Moody's assigns (P)Baa2/(P)P-3 and (P)A3/(P)P-2 ratings to Coastal Emerald's MTN program supported by a keepwell structure or guarantee, respectively

Hong Kong, May 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned ratings to Coastal Emerald Limited (Coastal Emerald)'s medium term note (MTN) program which can either issue instruments supported by a keepwell deed from Shandong Hi-Speed Group Co., Ltd and guaranteed by China Shandong Hi-speed Financial Group Ltd or a guarantee from Shandong Hi-Speed Group Co., Ltd (SDHG, A3 Negative). Moody's has assigned a (P)Baa2/(P)P-3 backed senior unsecured program rating for those instruments to be issued and supported by a keepwell deed from SDHG and guaranteed by China Shandong Hi-speed Financial Group Ltd. Moody's has also assigned a (P)A3/(P)P-2 backed senior unsecured program rating to the MTN program supported by a guarantee from SDHG.

In addition, Moody's has assigned a P-3 rating to the proposed first takedown from the MTN program which is a short-term note supported by a keepwell deed from SDHG. Net proceeds of the short-term note will be used for refinancing and general corporate purposes.

The notes to be issued under a keepwell deed from SDHG will also be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by China Shandong Hi-Speed Financial Group Ltd (SHFG).

Coastal Emerald Limited is an indirectly wholly owned subsidiary of SHFG, which is 42.78% owned by SDHG.

The entity-level outlook on Coastal Emerald is negative, in line with the outlook on SDHG.

RATINGS RATIONALE

MTN program -- the part guaranteed by SHFG and supported by a keepwell deed and an equity interest purchase undertaking deed from SDHG

The (P)Baa2 backed senior unsecured MTN program rating incorporates: 1) SHFG's caa1 standalone assessment and; 2) six notches of affiliate-backed level of support from the SHFG's parent SDHG whose baseline credit assessment is ba1; as well as 3) two notches of uplift from a high level of support from the Chinese government, via SDHG, in times of stress.

The (P)P-3 short-term rating on the MTN program corresponds to the (P)Baa2 long-term rating in accordance with Moody's approach for determining short-term ratings based on the standard mapping guidance the standard mapping guidance described in the cross-sector rating methodology "Short-Term Ratings". It also incorporates the high rating transition risk resulting from the negative outlook on Coastal Emerald and SDHG, SHFG's weak standalone assessment at caa1, and SHFG's very weak standalone liquidity.

The affiliate-backed support incorporated into the ratings takes into account the keepwell deed which mandates SDHG's ownership at above 40% and includes a cross-default provision. The support also considers SDHG's ownership in and control over SHFG as well as the operational and financial links between the two entities.

SHFG is one of the three listed subsidiaries under SDHG and a first-tier subsidiary of the group. SHFG also carries SDHG's name and logo. Therefore, it is in SDHG's interest to provide extraordinary support to SHFG in times of stress in preserving SDHG's reputation.

Moody's believes that the keepwell deed reinforces SDHG's willingness to support the notes to be issued under the MTN program. Under the deed, SDHG has committed to:

1) own not less than 40% of the issued share capital of SHFG and remain the single largest shareholder of SHFG;

2) ensure each of Coastal Emerald and SHFG to remain solvent and a going concern at all times;

3) ensure each of Coastal Emerald and SHFG to have consolidated net assets of at least USD1.00 at all times;

4) ensure each of Coastal Emerald and SHFG to have sufficient liquidity to warrant timely payment by it of any amounts due and payable in respect of the Notes.

The high level of government support, via SDHG, incorporates the parent's state-owned background and public policy role.

In Moody's view, while the keepwell deed demonstrates SDHG's willingness to support SHFG and the notes under the MTN program, it is different from an explicit guarantee in terms of the nature of judgment and procedures of enforcement.

MTN program -- the part guaranteed by SDHG

The (P)A3/(P)P-2 rating reflects the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from SDHG, which represents an unsecured, unsubordinated obligation of SDHG. Obligations under the guarantee will rank pari passu with SDHG's existing and future unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. Therefore, the (P)A3 rating is the same as the A3 issuer rating of SDHG. The (P)P-2 is aligned with the A3 long-term rating and is in accordance with Moody's approach for determining short-term ratings based on the standard mapping guidance described in the cross-sector rating methodology "Short-Term Ratings".

Ratings on individual notes issued under the program will be subject to Moody's review of the terms and conditions set forth in the final base and supplementary offering circular and the pricing supplements of the notes to be issued.

In addition, Moody's does not intend to assign ratings to notes for which payment of principal or interest is variable and contractually dependent on the occurrence of a non-credit-linked event or the performance of an index (non-credit-linked notes). The only exception will be for notes whose principal and coupon payments are affected by standard sources of variation.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook on Coastal Emerald, it is unlikely the (P)Baa2 senior unsecured program rating will be upgraded in the near term. The outlook on the entity could change back to stable if SDHG's outlook is changed back to stable and there is no material deterioration in SHFG's standalone assessment. The outlook on SDHG could return to stable if SDHG's standalone credit profile stabilizes, reflected by recovering traffic volume and improving leverage on a sustainable basis, the government withdraws the toll-free policy completely and the relevant government pass-through support remains.

The notes to be issued under the MTN program supported by a guarantee from SDHG will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by SDHG. Therefore, the (P)A3 rating will be upgraded if the issuer rating on SDHG is upgraded. However given the negative outlook on SDHG, an upgrade is unlikely in the near term.

The (P)Baa2 backed senior unsecured program rating could be downgraded if SDHG's issuer rating is downgraded. A rating downgrade is possible if the likelihood of support for SDHG decreases, SDHG's standalone credit profile weakens significantly or its policy functions weaken significantly. SDHG's baseline credit assessment (BCA) could be lowered if the company takes on more aggressive debt-funded capital spending, or it is unable to control the risks associated with its non-railway and non-toll road businesses. Credit metrics indicative of downward pressure on the company's BCA include its adjusted funds from operations (FFO)/debt remaining below 1% on a sustained basis, primarily driven by its non-financial business segments.

The (P)Baa2 backed senior unsecured program rating could also be downgraded if SHFG's standalone assessment deteriorates further. SHFG's caa1 standalone assessment could deteriorate if (1) its capital adequacy further deteriorates or (2) SHFG's linkage to the parent declines and SHFG no longer receives benefits from the direct or indirect funding support from the parent.

Given that the (P)A3 backed senior unsecured program rating is assigned to the MTN program guaranteed by SDHG, this rating is in line with the parent SDHG's issuer rating. Therefore, if SDHG's rating is downgraded, the rating would also be downgraded and please refer to the downgrade triggers on SDHG as listed above.

The principal methodology used in rating the backed senior unsecured MTN program supported by a keepwell deed from Shandong Hi-Speed Group Co., Ltd and a guarantee by China Shandong Hi-speed Financial Group Ltd and the drawdown under this program was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. The principal methodologies used in rating the backed senior unsecured MTN program supported by a guarantee from Shandong Hi-Speed Group Co., Ltd were Publicly Managed Toll Roads and Parking Facilities published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091602, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Incorporated in British Virgin Islands, Coastal Emerald Limited is indirectly wholly owned by China Shandong Hi-Speed Financial Group Ltd (SHFG). China Shandong Hi-Speed Financial Group is incorporated in Bermuda and 42.78% owned by the parent Shandong Hi-Speed Group Co., Ltd (SDHG) which is ultimately 100% owned by the Shandong provincial government. SHFG is consolidated on the parent's financial statements effective June 2019 and is also the parent's primary offshore financing and investing platform. As of 31 December 2019, SHFG reported total assets of HK$23.2 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Lan Wang, CFA

Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Yat Man Sally Yim, CFA

MD - Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

