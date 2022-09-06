Moody's assigns (P)Baa2 to Zhaohai Investment (BVI) Limited's credit enhanced guaranteed bonds

Hong Kong, September 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a provisional (P)Baa2 rating to the credit enhanced guaranteed bonds (the Bonds) to be issued by Zhaohai Investment (BVI) Limited.

The Bonds will be supported by an irrevocable standby letter of credit (SBLC) from Bank of Shanghai Co., Ltd., Tianjin Branch (the LC Bank). Bank of Shanghai Co., Ltd. (BOSC), head office of the LC Bank, has been assigned a long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment (CR Assessment) of Baa2(cr).

Issuer: Zhaohai Investment (BVI) Limited

....USD[] [] per cent. Credit Enhanced Guaranteed Bonds due [], assigned (P)Baa2

RATINGS RATIONALE

The (P)Baa2 rating of the Bonds is based on BOSC's CR Assessment. The Bonds are fully supported by an irrevocable USD-denominated SBLC which is an unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the LC Bank.

The payment obligations of the LC Bank under the SBLC will at all times rank at least equal to all of its other present and future unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.

The issuer may from time to time create and issue further bonds provided that certain conditions have been met, including that such bonds are supported by an irrevocable letter of credit issued by the LC Bank. The terms of the irrevocable letter of credit of the new bonds have to be substantially similar to those of the SBLC.

The issuer is a limited liability company incorporated in British Virgin Islands and it is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the guarantor, Tianjin Binhai New Area Construction & Investment Group Co., Ltd. The issuer is unrated, and the guarantor is rated Baa2 with stable outlook.

BOSC is headquartered in Shanghai. It reported total assets totaling CNY2.65 trillion as of 31 December, 2021.

Moody's analysis of the transaction is based primarily on the unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the LC Bank to support the payment of the Bonds through the SBLC.

The Bank of New York Mellon, London Branch is the trustee, principal paying agent and the pre-funding account bank and LC proceeds account bank of the Bonds.

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Any change to the long-term CR Assessment of BOSC could lead to a corresponding change in the rating of the Bonds.

