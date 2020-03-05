Moody's assigns (P)Baa2 to PTTGC's MTN program

Singapore, March 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a (P)Baa2 senior unsecured rating
to the proposed USD556 million medium-term note (MTN) program established
by PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (PTTGC) and GC Treasury
Center Company Limited (GCTC), a wholly-owned subsidiary
of PTTGC. Any issuance under the program by GCTC will be unconditionally
and irrevocably guaranteed by PTTGC.
The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
PTTGC's Baa2 issuer and senior unsecured ratings are underpinned by its
position as the largest diversified petrochemical company in Thailand,
competitive cost structure, and long-term feedstock supply
and product offtake agreements with its largest shareholder, PTT
Public Company Limited (PTT, Baa1 positive).
"At the same time, the ratings are constrained by PTTGC's
weak credit metrics, exposure to operating and execution risks and
the inherent volatility in the refining and petrochemical sectors,"
says Vikas Halan, a Moody's Senior Vice President.
Singapore refining margins averaged $3.70/bbl for 2019 —
significantly below the $6.00/bbl average for 2017-18
— and turned negative in December 2019. The lower margins
are the result of a steep fall in fuel oil prices, in turn driven
by the International Maritime Organization's new IMO 2020 regulation that
restricts the use of high-sulfur fuel oil in marine transportation.
Petrochemical spreads have also fallen significantly, with ethylene-naphtha
spreads ending 2019 at record lows.
Consequently, PTTGC reported a 52% decline in its 2019 EBITDA
compared to 2018. In addition, PTTGC is in the middle of
setting up a new naphtha cracker, which has kept capital spending
high, and resulted in net borrowings increasing to THB93.4
billion in 2019 from THB54.5 billion in 2018. Over the same
two years, PTTGC's adjusted debt/EBITDA increased to 3.9x
from 1.8x and retained cash flow to adjusted debt fell to 8.2%
from 34%.
"While refining margins and petrochemical spreads in Asia should somewhat
recover in 2020, they will likely remain depressed compared to 2017
and 2018 levels, constraining a significant earnings recovery for
PTTGC," says Halan, who is Moody's Lead Analyst for PTTGC.
Although Moody's expects that PTTGC's metrics will remain weak in 2020,
its credit profile will recover in 2021, as the company generates
incremental earnings from it enlarged naphtha cracker, which is
scheduled to complete in 2020.
More specifically, Moody's expects that PTTGC's adjusted debt/EBITDA
will improve to below 3.0x in 2021 from about 4.0x in 2020.
The company's retained cash flow (RCF)/debt should improve to above 20%
in 2021 from about 16% in 2020.
PTTGC's credit metrics could remain weak or deteriorate further,
if its margins fail to recover. Such a deterioration will result
in a weakening of PTTGC's standalone profile.
Moody's estimates incorporate its expectation that PTTGC will significantly
reduce its shareholder returns and not embark on any new capacity expansion
plan or make any acquisitions until margins improve on a sustained basis.
While the rating incorporates a one notch uplift, reflecting the
likelihood of its parent PTT providing credit support in the event of
distress, it also takes into account Moody's view that a deterioration
in PTTGC's standalone profile by one notch will be offset by extraordinary
support from PTT.
PTTGC is strategically important within PTT's energy value chain,
acting as the group's chemical flagship company. There is
also close business integration between PTTGC and PTT. PTT provides
ongoing support in the form of product offtake and an intercompany borrowing
facility.
In terms of environmental, social and governance factors,
the ratings consider the following:
(1) PTTGC's material exposure to carbon transition risk, given
its sizable refining operations. The global efforts to transition
to low-carbon energy will gradually lower demand for petroleum
products in the coming decades. This risk for PTTGC is somewhat
mitigated by the company's product offtake by PTT, and its integrated
petrochemical business.
(2) PTTGC is exposed to social risk in terms of responsible production
and health and safety issues. This social risk is mitigated by
the company's long operational track record, and absence of major
incidents.
(3) In terms of governance risk, PTTGC's ownership is concentrated
with its largest shareholder, PTT, holding a 47.68%
stake as of 31 December 2019. However, this risk is largely
mitigated by PTTGC's status as a listed company, majority
independent board and the track record of support from PTT. PTTGC
also provides high degree of transparency in to its operations and capex
plans through detailed quarterly updates and regular investor communications.
PTTGC's liquidity profile is solid, characterized by large
cash balances and low debt repayment requirements over the next 12 months.
At 31 December 2019, PTTGC had a cash balance of THB18.8
billion and short-term investments - of mainly promissory
notes with banks - of around THB6.7 billion, which
will more than sufficiently address its current maturities of THB10.2
billion. PTTGC also has good access to the credit markets as a
result of its close linkage with PTT.
The outlook is stable, reflecting Moody's expectation that
PTTGC's standalone profile could deteriorate by one notch,
if refining and petrochemical margins fail to improve. Nevertheless,
such a situation will be offset by Moody's expectation of extraordinary
support from PTT.
An upgrade of PTTGC's ratings is unlikely over the next 12-18
months, given the current weak margin environment.
Upward ratings pressure could build beyond 2021 if the margin environment
in Asia significantly improves on a sustained basis, and if the
company (1) successfully completes its planned expansion projects,
particularly the naphtha cracker construction, on time and on budget;
(2) improves its business profile through the expansion into value-added
downstream petrochemical products; and (3) maintains its credit profile
while pursuing growth.
Specific credit metrics that Moody's would consider for an upgrade
include adjusted RCF/debt above 30%, adjusted debt/EBITDA
below 2.5x, and adjusted EBITDA/interest exceeding 9x,
all on a sustained through-the-cycle basis.
An upgrade of PTT's ratings will not automatically lead to an upgrade
in PTTGC's ratings.
PTTGC's ratings would experience downward pressure if PTTGC's
standalone profile weakens by more than one notch. This could happen
if (1) refining and petrochemical margins fail to recover; (2) PTTGC
faces major hurdles or delays in completing its new naphtha cracker;
(3) PTTGC maintains high shareholder returns; (4) PTTGC undertakes
large-scale projects in new geographies/product chains; or
(4) PTTGC makes large debt funded acquisition.
Indicators of a decline in its standalone profile by one notch include
adjusted RCF/debt staying below 20%, adjusted debt/EBITDA
staying above 3x, or EBITDA/interest less than 6x.
Furthermore, a significant reduction in PTT's ownership of PTTGC
and/or a material change in the supply and offtake agreements between
the two companies would be negative for the ratings.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry
published in March 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page
on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
Listed on the Thai stock exchange in October 2011, PTT Global Chemical
Public Company Limited (PTTGC) is the chemical flagship of Thailand's
national oil company, PTT Public Company Limited. PTTGC is
primarily engaged in the production and distribution of petroleum,
aromatics and olefins products.
PTTGC has a refining capacity - including condensate - of
280,000 barrels per day and a combined petrochemical nameplate capacity
of 11.26 million metric tons per year.
At 31 December 2019, PTT was PTTGC's largest shareholder,
with an ownership stake of 47.68%.
