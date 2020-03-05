Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers GC Treasury Center Company Limited PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited Related Research Credit Opinion: PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited: Update following ratings affirmation Credit Opinion: PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited: Update to credit analysis Rating Action: Moody's affirms PTTGC's Baa2 ratings; outlook stable Peer Snapshot: PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited - September 2019 (LTM): Peer Snapshot Announcement: Moody's: US-China trade tensions and slowing economic growth cloud 2020 outlook for Asian (ex-Japan) non-financial companies Rating Action: Moody's assigns (P)Baa2 to PTTGC's MTN program 05 Mar 2020 Singapore, March 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a (P)Baa2 senior unsecured rating to the proposed USD556 million medium-term note (MTN) program established by PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (PTTGC) and GC Treasury Center Company Limited (GCTC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of PTTGC. Any issuance under the program by GCTC will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by PTTGC. The outlook is stable. Any issuance under the program by GCTC will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by PTTGC. The outlook is stable. RATINGS RATIONALE PTTGC's Baa2 issuer and senior unsecured ratings are underpinned by its position as the largest diversified petrochemical company in Thailand, competitive cost structure, and long-term feedstock supply and product offtake agreements with its largest shareholder, PTT Public Company Limited (PTT, Baa1 positive). "At the same time, the ratings are constrained by PTTGC's weak credit metrics, exposure to operating and execution risks and the inherent volatility in the refining and petrochemical sectors," says Vikas Halan, a Moody's Senior Vice President. Singapore refining margins averaged $3.70/bbl for 2019 — significantly below the $6.00/bbl average for 2017-18 — and turned negative in December 2019. The lower margins are the result of a steep fall in fuel oil prices, in turn driven by the International Maritime Organization's new IMO 2020 regulation that restricts the use of high-sulfur fuel oil in marine transportation. Petrochemical spreads have also fallen significantly, with ethylene-naphtha spreads ending 2019 at record lows. Consequently, PTTGC reported a 52% decline in its 2019 EBITDA compared to 2018. In addition, PTTGC is in the middle of setting up a new naphtha cracker, which has kept capital spending high, and resulted in net borrowings increasing to THB93.4 billion in 2019 from THB54.5 billion in 2018. Over the same two years, PTTGC's adjusted debt/EBITDA increased to 3.9x from 1.8x and retained cash flow to adjusted debt fell to 8.2% from 34%. "While refining margins and petrochemical spreads in Asia should somewhat recover in 2020, they will likely remain depressed compared to 2017 and 2018 levels, constraining a significant earnings recovery for PTTGC," says Halan, who is Moody's Lead Analyst for PTTGC. Although Moody's expects that PTTGC's metrics will remain weak in 2020, its credit profile will recover in 2021, as the company generates incremental earnings from it enlarged naphtha cracker, which is scheduled to complete in 2020. More specifically, Moody's expects that PTTGC's adjusted debt/EBITDA will improve to below 3.0x in 2021 from about 4.0x in 2020. The company's retained cash flow (RCF)/debt should improve to above 20% in 2021 from about 16% in 2020. PTTGC's credit metrics could remain weak or deteriorate further, if its margins fail to recover. Such a deterioration will result in a weakening of PTTGC's standalone profile. Moody's estimates incorporate its expectation that PTTGC will significantly reduce its shareholder returns and not embark on any new capacity expansion plan or make any acquisitions until margins improve on a sustained basis. While the rating incorporates a one notch uplift, reflecting the likelihood of its parent PTT providing credit support in the event of distress, it also takes into account Moody's view that a deterioration in PTTGC's standalone profile by one notch will be offset by extraordinary support from PTT. PTTGC is strategically important within PTT's energy value chain, acting as the group's chemical flagship company. There is also close business integration between PTTGC and PTT. PTT provides ongoing support in the form of product offtake and an intercompany borrowing facility. In terms of environmental, social and governance factors, the ratings consider the following: (1) PTTGC's material exposure to carbon transition risk, given its sizable refining operations. The global efforts to transition to low-carbon energy will gradually lower demand for petroleum products in the coming decades. This risk for PTTGC is somewhat mitigated by the company's product offtake by PTT, and its integrated petrochemical business. (2) PTTGC is exposed to social risk in terms of responsible production and health and safety issues. This social risk is mitigated by the company's long operational track record, and absence of major incidents. (3) In terms of governance risk, PTTGC's ownership is concentrated with its largest shareholder, PTT, holding a 47.68% stake as of 31 December 2019. However, this risk is largely mitigated by PTTGC's status as a listed company, majority independent board and the track record of support from PTT. PTTGC also provides high degree of transparency in to its operations and capex plans through detailed quarterly updates and regular investor communications. PTTGC's liquidity profile is solid, characterized by large cash balances and low debt repayment requirements over the next 12 months. At 31 December 2019, PTTGC had a cash balance of THB18.8 billion and short-term investments - of mainly promissory notes with banks - of around THB6.7 billion, which will more than sufficiently address its current maturities of THB10.2 billion. PTTGC also has good access to the credit markets as a result of its close linkage with PTT. The outlook is stable, reflecting Moody's expectation that PTTGC's standalone profile could deteriorate by one notch, if refining and petrochemical margins fail to improve. Nevertheless, such a situation will be offset by Moody's expectation of extraordinary support from PTT. An upgrade of PTTGC's ratings is unlikely over the next 12-18 months, given the current weak margin environment. Upward ratings pressure could build beyond 2021 if the margin environment in Asia significantly improves on a sustained basis, and if the company (1) successfully completes its planned expansion projects, particularly the naphtha cracker construction, on time and on budget; (2) improves its business profile through the expansion into value-added downstream petrochemical products; and (3) maintains its credit profile while pursuing growth. Specific credit metrics that Moody's would consider for an upgrade include adjusted RCF/debt above 30%, adjusted debt/EBITDA below 2.5x, and adjusted EBITDA/interest exceeding 9x, all on a sustained through-the-cycle basis. An upgrade of PTT's ratings will not automatically lead to an upgrade in PTTGC's ratings. PTTGC's ratings would experience downward pressure if PTTGC's standalone profile weakens by more than one notch. This could happen if (1) refining and petrochemical margins fail to recover; (2) PTTGC faces major hurdles or delays in completing its new naphtha cracker; (3) PTTGC maintains high shareholder returns; (4) PTTGC undertakes large-scale projects in new geographies/product chains; or (4) PTTGC makes large debt funded acquisition. Indicators of a decline in its standalone profile by one notch include adjusted RCF/debt staying below 20%, adjusted debt/EBITDA staying above 3x, or EBITDA/interest less than 6x. Furthermore, a significant reduction in PTT's ownership of PTTGC and/or a material change in the supply and offtake agreements between the two companies would be negative for the ratings. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. Listed on the Thai stock exchange in October 2011, PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (PTTGC) is the chemical flagship of Thailand's national oil company, PTT Public Company Limited. PTTGC is primarily engaged in the production and distribution of petroleum, aromatics and olefins products. PTTGC has a refining capacity - including condensate - of 280,000 barrels per day and a combined petrochemical nameplate capacity of 11.26 million metric tons per year. At 31 December 2019, PTT was PTTGC's largest shareholder, with an ownership stake of 47.68%. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.



ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.



All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at



Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.



Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.



MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.



MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.



