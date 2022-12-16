Moody's assigns (P)Baa3 junior senior unsecured EMTN programme ratings to PKO BP

Limassol, December 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned (P)Baa3 local and foreign currency junior senior unsecured (also called senior non preferred) Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme ratings to Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski S.A. (PKO BP).

All other ratings, assessments and outlook of the bank remain unaffected by today's rating action.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating assignment follows PKO BP's new EMTN programme, under which the bank may issue various debt classes including junior senior unsecured debt designated as "Senior Non-Preferred Notes" in the documentation. As such the notes rank junior to other senior unsecured obligations, including senior unsecured debt (senior preferred) and senior to subordinated debt that can be issued under the programme.

The (P)Baa3 ratings assigned to the junior senior unsecured EMTN programme reflect the bank's baa2 standalone Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA while also incorporating one negative notch from the bank's BCA following the application of Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis. The negative notch indicates a high loss severity for PKO BP's junior senior unsecured debt instruments reflecting the rather limited protection from outstanding volumes of more subordinated securities and capital instruments in case of the bank's failure.

Given that the very purpose of the junior senior notes is to provide additional loss absorption and improve the ability of authorities to conduct a smooth resolution of troubled banks, government support for these instruments is unlikely in Moody's view and the agency therefore attributes only a low probability to a scenario where the government would support this debt class. As a result the ratings do not incorporate any uplift from government support.

PKO PB is subject to the Polish operational resolution regime based on Poland's implementation of the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and revisions to the BRRD (commonly referred to as BRRD2). Under this regime, the Polish resolution authority, the Bank Guarantee Fund (BFG) has set the target minimum requirement for eligible liabilities and own funds (MREL) requirement for PKO BP at 15.36% of total risk exposure (TREA), and the subordination requirement was set at 13.96% TREA, both to be met by 31 December 2023.

---Outlook

Programme ratings and junior senior debt do not carry outlooks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

PKO BP's junior senior unsecured EMTN programme ratings could be upgraded together with an upgrade of the bank's BCA and Adjusted BCA. Also, issuance of significant volumes of subordinated debt instruments, or a much larger volume of senior non-preferred, beyond what is needed to meet MREL, implying higher protection for more senior creditors and a lower loss given failure in resolution, could lead to an upgrade of the junior senior unsecured debt ratings.

Upward pressure on the bank's BCA could develop following a significant reduction in the bank's Swiss franc mortgage exposure, a sustained recovery of its profitability and further improvement in its good asset quality and capitalization.

The bank´s junior senior unsecured EMTN programme ratings would likely be downgraded if the bank's BCA and Adjusted BCA were to be downgraded.

The bank's BCA could be downgraded owing to a significant increase in market funding well above what is required to meet its MREL requirements, or a material worsening in asset quality beyond Moody's current expectation, or a significant reduction in capitalization or in liquidity buffers.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

