Moody's assigns (P)Baa3 rating to OCI's global MTN programme

Frankfurt am Main, March 06, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a (P)Baa3 rating to OCI N.V.'s (OCI) $2 billion equivalent backed senior unsecured global MTN programme.

All OCI's existing ratings and the stable outlook remain unchanged.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The (P)Baa3 rating assigned to OCI's backed senior unsecured global MTN programme reflects expectations that all notes under the programme will be issued directly by OCI N.V. and rank pari passu to all other senior unsecured debt obligations within the group.

OCI's Baa3 long term issuer rating reflects expectations that the company will balance dividend payments, growth capital spending and debt reduction in line with its public target of maintaining net leverage (company definition) below 2x through the cycle. OCI's diversification across nitrogen fertilisers and methanol, and its geographically diversified production and sales footprint support its credit profile. Its asset base is strategically located to serve high-demand regions in the Americas and Europe, but also the relevant markets east of the Suez Canal. The company further benefits from access to low-cost natural gas in the US, North Africa and the UAE, which results in a favourable position on the global cost curve.

OCI's exposure to the cyclical demand in pricing patterns of the nitrogen fertiliser and methanol markets constrains the rating. The rating also incorporates OCI group's complex capital structure, which inhibits its ability to move cash freely between the OCI perimeter and Fertiglobe plc (Fertiglobe). Cash flow generated within the Fertiglobe perimeter (50% majority owned and accounts for 50%-65% of OCI's consolidated EBITDA) is available to service debt at the Fertiglobe level, but not directly available to service debt at the OCI level or at other operating subsidiaries. Cash from the Fertiglobe perimeter is upstreamed on a semi-annual basis to the OCI level via dividend payments, which results in some cash leakage to minority shareholders.

OCI reported strong operating performance in 2022, with full year EBITDA (company adjusted) reaching an all-time high $3.9 billion compared to $2.5 billion in 2021. While nitrogen prices declined in late 2022 and into 2023, Moody's expects OCI's performance to remain robust in 2023 as nitrogen fertilizer markets continue to be supported by crop fundamentals and tight supply dynamics.

Moody's estimates the company's Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA to stand at or below 1.0x for year-end 2022. Over the next 12-18 months the rating agency expects that OCI's debt /EBITDA could range between 1.5x-2.5x as a result of lower nitrogen pricing. This forecast incorporates Moody's expectation for the company to issue about $500 million of debt to use for general corporate purposes.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would consider upgrading OCI's rating if the company announces projects or offtake agreements that would significantly improve its earnings profile without weakening credit metrics. For Moody's to consider an upgrade, Debt/EBITDA needs to be well below 2.0x on a sustained basis and RCF to debt needs to be above 30% on a sustained basis, accompanied by commitment to achieve and maintain a higher rating level. Furthermore, Moody's would consider a track record of dividend payments from Fertiglobe to OCI that did not impair Fertiglobe's credit profile a supporting factor.

Moody's could downgrade OCI's ratings with Moody's adjusted gross leverage in excess of 3.5x for multiple quarters and negative FCF for multiple quarters, in combination with management not taking appropriate actions to preserve credit quality. Any evidence of capital allocation decisions prioritizing shareholder returns over a commitment towards an investment grade rating will also be negative for the ratings.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in the Netherlands, OCI N.V. is a leading global producer and distributor of natural gas-based fertilizers and industrial chemicals, selling products to agricultural and industrial customers in 57 different countries around the world. In 2022, OCI reported revenue of $9.7 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $3.9 billion. OCI N.V. is listed on the Euronext in Amsterdam, and as of December 2022 members of the Sawiris family collectively held 53% of the voting rights.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

