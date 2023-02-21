Moody's assigns (P)Baa3 MTN program rating to HDFC Bank Limited, GIFT City Branch

Singapore, February 21, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a (P)Baa3 long-term foreign currency senior unsecured medium-term note (MTN) program rating to HDFC Bank Limited, Gujarat International Finance-Tec (GIFT) City Branch.

Moody's has also assigned a Baa3/Prime-3 long-term/short-term local/foreign currency Counterparty Risk Rating (CRR), as well as a Baa3(cr)/Prime-3(cr) long term/ short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment to HDFC Bank Limited, GIFT City Branch.

The outlook is stable.

HDFC Bank Limited's USD3 billion MTN program allows the bank as well as any of its foreign branches as specified in the relevant pricing supplement to issue notes. Notes issued under the MTN program constitute direct, unconditional, unsubordinated, and unsecured obligations of HDFC Bank Limited (HDFC Bank) and will rank pari passu among themselves.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assigned MTN program rating is in line with the MTN program ratings of HDFC Bank's Hong Kong and Bahrain branches, reflecting the fact that HDFC Bank Limited, GIFT City Branch forms part of the same legal entity as HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA are at baa3. Its CR Assessment of Baa3(cr)/P-3(cr) is in line with its adjusted BCA as well as its senior unsecured debt and deposit ratings, reflecting Moody's expectation that, in case of a bank rescue, Indian regulators will not differentiate between banks' operational creditors and depositors. The CR Assessment does not benefit from any government support uplift because it is already at the same level as India's Baa3 sovereign rating.

Moody's considers India a jurisdiction with a non-operational resolution regime. Hence, the starting point for HDFC Bank's CRR follows that of the CR Assessment, and in this case, in line with the bank's adjusted BCA, senior unsecured debt and deposit ratings. Like the CR Assessment, HDFC Bank's CRR do not benefit from any uplift from government support.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of the ratings on HDFC Bank Limited, GIFT City Branch is unlikely because they are already at the same level as India's Baa3 sovereign rating.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings on HDFC Bank Limited, GIFT City Branch if the bank's BCA is lowered. The bank's BCA could be lowered if its financial fundamentals deteriorate significantly, driven by a sharp decline in capital and/or a substantial increase in market funding or a decrease in liquidity.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

HDFC Bank Limited is headquartered in Mumbai and reported total assets of INR23 trillion as of 31 December 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

