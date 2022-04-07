Moody's assigns (P)Baa3 junior senior unsecured program ratings to Bank Millennium S.A.

Frankfurt am Main, April 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned (P)Baa3 junior senior unsecured EMTN program ratings to Bank Millennium S.A. (BM). All other ratings and assessments remain unaffected by today's rating action.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The new rating assignment follows the set-up of BM's €3 billion EMTN program dated 6 April 2022, under which the bank will issue junior senior unsecured debt designated as "Senior Non-Preferred Notes" in the documentation. As such the notes rank junior to other senior unsecured obligations, including senior unsecured debt, and senior to subordinated debt.

-- ASSIGNMENT OF JUNIOR SENIOR UNSECURED PROGRAM RATINGS

The (P)Baa3 ratings assigned to the junior senior unsecured EMTN program reflect the bank's baa3 Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA); the result of Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis, which indicates a moderate loss-given-failure for these instruments in the event of the bank's failure, leading to no rating uplift from the Adjusted BCA; and a low probability of government support, which also results in no uplift.

BM's BCA of baa3 continues to reflect the bank's capacity to balance legal risks and related costs associated with its legacy stock of Swiss-franc mortgages by its strong underlying profitability and reasonably sound capitalization, which will temporarily be pressured by such charges, and its defensive, mostly deposit-focused funding in combination with sizeable liquid assets. The bank's baa3 BCA is based on its own standalone financial strength and not constrained by its financially weaker parent, Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. (BCP, deposits Baa2 stable/senior unsecured Ba1 stable, BCA ba2), because of limited operational and financial links.

-- BM's MINIMUM REQUIREMENT FOR OWN FUNDS AND ELIGIBLE LIABILITIES (MREL)

BM is subject to the Polish operational resolution regime based on Poland's implementation of the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and revisions to the BRRD (commonly referred to as BRRD2). Under this regime the bank has been set provisional MREL of 18.01% of adjusted risk-weighted assets as of December 2022 and final requirements of 20.42%, which must be met from capital and other eligible liabilities by the end of 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

BM's junior senior unsecured EMTN program ratings could be upgraded together with any upgrade of the bank's Adjusted BCA. Also, additional volume of subordinated instruments, implying higher protection for more senior creditors and a lower loss given failure in resolution, could lead to an upgrade of the program ratings.

Upward pressure on the bank's BCA could develop following a significant reduction in the bank's Swiss franc mortgage exposure and a favourable outcome of the foreign currency mortgage legal disputes, and strongly improving net profitability leading to a recovery of capital buffers after losses incurred in the course of the legacy work-out.

BM´s junior senior unsecured EMTN program ratings could be downgraded together with any downgrade of the bank's Adjusted BCA or as a result of a meaningful reduction in the volume of existing subordinated debt. A markedly lower volume of subordinated debt reduces the loss-absorption buffer for junior senior unsecured and more senior debt classes, triggering a lower uplift following the application of our Advanced LGF.

BM's baa3 BCA could be downgraded because of a downgrade of its parent's BCA. BM's BCA could further be downgraded because of a significant weakening of the bank's capitalisation beyond our expectations, and a material increase in asset risk.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

