place #23-06

Singapore Land Tower

Singapore 48623

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

